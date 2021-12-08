New Jingle Fest debut
The City of New Albany will debut the new Jingle Fest, a holiday event at Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver St., New Albany, featuring ice skating and other activities. Jingle Fest will feature an indoor synthetic skating rink, as well as music, interactive crafts and other activities for children and families. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
The ice skating rink will be open to 20 people at a time in 45-minute intervals. Reservations are filling up quickly for the ice skating, but walk-ups will also be offered, and people can be placed on a waitlist. The ice skating costs $5 per 45-minute slot. Children younger than 18 must have parental supervision to ice skate.
In addition to ice skating, the event will offer a “Santa Mailbox.” Families can drop off letters to Santa Claus, and if their address is included on the envelope, the children will receive a response. Santa will be available on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Elsa from the film “Frozen” will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To reserve a spot for up to three skaters, call 812-949-5448. (This event will take place again from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.)
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Christmas in Charlestown
The return of the Charlestown Express and the debut of the Winter Holiday Market highlight a jam-packed Christmas season in Charlestown.
GREENWAY PARK: The City’s central park is glowing with Hallmark-card-worthy lights, including from the 55-foot tree. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the paved park. Horse-drawn carriage rides return this year, taking place Dec. 17 and 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., giving riders an intimate tour of Greenway Park and the City Square. No reservation is needed and cost is $10 per rider ages 2 and older. Tickets (cash only) are sold at the Greenway Park concession stand.
FAMILY ACTIVITIES PARK: Debuting this season is a Winter Holiday Market featuring vendors selling holiday décor, gift items, hand-made crafts and more. The Family Activities Park, at 1000 Park Street, across from Charlestown High School, will be open Thursday through Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
In addition to the market, returning for 2021 are rides on The Charlestown Express and an opportunity to play mini-golf in a festive environment. Train rides and mini-golf are $5 per person, ages 2 and older. Tickets are sold on site at the admission window. Santa visits are free, as are kids’ activities hosted by the Charlestown Parks Dept. Santa will be at the park Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays during park hours. The concession stand will be open, selling snacks including seasonal favorites, hot chocolate and hot apple cider. The park will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CITY SQUARE: The animated lights show at the Charlestown City Square takes place nightly until Jan. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Some nights will feature appearances by favorite Christmas characters.
For more information: https://www.Facebook.com/Charlestowns-Christmas-City or call 812-256-3422.
Mark Hublar book signing
A book signing by Mark J. Hublar for his book “A Miracle Named Mark” will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walmart Store on Grant Line Road in New Albany. Mark worked for Walmart for over five years as a greeter and credits his success as a motivational speaker to the experience he received while working as a greeter. He speaks nationally to businesses, educational institutions, religious organizations, self-advocates, and parents about the importance of ROI — Giving individuals with disabilities Respect, Opportunity, and Inclusion.
He has been a resident of New Albany since he was 4 and has lived on his own since he was 24. Mark, 57 now, was born with Down Syndrome on Sept. 1, 1964 to Alfred T. Hublar Jr. and Mary Linda Hublar. The book was written by his younger brother, Gregory S. Hublar and has received 5-star ratings. He has two other brothers, Mike and Todd.
Holiday Market
The NoCo Arts and Cultural District in Jeffersonville is presenting its first NoCo Holiday Market at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Fifth Street, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The event will include 28 local artists selling handmade artisan gifts. The Alcove and Berts Quality Provisions will offer food and drinks, and local musicians will perform throughout the event.
This holiday market will extend throughout the arts district, including the NoCo Arts Center, Maker 13 and the Depot. Preston Arts Center will also be represented at the market.
Zoom Essential Oils class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Oils of the Bible essential oils class, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. This class is back and with new oils.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Breakfast with Santa
Pancake breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Georgetown Optimist Club, 8260 IN-64, Georgetown.
Celebrate at Padgett Museum
Celebrate the holiday season at the Padgett Museum, 509 West Market St., New Albany, Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the last day highlighting the temporary exhibit, New Albany’s White House Department Store. This will also be the last Saturday the museum is open for the holiday season. Admission is free.
