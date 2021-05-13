Campbellsville University
Caleb Costin of Sellersburg was honored recently as a member of Men’s Track & Field at Campbellsville University, a private Christian university in Campbellsville, KY. The school celebrated the end of the 2020-2021 school year with an honors and awards program.
Dean’s List at Belmont University
Two local students, Katelyn Carpenter of Floyds Knobs and James Kennedy of Sellersburg, achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, TN for the Spring 2021 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Charlestown Library Book
Club
The Great Escape Book Club at the Charlestown Library offers an opportunity to get away with a good story and an interesting discussion. The monthly book club features the “gentle reads.”
The next meeting will be June 22 and the book will be Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber. Register from the library website, www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call the library at 812-256-3337.
Riverfront Family Picnic
The Savannah Smiles Foundation, which supports children who face the adverse effects of addiction in the family, is sponsoring a picnic and play day, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at the New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater, 201 E. Water St., New Albany. The day will include live music, games, crafts, food, face painting, silent auction and health screenings.
Food Pantry Needs Volunteers
Center For Lay Ministry Food Pantry of Jeffersonville is seeking volunteers to assist in providing food to those in need in the Clark County Community.
Volunteer tasks vary but include packing boxes of non-perishable food items, stocking shelves, packing bags of fresh produce and meat, preparing snack bags for homeless clients, answering phones and entering data.
Tasks are primarily performed inside the building, and social distancing is observed by keeping a limited number of volunteers in the building at a time. We do have one or two volunteers per shift who work outside to give the food to clients. Masks are required in the building.
Weekday shifts are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. (or until the last client is served). The Saturday shift is from 9 a.m. to noon. If interested in volunteering or have questions, email CLM volunteer coordinator Megan Willman at megan@layministries.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.