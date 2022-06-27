Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites children to the Preschool Popsicle Party on Thursday, June 30, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clarksville location. Join in the fun in the sun as you cool off with a plastic fishing “pond,” bubbles, and sidewalk chalk. There will be lots of wet fun with sprinklers, a splash mat, water painting, and more. When tired of playing, have a popsicle and relax in the shade. This program is for ages 0 – 5, and parents are required to stay and share in the fun. Please register, as this is a weather-permitting event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on June 30, 4 -5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities, all based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course library staff will talk a lot about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “ Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. Movies are shown on the first Friday of each month (June-Aug.) and all movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme “Mystery Island,” 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
University of Findlay graduate
Katherine Thomas of New Albany has graduated from the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio. Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Thomas walked in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7 when 790 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic 2021-2022 year.
Henryville resident honored at Emerson College
Emily Geldermann from Henryville was honored with the Design/Tech award this past spring during the annual Performing Arts Awards at Emerson College, based in Boston, MA.
She is majoring in Design/Technology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
Emerson’s mission is to train future leaders in arts, culture, and communication.
College of Charleston Dean's List
Kayleigh Gernand of Jeffersonville, majoring in Business Administration, and Halli Trinkle of Clarksville, majoring in Accounting were both on the College of Charleston Spring 2022 Dean's List.
To qualify for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.
Located in the heart of historic Charleston, South Carolina, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university.
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