Holidays at the Library
The Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor Holidays at the Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11. Meet Santa, make fun crafts and enjoy refreshments. See a live reindeer, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and pick up a free gingerbread house kit to take home. The event is free and open to the public.
Derby City Chamber Orchestra
The Floyd County Library and Art Alliance of Southern Indiana will sponsor the Derby City Chamber Orchestra with special guest Sydney Magers, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Floyd County Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. The event is free and open to the public.
Treats With Santa
The Vintage Fire Museum will hold its “Treats from Santa” — a family event — at the Vintage Fire Museum and Safety Education Center, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Saturday, Dec.11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Take a photo of your child or children with Santa and another of them on a fire truck.
• See a special exhibit of antique toy fire trucks.
• Be amazed by the Museum’s full collection of firefighting equipment dating back to 1756!
• Check out the new fire safety exhibits and equipment.
Admission for this event is half-price: $3.50 for adults and $2 for children 3 to 15; children younger than 3 are free.
Go to the website at www.vintagefiremuseum.org or call 812-282-4705 for more information. The museum’s hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 4 (closed Christmas Day). Or call for a special appointment.
Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting
Compassionate Friends will participate in the Worldwide Candle Lighting, Sunday, Dec. 12 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany. The candle lighting is at 6:15 p.m. in the church sanctuary, followed by a program at 8 p.m. The program will include music and readings, followed by a time of fellowship. Bring a picture of your loved one. Candle and votive cup will be provided.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Farmers Market is in Winter Mini-Market Mode at Big Four Station until the end of the December and then in January it will move indoors at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Taizé Prayer service
Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer service from 7p.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Dec. 14. The 2021 theme for Taizé is “The Spirit Breathes. … ”
The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. Persons of all faith traditions are welcome to attend.
The hourlong service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection. For more information or to find the link to the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.
Managing holiday stress during pandemic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, “Managing Holiday Stress during the Pandemic” with Tracey Taylor, Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The COVID pandemic has impacted society on both a macro and micro level, and it has left many with feelings of unsteadiness and the inability to cope. The holidays carry an added and often greater stress. This workshop will give insight into how people have been impacted, both individually and in their relationships. It will also present techniques to manage these added stresses.
Tracey Taylor is a married mother of three adult children. She earned her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Southeast (IUS). Currently, she attends Louisville Seminary, where she is working toward a graduate degree in Marriage and Family Therapy.
Once a person is registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Compassionate Friends
Compassionate Friends Group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
The groups meets the third Thursday of each month at Trinity United Methodist Church and is for those who have lost sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and grandchildren too soon.
Let’s learn about fossils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual program, Let’s Learn about Fossils, presented by Alan Goldstein, Interpretive Naturalist and Park Paleontologist for the Falls of the Ohio State Park. The program will be on Friday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Once registered for this event, a Zoom link will be sent. For more information on programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Goldstein will discuss the types of fossils found in this area and what they can tell us about Indiana’s geological story. In addition, Goldstein is working on a fossil display for the library, which will be housed in what is now the geode display.
Sellersburg Holiday Parade
The Town of Sellersburg will kick off its holiday season Dec. 18 beginning at 1 p.m. Santa will make a special stop in Sellersburg for a Santa Parade. Santa enjoyed coming to town so much last year, he’s decided to make this parade an annual event.
Santa asks to have your children make a sign to hold up as he passes, telling him what they would like for Christmas. While Santa can’t promise he’ll bring them all the gifts on their list, he promises to do his best. Some of Santa’s helpers will be along to toss out some candy treats as well.
The Santa Parade will start at 1 p.m. in the Lakeside/Silver Glades neighborhood then make its way all through town ending at Greenwood Road at about 3:30 p.m.
Kids Christmas Party Sellersburg
American Legion Post 302 will sponsor a kids’ Christmas party, Saturday, Dec. 18 at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and Santa arrives at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Southern Indiana Craft Show
Southern Indiana Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18 at Speed Memorial Church, 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.