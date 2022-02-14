Junior Membership open for American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, Floyds Knobs, will host an orientation evening for its juniors and prospective members on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Legion Post Home Community Room, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs.
Junior Activities Chair Monica Everage invites all eligible young women 17 and younger to attend to see if they would like to further participate. Eligible women will be daughters, granddaughters, sisters, wives, mothers, or grandmothers of those who served in the Armed Forces of the United States, or those who themselves served in the Armed Forces. These relationships also include step-relatives.
Americanism is a pillar of the Junior Activities program, teaching patriotism, citizenship, and loyalty to American ideals and principles. Junior members are also eligible for scholarships and educational gifts at the District, State and National levels. Junior Members enjoy earning patches to mark their progress through participation.
Text or call Monica Everage at 812-987-4554 or email at msweverage@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Parents are encouraged to attend with their juniors.
IU Singing Hoosiers return for spirited performance
From Bloomington to the Knobs, from pop culture to classics, and from tapping toes to rousing applause, the famed Indiana University Singing Hoosiers will make the stage at Floyd Central High School come alive on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
The 90-member group of vibrant vocalists and accompanists in colorful garb and background settings will sing and dance for audiences like the sellout crowd that filled the auditorium in January 2020 and requested a repeat performance. Reserved tickets ($1 for students and $10 for adults) are available now at floydcentral.booktix.com or through the box office at (812) 542-2284.
Directed by acclaimed Dr. Chris Albanese, vocalists will perform wearing special singing masks, provided by IU’s Jacobs School of Music, which do not impede the sound. Patrons as well are required to wear masks while in the school building.
The concert also will feature four Floyd Central alumni — IU seniors Jordan Burger and sophomores Connor Bickel, Molly Cavan, and Tess Rutherford. In addition, former members of the Singing Hoosiers, such as founding members Kent McCaffrey and Bill Lohmeyer, have been invited to attend. All Singing Hoosiers alumni in the audience will be recognized.
New Washington State Bank welcomes a Commercial Lender
Matt Meece joins The New Washington State Bank (NWSB) as a Commercial Lender. Meece has over 10 years of banking experience, starting as a Service Associate with Stock Yards, moving into various positions at different banks, and finally as a Banking Center Manager at WesBanco before coming to NWSB.
Meece received his Bachelors in Finance from Indiana University Southeast in 2013, and remains an avid fan of IU sports. He resides in Borden with his wife, Emily, and three daughters. Matt enjoys the outdoors and boating and camping with his family in the summer.
Ann Rogers Clark Chapter, DAR, is 121
The regular monthly meeting of the Ann Rogers Clark Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was Saturday, Jan. 15 at First Christian Church in Jeffersonville. This meeting marked the 121st anniversary of the chapter, which was formed Jan. 15, 1901.
New members Kim Baker and Linda Thompson were given the oath by Debbie Persons, Chaplain, and welcomed as new DAR members by Diana Ray, Southern District Director, and Sheila Parsons, Regent.
Congratulations went to Members Course graduate Sandra Longest. The Members DAR Course provides an opportunity for members to learn more about DAR and how they can become active participants in DAR at all levels — chapter, state, and national.
New Horizons Course graduates, Dana Crawley, Priscilla Robertson and Doris Wyzard were recognized. The focus of the New Horizons Course is to encourage, educate, and instill confidence in members interested in expanding their horizons and service to DAR through leadership. The ideal candidate for this course is someone who is an enthusiastic and dedicated member, who regularly attends chapter meetings and other DAR events, and who wants to learn more about the operation and governance of successful chapters.
Diane Morgan gave a presentation about writing your own life story. She provided helpful tips on making your story interesting for others to read. She also provided a handout of questions to be used as a guide to writing your own story.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu includes meat loaf, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals will be available.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
