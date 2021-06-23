Season Opening of Floyd County Padgett Museum
The Padgett Museum operated by the Floyd County Historical Society, 509 West Market Street, New Albany, will open for the season Saturday, June 26, 2021. A special exhibit will highlight "The White House" department store, which was the premier store for shopping in downtown New Albany for almost 100 years. This display will include memorabilia from a private collection. The museum also includes the permanent exhibit entitled: "By the River's Edge" telling the story of New Albany and Floyd County's history through displays and artifacts.
The museum is open every Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 11. Admission is free. Masks are recommended.
Habitat for Humanity Ground Blessing
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana is hosting a ground blessing ceremony to start the Apostle Build Project in New Albany. The ground blessing will take place Friday June 25 at 3 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the house site, 252 Jackson Street, New Albany.
“This home is being built in partnership with Mayor Jeff Gahan, City of New Albany, New Albany Redevelopment Commission and the Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana Apostle Build Team. We are excited to begin breaking ground to begin fulfilling a dream for a new family,” said Jerry Leonard, executive director. “Upon completion of the house in early 2022, the house will be sold to Angela Sturgeon and her boys. Angela is overjoyed to know a house is being started and soon she will move into her new home where it will provide a stable environment for her family.”
“Habitat is excited to partner with Mayor Jeff Gahan, City of New Albany and the New Albany Redevelopment Commission who generously donated the land and has paved the way to begin the build. We are proud to work with our local churches where we are coming together to build houses, build hope and build a better community,” Leonard said.
The Apostle Build Team is supported by Northside Christian Church, Restoration Christian, Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Eastside Christian Church, Graceland Church, Southeast Christian Church, Sellersburg United Methodist Church, St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Relevant Church, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, St. Paul Episcopal Church and Henryville Community Presbyterian Church.
Habitat for Humanity Clark & Floyd Indiana welcomes everyone to come meet Angela and her two sons to celebrate the ground blessing and beginning phase of her new home.
Free Paper Shredding
The Floyd County Library will offer a free paper shredding service Friday, June 25 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the library’s main parking lot area, 180 W Spring St., New Albany. Guests can bring up to 60 pounds of paper. The library will also collect canned goods and other shelf-stable food during this event, as part of a food pantry drive to support those in the community.
Virtual D&D Program
Beginning Tuesday, July 6 and every Tuesday thereafter in the month of July at 6 p.m., the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a virtual D&D program for those 18 and older. Each game will run about two hours. The D&D Master is Chris Driscoll, a former educator, at Little Flock Christian Academy in Shepherdsville, KY, and Beth Haven Christian School in Louisville. Since the pandemic, he has been working on his Master’s degree and taking care of his three children. To register for this event, please email Driscoll at: shireling51@gmail.com. Once egistered, Driscoll will send a Zoom link to you to join the game. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Spoken Word Artist, Poet and Author
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a special Zoom performance by the amazing Kenny Fresh, Thursday, July 8 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh is multi-talented and known as a Spoken Word Artist as well as a poet and author. A performer for more than 10 years, his prose is a combination of humor and satire along with faith. His performance will be 50 minutes and will include poems from his debut chapbook, Equilibrium, as well as other assorted poems. The last 10 minutes will be devoted to Q&A.
Once registered, a zoom link will be sent to the participant. For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
ZOOM Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will offer a virtual gardening program Saturday, July 10 from 11 a.m. to noon. Librarian Diane Stepro will introduce the Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Seed Library Project.
Prospective gardeners will learn what’s available from the seed library and how they can help fellow gardeners. She will introduce some clever ways to make seed starter pots and planters from recycled materials and provide some ideas of good sources of information about gardening and plants.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812)-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent to the participant.
LifeSpan Reopening Congregate Senior Centers
LifeSpan Resources, Inc. has announced that all senior congregate meal site centers will reopen Monday, July 12, 2021. The centers have been closed since March, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be reopening our congregate centers after being closed for over a year,” said Ramona Miller, LifeSpan Resources’ Director of Nutrition. “Our senior citizens can’t wait to get back into the centers to see their friends and enjoy meals and social activities together again.”
