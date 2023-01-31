Franklin College academic honors
Students named to the president’s list at Franklin College have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester. The following students have been named to the president’s list and are from Southern Indiana:
Lucas Densford, a sophomore, from Sellersburg; Isaac Gleitz, a senior, from Corydon and Kaleigh Schuler, a freshman, from Floyds Knobs.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0. The following students have been named to the dean’s list and are from Southern Indiana:
Kameron Case, a senior, from Charlestown; Nathaniel Hoffman, a freshman, from Jeffersonville and Erin Perkins, a junior, from Floyds Knobs.
Franklin College is a residential liberal arts and sciences institution located 20 minutes south of Indianapolis.
Campbellsville University graduates
December 2022 graduates of Campbellsville University, located in Campbellsville, Kentucky, include:
Lakayla Alexis Berry of Clarksville and Lauren Fryrear, Michelle Rae Hooper, and Ronald RJ Williams Jr., all of Jeffersonville.
University of Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded over 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10, 2022.
Students listed receiving degrees included Jordan Pierce of New Albany, Doctor of Philosophy, and Renee Sisloff of Floyds Knobs, Bachelor of Science.
Jewelry-Making Craft Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a “Jewelry-Making Craft” on Monday, Feb. 6, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, you can make a necklace for yourself or to give as a gift for someone special.
Avery-Boyd’s jewelry typically retails for hundreds of dollars, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this 90-minute class.
The focus of this class will be necklaces, and each jewelry-making kit will cost between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration will be set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Financial Planning Classes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library offers on both Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location the last two classes in a four-part series of Financial Planning Classes with Ashley Rose Schneider, a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.
The “Ready or Not, Preparing for the Unexpected” seminar on Feb. 7 will provide the necessary tips on developing a proactive strategy for protection and preparation for the unexpected. The presentation discusses these two topics and how to position a portfolio for both expected and unexpected life changes.
The “Preparing Your Estate Plan” seminar on Feb. 21 is designed to help better understand the basics of estate planning. Learn about the options that make the most sense for your specific situation. You will also learn what to consider when creating a will, the benefits of trusts in estate planning, how to help reduce taxes on estates, and how insurance can help protect your family.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Valentine date night at the Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special event with your Valentine’s date at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for non-members and $5 per person for members.
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Indian Creek Baptist Church, 3431 Georgetown-Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will welcome special guest speaker, Greg Dixon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
Dixon is a former pastor and graduate of the Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri. He served as a pastor for 37 years before starting Advance: A Global Alliance For Biblical Evangelism. He is the president of the Urban Youth Ministry of Greater Indianapolis and the Director of the Biblical Law Center. Dixon’s organization encourages and promotes spiritual renewal through evangelism of Christian initiatives.
Dixon will speak at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 and at the evening service at 6 p.m.. All visitors are welcome. For more information, go to www.indiancreekbc.org or call 812-951-2196.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Indiana Vegetable Growers meeting
For over 40 years, vegetable growers from across Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky have attended this event each winter to learn about the latest information regarding the production of fresh vegetables. Growers (including home gardeners) wishing to spend a few hours learning about the latest information in the field of vegetable crop production are encouraged to attend.
This year, the Southeastern Indiana Vegetable Growers Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the Georgetown Optimist Club at 8260 Indiana-64, Georgetown. For those wishing to attend this free event, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu to reserve your spot.
The program will start at 6p.m. Sign-in will start at 5:30 p.m. Our topics for the evening include “Good Agriculture Practices (GAPs) Review and Update” with Scott Monroe Purdue Food Safety Extension Specialist, and Bee Aware-Pollinator Protection given by local ANR Extension Educators.
Participants are asked to pre-register by Feb. 17. If you have questions, contact the Purdue Extension Floyd County Office at 812-948-5470 or by contacting Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator in Floyd County, by email at gmanders@purdue.edu.
Credits will be available for those who hold a Private Pesticide Applicator Certification. The cost for the credits is $10, payable at the event by cash or check.
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 10.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children's dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried to perfection. The baked fish is also a big hit. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
