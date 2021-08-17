Clarksville hiring firefighters
The Clarksville Fire Department is conducting a firefighters hiring process. The application period will be Aug. 23 until Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Any applications turned in after 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 will not be accepted for consideration.
Requirements for applications
• Must be at least 21 years of age and not have turned 36 at time of hiring or have 20 years of service in the Armed Forces and not be over 40 and six months of age
• No felony convictions that have not been expunged by a court
• Valid driver's license
• Must be a U.S. citizen or legally able to work in the U.S.
• Successfully complete pre-employment Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT)
• Pre-employment aptitude test
• Physical exam and psychological exam testing at time of hire
• Must obtain EMT-B within the first-year probationary period
Surgeon joins Baptist Health group
Timothy Dawson, MD, has joined the Baptist Health general surgery team. He specializes in robotic and minimally invasive general surgery procedures.
Dr. Dawson's surgeries include robotic and laparoscopic appendectomy, cholecystectomy and hernia repairs, including hiatal, ventral, inguinal and umbilical. He also treats colon conditions, such as diverticulitis and colon cancer and provides follow-up for positive Cologuard tests as well as screening and diagnostic colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy screenings.
In addition, Dr. Dawson performs breast surgery, peritoneal dialysis catheter placements, amputations and tracheostomies.
He is a graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine and completed his general surgery residency at U of L.
He has received the J. David Richardson award; Third-Year Resident Wedge award; Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society; and Gold Humanism Honor Society. He belongs to the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons and the American College of Surgeons.
Dr. Dawson is accepting new patients. To make an appointment call 812.949.5575. His office is at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery, 2125 State St., Suite 3, New Albany. For more information go to BaptistHealthMedicalGroup.com
Sunnyside Master Gardeners meeting
The monthly meeting of Sunnyside Master Gardeners will be online at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. The free link to the public is at the Sunnyside website: Sunnysidemg.org.
Guest speaker will be Lelia H. Gentle, a chef and food instructor with a B.A. in Foods and Nutrition. She and her husband are the former owners of St. Matthews Fish Company and Stan's Fish Sandwich in Louisville.
She will do a presentation on " Cooking With and Preserving Herbs."
Floyd County Youth Symphony Auditions
The Floyd County Youth Symphony will be holding auditions for the 2021-22 Season beginning the week of Aug. 30 in the orchestra room of Floyd Central High School.
The Floyd County Youth Symphony consists of three ensembles. The Mini Orchestra is for young, developing string players, the Festival Orchestra is for experienced student musicians, and the Philharmonic Orchestra is a select performing ensemble for advanced students. The Mini Orchestra rehearses on Monday afternoons and the Philharmonic and the Festival Orchestras rehearse on Monday evenings at Floyd Central High School.
The Youth Symphony is part of the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and the Indiana State Department of Public Instruction recognizes Symphony membership as equal to participation in a school class. NAFCS secondary students receive class credit for being a member of the Philharmonic Orchestra.
Membership is open to any student in Southern Indiana or the Louisville area. Auditions are held each fall, and the students are judged by a panel of university music specialists. There is no age limit on membership. All students must take private lessons and participate in their school band or orchestra.
Go to Facebook page @FCYSMusic.com or contact Susan Miller at Smiller@FCYSMusic.com for more information.
River Heritage Conservancy director honored
Scott Martin, executive director of River Heritage Conservancy, Inc., has been elected a fellow into the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration. Martin will be inducted at the academy’s general membership meeting on Sept. 15, 2021.
The academy is a group of distinguished practitioners and educators who are leaders in the field of parks and recreation. They must have served for at least 15 years in a high level of administration in a park and recreation agency or as a recognized educator in parks and recreation administration or they must manage a park and recreation department for an agency with a population of more than 500,000.
They also must have demonstrated outstanding ability in administration, management or education in the profession; displayed broad interest with a direct service benefit to the advancement of public parks and recreation or assumed leadership with a keen desire to contribute to the advancement of the field. The academy is limited to 125 active members.
“The Class of 2021 is a great addition to the academy,” said President Michael McCarty, Glenview, Illinois, “The academy is honored to induct Scott Martin into its ranks.”
New Adventurefuls joins Girl Scout cookie lineup
Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt has joined the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. Girl Scouts in Kentuckiana and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints® and Samoas® during the cookie season ahead.
Every purchase of Adventurefuls—and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies—fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls grow as entrepreneurs as they build hands-on experience in running their own small business.
GSUSA recently announced new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs to organize their own cookie businesses including online sales via the Digital Cookie® platform. These badges progress from goal setting and effective in-person selling, toward more in-depth skills such as market research, business plans, and implementing digital marketing campaigns.
The Adventurefuls cookie will be available when the Cookie Program begins with online ordering Dec. 10.
Go to www.gskentuckiana.org to learn more about the adventures that await girls when they become a Girl Scout. Girl Scouts is open to girls in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Sellersburg American Legion 9/11 remembrance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 204 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, is planning a street dance for the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance celebration, remembering the lives lost, but celebrating those who survived the tragedy.
A parade on Saturday morning will be followed by a car show, now in the planning stages. Entry fee for the car show will be $10. Mark your calendar now, bring a chair and be prepared to be entertained all day. The Sons of the Legion will be selling T-shirts to commemorate the day.
The agenda for the day:
• Car show, noon to 4 p.m. with three live bands playing into the evening.
• The New Washington State Bank Fun Bus will be on site from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. handing out free ice cream to all kids.
• Skipping Stone Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Willis Tucker Band, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• JukeBox Band, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A beer and wine garden will be on site and food trucks will provide burgers, barbeque, fried fish and fries.