LifeSpan Resources, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Clark, Harrison, Scott and Floyd counties, operates six congregate centers in the four-county area. They are at Joe Rhoads Senior Center in Corydon; the Palmyra Senior Center in Palmyra; the Bacala Center in Scottsburg; Yellowwood Terrace in Clarksville; and Mark Elrod Towers and Peggy’s Place in New Albany.
The program offers a weekday hot lunch, social activities, nutrition education and health and wellness programs Monday–Friday each week. Participation requires completing a free registration at the center and is available for adults age 60 and older and their caregivers. The program is also available to disabled individuals of any age. A $2.50 donation is suggested for the hot meal each day.
“We anticipate a robust reopening with our returning participants, as well as expecting an influx of new people who may have felt very isolated over the pandemic,” said Miller. “All are welcome and we encourage anyone age 60 and up who wants to meet new people and could benefit from a hot daily nutritious meal to sign up.”
The menu for Monday, July 12 is roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, California vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie and ½ pint milk. Pre-registration and meal orders for the opening July 12 must be made no later than Wednesday, July 7. More information is on LifeSpan Resources website: www.lsr14.org; or call Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition at 812-948-8330.
For more information, go to the agency’s website at www.lsr14.org
Home Food Preservation Course
Purdue Extension’s Mastering Home Food Preservation team is hosting a home food preservation virtual learning series, “Preserve It Now…Enjoy It Later!” Those interested in advancing their skills in home preservation are invited to join virtually on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 13 and ending Aug. 10.
Each session will include a short presentation, interactive discussion, a food preservation demonstration and time for questions and answers.
The schedule is as follows:
July 13 — Equipment
July 20 — Salsa
July 27 — Pickling
August 3 — Pressure Canning
August 10 — Jam and Jelly
A registration fee of $30 provides access to all five sessions. Register at cvent.me/ovyV48. All sessions will be recorded and available to view at a later time. Contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.
Floyd County Prosecutor Promotions
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane has announced the promotion of two staff members. Elizabeth Stigdon is now First Felony Prosecutor and Justin Brown has been named Lead Misdemeanor Attorney. The promotions were effective June 11.
"Both of these prosecutors have demonstrated tremendous legal skill and dedication to the citizens of Floyd County, and I am proud to have them on our team. They will continue to be assets to the office in their expanded roles," said Lane.
Stigdon joined the office in January as a Deputy Prosecutor, handling domestic violence and sexual assault cases as well as other felony cases.
She spent eight years in the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office as a Deputy Prosecutor. In that role, Stigdon handled misdemeanor and felony cases as well as infractions. She prosecuted all Scott County child support cases and focused on domestic violence prosecutions.
Stigdon previously served as a member of the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force for the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. She recently assumed responsibility for the Prosecutor's Sexual Assault Response Team.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis in 2007 and is a 2010 graduate of the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis. Stigdon’s community involvement includes three years on both the Scott County Family YMCA Board of Directors and the CASA of Scott County Board of Directors. She has also been a volunteer with the Hanover College track program.
Brown joined the office in February 2017 as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. He has handled juvenile, felony and misdemeanor cases. In his four years in the office, Brown has litigated juvenile fact-findings and waiver hearings, misdemeanor bench trials and felony jury trials.
Lane credited Brown for redeveloping, modernizing, and streamlining the juvenile delinquency actions in Floyd County. He also has served as Floyd County Coordinator for the Kentucky Indiana Prosecutor’s Alliance. Before joining the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Brown worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services handling cases in Floyd and Scott counties.
He began his legal career as an Associate Attorney for Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Louisville. Brown also worked as an Associate Attorney for Jones Ward PLC in Louisville.
Brown is a 2014 graduate of the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2008 from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. He is a former member of the Kentucky Army National Guard.
His community involvement includes serving as a board member for the Purdue Extension Campus and a precinct committeeman for the Floyd County Republican Party. He is a member of the American Legion.
SoIN Tourism Communications Manager
SoIN Tourism has announced that Christa Ritchie joined the organization as its Communications Manager. She comes to SoIN Tourism’s team with a tourism and media relations background with Louisville Tourism. Before her work in tourism, she was a features reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Print Journalism from Western Kentucky University. She is responsible for media relations, communications and community relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.