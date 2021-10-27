Community Halloween hot dog roast
Utica Baptist Church, 105 N. 5th Street, Utica, will host a community Halloween hot dog roast Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with hot dogs, s’mores, and candy. Everyone is invited.
Christmas Bazaar
The New Albany Knights of Columbus is having a Christmas Bazaar, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 809 East Main St., New Albany.
Outdoor Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will host a Halloween-inspired outdoor book sale on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street in New Albany. Costumes are encouraged. Any customer wearing a costume will receive a free regular-priced children’s book or paperback book. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Rain date: Saturday, Nov. 6. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library.
‘Our Community Garden’ Open House
Purdue Extension Floyd County Office has announced that “Our Community Garden” will be having a free open house on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The garden is at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
This community garden wouldn’t have been possible without Floyd County Government, Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board, Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District, Let Us Learn, Sunnyside Master Gardeners and a Growing Together Mini-Grant.
Activities during the open house include pumpkin carving/painting, in-home garden kits, trebuchet building and much more.
Even though this is a free event, pre-registration is appreciated so plenty of supplies will be on hand. To register go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/our-community-garden-open-house-ticket-177262485867
Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend or participate should contact Floyd County Purdue Extension at 812-948-5470 within 48 hours of the event.
Depot Days
The Depot in NoCo Arts & Cultural District, 701 Michigan Avenue, an art market and concert venue, will be open for Depot Days Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Depot Days will continue on Saturdays, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. Artists will rotate each Saturday.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the paleontologist, 2 p.m. (Tales from Earth’s crypt), 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 at Falls of the Ohio State Park (in the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 200 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Hallelujah Carnival
Resurrection Life Church, 2804 Blackiston Mill Rd., Clarksville, will sponsor a Hallelujah Carnival, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 on the church grounds. This is designed to be a safe and fun time for the entire family and everything is free. Lots of candy, games, bouncies, food and prizes.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market, Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off of Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119. Trick-or-Treating at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No costume needed, all ages welcome. Sensory friendlier items available, wheelchair accessible, free parking. Craft Bazaar from all over Kentuckiana with everything from Alpaca yard to handmade woodcrafts. Drawing for Market Basket (must be present to win) drawing at 1 p.m. For more details or questions, email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
Family History Projects at Jeffersonville Library Maker Space
Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Technology Services Manager Allison Fredrickson will give a program about great family history projects you can complete using equipment in the Tom and Mary Frances Koetter Makerspace in the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. From personalized Christmas ornaments made using the laser cutter to digitized copies of old family photos and home movies made using the digitization station, these projects make great gifts. Let Allison walk you through the many options available in the Makerspace and learn how to sign up to use the amazing Makerspace equipment.
Use of the equipment requires a Jeffersonville Township Public Library card and is always free, but the library does charge a modest rate for some materials. Co-sponsored by Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, this presentation will be via Zoom and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link:tinyurl.com/MakerSpaceGift
Annual Turkey Supper
Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, will sponsor its annual Turkey Supper on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event is drive-thru only.
Menu includes turkey, dressing, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, slaw, carrot salad, roll, and pie, all for $10 per meal. You may pre-order online at Glcna.org by noon on Nov. 6 to guarantee your turkey supper order. If you do not wish to pre-order, dinner will be available while supplies last. Payment options online, and you can also pay in person the day of with credit card, cash, or check.
Contact church office at 812-944-1267 for more information.
Free Film Presentation
The Green Team of First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville, invites the public to a free film presentation, “The Story of Stuff,” Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. The film is about getting control of possessions, before “stuff” takes on a life of its own.
The film will be shown at the church, 222 Walnut Street in downtown Jeffersonville. Parking is on the east side of the church where the building entrance is located.
Following the film, Jessica Maudlin Phelps, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns of the Presbyterian Church (USA), will lead a brief discussion in the sanctuary.
Masking in the church is required to protect everyone’s safety.
For more information contact the church office, 812-283-8606 or 1stprez@1stprez.org for more information.
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI workers reunion
Any person who ever worked at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown or ICI America is invited to meet at the Golden Corral, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville, Saturday Nov. 6 at noon. Each person is responsible for his or her lunch. Come and meet old co-workers.
For more information call Pat Akins at 502 727-8928 or e-mail her at greenfield9194@yahoo.com
DIY Christmas gifts
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for our virtual DIY Christmas Gifts with essential oils class. DIY gifts can be so much fun to make and give. Learn how essential oils can make your DIY gifts extra special. The instructor will go over several oils and their benefits, how to use them in DIY gifts, and have instructions for making your own.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. She has a heart and passion for helping others discover healthy and affordable options. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting ‘Birds and You’ program for adults
The Clarksville Public Library is partnering with the Oak Heritage Conservancy for a program on birding, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. “Birds and You,” will educate us on adaptions of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and what plants you can plant during growing season to help provide a habitat for your birds.
Oak Heritage Conservancy Education and Outreach Coordinator, Kirsten Carlson, will present the program. Carlson is a certified Interpretive Guide, certified Forest School Teacher, Aldo Leopold Land Ethic Leader and trained Leopold Land Education Project instructor.
Oak Heritage Conservancy is a land trust that formed in 2002 in cooperation with Historic Hoosier Hills R&D and believes “that acquiring and protecting forests, farms, meadows, wetlands, and other green space is important to retaining the quality of life in southeast Indiana.”
This is a Zoom presentation, register with a valid email address and the library will send you the zoom link. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Town of Clarksville Heat Survey
The Town of Clarksville is sharing a comment survey with Clarksville residents to better understand how extreme summer heat affects the community.
The survey is part of the Town’s new Beat the Heat initiative, which is working over the next two years to develop and implement strategies to alleviate the public health impacts of extreme heat.
By completing this 10-minute survey, residents will help the Town understand how heat affects the lives of residents, what residents now do to stay cool on hot days and nights, and what resources and services residents think Clarksville should provide to address this issue.
The survey is accessible online, however, volunteers will visit some neighborhoods with paper copies for residents to complete. To access the online survey, Clarksville residents should go to tinyurl.com/ClarksvilleSurveyBTH. A Spanish version of the survey will be made available soon.
The survey will be available to the public until Nov. 30, 2021.
For more information about the survey or the Beat the Heat program, contact Bronte Murrell, Town of Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator at bmurrell@townofclarksville.com or 812-283-1437.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.