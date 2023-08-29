Blood Drive
The Floyd County Library will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept.1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword “NAFCLibrary” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome.
First Friday Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, First Friday Fish Fry on Sept. 1. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. All your seafood favorites plus homemade desserts. Proceeds to fund the Knight’s Coats for Kids initiative. For more information call 812-944-0891.
Read & Roast
Calling all coffee lovers and book lovers. The Floyd County Library presents its 2nd annual Reads & Roasts, a coffee-themed reading program for adults from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. Participants 18 years and older can read books, attend library events, and visit local coffee shops to earn points and win great prizes. Prizes include a decorative coaster and a retro fall mug. Earn tickets for grand prize drawings, including gift cards, a French press and more.
A Reads & Roasts Launch Party will take place on Friday, Sept. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Mickey’s coffee shop at 624 Vincennes Street, New Albany. Stop by for sweet treats as you mingle with library staff and community members.
Beginning Sept. 1, participants can log their hours of reading on Beanstack and then pick up prizes at The Floyd County Library. Learn more and sign up at www.floydlibrary.org/reads-and-roasts/
Reads & Roasts is made possible through partnerships with Starlight Coffee Co., Mickey’s, Coffee Crossing, True North Coffee House, Kolkin Coffee and Village House Coffee.
American Legion Chicken Dinner
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken dinner, Sunday, Sept. 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home. The cost is $11 per person.
Learn About the Catholic Faith
St. Mary’s Inquiry Classes: If you or someone you know is interested in learning more about the Catholic Faith, St. Mary’s Church will begin inquiry sessions on Sept. 5 at 6:30 in the school cafeteria at 420 East 8th Street, New Albany. If you have any questions about the classes, you can contact the parish office at 812-944-0417.
Falls of Ohio Genealogical Society
Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society monthly meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:15 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The speaker will be Karen Schwartz, president of the Harrison County Historical Society and the discussion will be “Journey Along Blue River.”
Refreshments will be served.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Howard Steamboat Museum Car Show
The sixth annual car show fundraiser for the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — rain date, Sunday, Sept. 10. Admission is free for spectators. For those wishing to enter a vehicle in the car show, the entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Indian Creek Baptist Church Gospel Singing
The Indian Creek Baptist Church,. 3431 Georgetown Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will host the Baker Family and Sons of Liberty for a special afternoon of music on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The Sons of Liberty will also perform at the Sunday, Sept. 10 morning service at 10:45.
Southern Gospel singers, The Bakers, are based out of a small town called Means, Kentucky. Charlotte began singing gospel music with her parents, Wayne and Gayle Sons, at the age of 12. They were known, then as the Sons Family and traveled across their home state and surrounding states singing at churches and revivals. Charlotte married her husband Eric in 1991, and they continued traveling with the family group. In 2001, they soon gained the attention of Nashville Producer, Eddie Crook. While under Eddie’s record label, Cross & Crown, they released several top-charting songs and were nominated for fan-based awards such as Singing News magazine’s Fan Awards and The Diamond Awards. Now, with the addition of their daughter, Abbi, they are carrying on the family tradition of gospel music as The Bakers.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Bible Study Fellowship
Bible Study Fellowship will begin its women’s Bible study titled “People of the Promise: Kingdom Divided” on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
This Old Testament study unpacks a fascinating period in Israel’s history across 15 books, from its split into two nations, through dozens of kings and prophets and ultimately to the heartbreaking exile into Babylon. Discuss questions around the goodness of God amidst calamity, mercy, ultimate allegiance, judgment, and salvation. Join others in finding answers and how they apply to modern life.
The morning class meets at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Eastside Christian Church, 2319 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville and offers a preschool program for ages six and younger. The evening class meets at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Road, Jeffersonville. Morning and evening online options are also available.
Any woman interested in the study is invited to register at www.mybsf.org
Hoosier Hunnies
The Hoosier Hunnies, formerly of the Red Hat’s, will be celebrating their 20th anniversary, Thursday, Sept. 14 at Park Christian Church, Green Valley Road, New Albany.
Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. provided by Heavenly Ham, with the choice of a ham or turkey meal. Please RSVP to Queen Barb Gilbert, 812-981-8085 or Bette Lay, 502-599-9861 by Sept. 4. Reservations are required. Games and acknowledgment of previous Queens, Irene Fischer and Joann Gurr are on the agenda.
Meet the Candidates
The Jeffersonville/Clark County N.A.A.C.P. will host an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with candidates running for local office on Thursday, Sep. 14 from 6 to 7:30 pm. The Candidates Meet-and-Greet will take place at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E.15th Street in Jeffersonville. The meet-and-greet format will allow community members to interact directly with candidates in order become better informed in advance of the local elections in November.
Everybody is invited. Candidates who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Antia Fields, President of the Jeffersonville/Clark County N.A.A.C.P., at 502-751-2554.
Light refreshments will be served. The N.A.A.C.P is non-partisan.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at the post home.
