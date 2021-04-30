Food Pantry Resumes Regular Hours
The Center for Lay Ministries (CLM) will return to regular hours to serve the Clark County community starting today, Saturday, May 1. The pantry is at 213 East Maple Street, Jeffersonville.
The regular hours will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. On the first Tuesday of each month only, the food pantry will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Here are guidelines to use the food pantry:
• Be a Clark County resident
• Bring identification for each member of the household
• Bring a current bill/statement showing Clark County address
• One visit per month
• A second visit for fresh produce only is available
If you know someone who is homebound or lacks transportation to the CLM Food Pantry, that person might be eligible for home delivery. Send an email to executivedirector@layministries.org to find out more.
The purpose of the CLM food pantry is to provide services to vulnerable populations in the local community with compassion, dignity, and respect. If you have any questions regarding your donation or the CLM mission, contact CLM at 812-282-0063.
Tacos and Tequila Week
Perfectly Planned Kentuckiana with Board & You Bistro and Wine Bar is bringing another food and beverage week to Southern Indiana. With the dates moved to May 31- June 6, 2021, several participating restaurants throughout Southern Indiana will offer a taco special and cocktail creation with Hornito’s Tequila. Included thus far are Board & You Bistro and Wine Bar, Boomtown Kitchen, The 1894 Lodge, The Exchange, Pints & Union, The Portage House and Pearl Street Taphouse.
The beneficiary of the event will be Develop New Albany and a portion of all sponsorships will go to Develop New Albany. First Savings Bank has joined Taco’s and Tequila week as the supporting sponsor.
“During the pandemic, our communities felt the impact of not being able to hold events such as Tacos and Tequila. As Southern Indiana begins to open back up, we are happy to support an event that will make an impact on local Floyd County businesses and Develop New Albany,” said Larry Myers, President & CEO, First Savings Bank.
The deadline for restaurants or sponsors to join is Monday, May 10, 2021. Patrons who participate in Taco week will be able to submit their map card with stamps to participating restaurants for a chance to win a first- and second-place prize of gift cards to those restaurants. A gift card giveaway is done weekly on facebook @TacosandTequilaAWeekofTuesdays. Like the facebook page to stay up to date on those participating restaurants and a chance to win a gift card.
In-Person Job Fair
In-Person Job Fair will be Thursday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Ave., Jeffersonville. Three companies, in addition to the library, will be represented at the Job Fair.
Ashley Jackson with Surge Staffing, the top staffing agency in Clarksville, was the impetus for this event and she will be on hand to give out information on available job opportunities and, in particular, industrial/warehouse positions. Surge Staffing is in 19 states, with six offices in Indiana and four in Kentucky. The closest one to the library is in Clarksville at 1370 Veterans Parkway, Suite 550.
Bridges of Indiana will be joining Surge Staffing. It has 12 offices across Indiana and the office closest to the library is in New Albany at 3602 Northgate Court, Suite 3.
Bridges began over 15 years ago and has transformed into a national company serving people with disabilities as well as the aging population across the United States. Their vision is that people with disabilities should have the same rights, respect, and opportunities as everyone else. Jackson said Bridges has many caregiving opportunities available for job seekers. Tim Beitzel, the Director of the New Albany Office, will represent the company at the job fair.
The third company will be Sunrise Recovery in Clarksville at 1610 Blackiston View Drive. Sunrise Recovery provides a secure and nurturing environment for individuals going through addiction. Laura Nowling, the Marketing & Community Outreach Coordinator, will represent the company.
The library itself will be represented by Cara Burton, the Public Services Senior Library Clerk/Outreach. She will be available to answer any questions about searching for a job and putting together or revising a resume.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Farmers Markets Schedules
It’s the time of year when the Farmers Markets return. Below is a schedule of Southern Indiana markets:
• Sellersburg Farmers Market, spring schedule, Wednesdays, May 5 through June 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg
• Charlestown Farmers Market, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through Oct. 27 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown
• New Albany Farmers Market, summer schedule, Saturdays, May 8 through Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to noon at Bank and Market Streets, New Albany
• Floyd Knobs Farmers Market, summer schedule, Sundays, May 9 through Oct 31, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the 400 Block of Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs
• Jeffersonville Summer Farmers Market, Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville
• Sellersburg Summer Farmers Market, Wednesdays, July 7 through Sept. 1, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg
Zoom Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. will have its first Zoom bi-monthly gardening program of the year, 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 15.
Librarian Diane Stepro will introduce the Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Seed Library Project. Prospective gardeners will learn what’s available from the seed library and how they can help fellow gardeners. She will also introduce some clever ways to make seed starter pots and planters from recycled materials and provide some ideas of good sources of information about gardening and plants.
For more information on programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed.
Movies in the Park next week
Movies in the Park are the first Friday of the month, May through October, at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. All movies begin at sundown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
• May 7, Mary Poppins
• June 4, Croods: A New Age
• July 2, The Wizard of Oz
• Aug. 6, The Mighty Ducks
• Sept. 3, Raya and the Last Dragon
• Oct. 1, Jurassic Park
Summer Concert Schedule
Jeffersonville Riverstage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville. All concerts start at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, June 4 through Aug. 6. Lawn opens at 6 p.m.
• June 4 — The Crachers
• June 11— From Paris
• June 18 — Sheryl Rouse as Tina Turner
• June 25 — 100 % Poly
• July 2 — Thunderstruck
• July 9 — Fan Fave Friday
• July 16 — Velcro Pygmies
• July 23, A12 — Jimmy Buffett Tribute
• July 30-31 — Jeff Goes Country
(July 30 — Chris Janson and Clayton Anderson)
(July 31 — Timmy Dunn, Robyn Ottolini and Canaan Cox)
• Aug. 6 — Juice Box Heroes
Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema
Coca-Cola Twilight Cinema, Saturdays, June 5 through Aug. 7 at Jeffersonville Riverstage at the Overlook and Terraced Lawn, 100 W. Riverside Dr, Jeffersonville. Lawn opens at 7 p.m. with movies starting at 8:30 p.m.
• June 5 — Trolls World Tour
• June 19 — Dolittle
• July 1 — Throwback Thursday: Viewers Choice
• July 10 — The Croods: A New Age
• July 24 — The Secret Garden
• Aug. 7 — Sonic the Hedgehog
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, 109 E.Court Avenue, Jeffersonville. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, July 9 through Aug. 17. No food will be served but soda and water will be available to purchase.
• July 9 — Revinylize
• July 16 — River Cities Concert Band
• July 23 — The Wulfe Bros.
• July 30 — Ovation Orchestra
• Aug. 6 — TBA
• Aug. 13 TBA
• Aug. 20, TBA
• Aug. 27 — Cloigheann Irish Band
USDA-Indiana Farm Service Agency
The Harrison/Floyd/Crawford County Service Center, 1855 Gardner Lane NW, Corydon, is now open to limited visitors by appointment only. The staff also continues to work with agricultural producers via phone, email, and other digital tools. Contact the office at 812 738-8121 to make an in-person or phone appointment.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 14, at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Charlestown Library Summer Programs
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is now registering for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17 -35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years-old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be four weeks in June beginning June 7. Go to the library’s website — www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library — Charlestown Library at 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library at 812-246-4493, Henryville Library at 812-294-4246, New Washington Library at 812-293-4577 and Borden Library at 812-258-9041.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.