Music at Mount Concert
The Music at the Mount Lakeside Concert from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, will feature Mama Said String Band. Doors will open at 5 p.m. John Gage and Aaron Bibelhauser will perform from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Mamma Said String Band from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Come early for Fist Full of Tacos food truck, coffee, beer and wine vendors. Buy CDs from artists, and walk to the lake or enjoy one of many Trails of Mount Saint Francis.
Mt. St. Francis is at 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mount St. Francis.
For several years, annual Music at the Mount events have provided diverse outdoor music gatherings open to the community and been a fundraiser for the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality. The Franciscan Arts Initiative continues to grow the friars’ commitment to music and art with summer/fall Music at the Mount outdoor events and indoor music classes, choral recitals, and more intimate concerts.
Jeffersonville High Alumni
Jeffersonville High School Alumni monthly lunch will be Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at Garrett’s General Store and Restaurant in Utica.
In attendance at the July meeting were 32 alumni representing classes from 1950 through 1973. Join the fun and have a fried Bologna sandwich or maybe a BLT.
Visit with friends from long ago on the fourth Thursday of each month. For more information call Peggy Mode Metzger ’55 at 502-931-0190.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
The Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception for Gracie Koesters, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 27 at the gallery. Her show will run through Sept. 10.
Gracie Koesters’ series “What does it mean to be a woman? The thread that connects us all” consists of five fine art pieces that attempt to answer the question “What does it mean to be a woman?” The series tackles difficult issues such as sexual assault and the period stigma but also celebrates women, their strength, and their beauty through mixed media art forms including acrylic painting, collaging, and embroidery.
Koesters said her “hope is that this series will teach you something about womanhood, and encourage you to learn more about it on your own. Women are such strong and powerful individuals that are all too often put down by the men in charge, or, sometimes, even other women. While my series does touch on some pretty serious issues in regards to the treatment of women, my main goal was to celebrate women and their beauty.”
Koesters will join the staff of Bourne- Schweitzer Gallery. She is a 2021 graduate of Presentation Academy and will attend the University of Louisville in the Fall of 2021. She began her internship in 2014 while attending St. Mary’s Catholic Academy.
