Creepy Crawly Crafts
Creepy Crawly Crafts will be offered on July 15 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. You will cut, paste, fold, and color your way through some creepy crawlies, some squiggly-wigglies, and maybe a few fascinators too! This program is for Grades K – 2, and registration is required.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concerts
Jeffersonville Riverstage, 100 W. Riverside Dr., Jeffersonville, free concerts every Friday through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Playing this Friday, July 15 Tuesday’s Gone (Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute)
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park, at 7 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 26 at Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave., Jeffersonville. In concert Friday, July 15, Revinylize (Beatles era music)
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl streets.
Back to School Bash
The City of Charlestown will sponsor a back to school bash, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to noon at the Family Activities Park, 1000 Park St., Charlestown. The special event will include free backpacks packed with essential school supplies, free admission to the Family Activities Park and a movie on the Big Screen.
Cancer in men
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Main Branch, will devote an hour to learning about Cancer in Men. Guest speaker will be Dr. Giavonne Rondo. This program is the second of four new programs devoted to men’s health to be presented by Dr. Rondo. The remaining two will be in August and October. Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. Her specialty is internal medicine; she has practiced in Kentuckiana for almost 20 years.
According to the American Cancer Society, prostate, colorectal, lung, and skin cancers most often affect men. Other than skin cancers, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men.
Respite Rabbit Village
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will display a collective art exhibit featuring polymer clay sculptures and a mixed media diorama, courtesy of Artist Donna Shaw. This exhibit, along with framed art created by the Youth Group members of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, Jeffersonville, will be on display at the Jeffersonville Library beginning Saturday, July 16 through Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
The pieces created by the Youth Group will focus around the theme of Friendship. These art pieces will be hung on the walls in the second-floor art gallery, whereas Shaw’s three-dimensional Respite Rabbit Village, will be displayed on tables, both upstairs and in the North Display Case on the first floor.
An art reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on the opening day of the exhibit, Saturday, July 16. The reception will be in the second-floor gallery of the library. Light refreshments will be served.
This heavenly exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation.
For more information on the July programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Teen Tournament
Teen Tournament takes place on July 16 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library. Breakout the Nintendo Switch and the brackets; it is time for a showdown. The library will sponsor a Super Smash Bros Brawl, teen vs. teen, to see who comes out the Top Brawler. This program is for grades 6 – 12, and registration is required.
Clarksville Library hosts feature film series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a Feature Film on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2– 4:30 p.m. at the Clarksville location. The month’s feature film is a 2022 production that will take viewers on an insane adventure. A woman experiencing a midlife crisis is tasked with saving the world by exploring other universes connecting with the lives she could have led.
For more information, check the website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has two locations. The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd. Clarksville.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 3 p.m., July 16, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Saturday Family Night at Riverstage
Family night at Riverstage will be July 16. The special Saturday night will include a car show, touch-a-truck, kids activities and family movie. Car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities begin at 6 p.m. and family movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Register for the car show at jeffparks.org
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Indiana 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, July 16, beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 3.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., July 17, at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Vacation Bible School
Vacation Bible School is returning to Calvary Christian Church, 605 S. Norman Dr., Sellersburg. The five-day, time-travel blast is for kids age four to entering seventh grade. Dates are July 17-21, 6:30-9 p.m. Don’t miss this no-cost week of music, funny skits, games, snacks, crafts, and deep lessons from God’s Word.
For more information, call 812-246-4383 or send an email to: inquire@calvarychristianchurch.com
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet on Monday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
The program will be “A Merry, Historic Christmas in July,” how America has celebrated the holiday season throughout the decades and how the decorations reflected the current events and culture of their time. Chuck Lewis and Kathy Copas, historians and collectors of vintage pre-1980 Christmas decorations, will bring samples dating back to 1900, and discuss their origin and use.
Guests are invited to bring any vintage decorations of their own for help in dating items and identifying manufacturers and other information.
Library rules remain the same, you may wear a mask but not required.
For more information contact Sue Koetter, President, home (812)294-4080 or cell (502)386-8885.
Silly Storytime
Silly Storytime will be offered on July 18 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
Staying healthy in the heat
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Staying Healthy in the Heat on Tuesday, July 19, from 2-3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Join the library staff for an informative program on staying healthy during the hottest months. Clark Memorial Hospitals’ Manager of Community Outreach, Alicia Rousseau, will share signs of heat stroke, ways to keep hydrated, and other strategies to cope with extreme heat.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640.
JTPLteen Anime Club
JTPLteen Anime Club will be on July 19 and 28 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Back by popular demand! The in-person anime club will pick up on favorite games, crafts, and activities based on our favorite anime or manga. Of course, we will talk about anime/manga and maybe watch a bit. This program is for Grades 6-12, and registration is required.
Animal Tales
Animal Tales, a live animal show, will be offered on July 20 from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) Animal Tales will be a live animal show with facts and fun. Be prepared to get up close and personal with unique animals like you’ve never seen. This program is for all ages, and no registration is required.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter, Thursday, July 21 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville location.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in July will be Health in a Hurry. We all know we need to eat better to feel better. But how is this accomplished with a busy and demanding lifestyle? Health in a Hurry shares the keys to eating well on the road, at school, and at work.
The second topic discussed in July will be Exercise — It Goes to Your Head. Exercise is not just good for your body; it also builds and conditions your brain. And the good news is, it’s never too late to start exercising.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Relay Races
Relay Races take place July 22 from 11 a.m. – noon at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) You’ll need speed, you’ll need teamwork, and you’ll need a sense of humor for the kind of races we’ve got planned. We are going to play in the sun and get wet. This program is for Grades 3 – 6.
Outlaw Poet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a screening of the new documentary entitled “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” directed by Clayton Luce and Nick Storm. Whitehead was officially inducted in September 2021 as the new U.S. Beat Poet Laureate. The screening will be on Friday, July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In various reviews of the documentary, Whitehead has been referred to as a Kentucky outlaw poet and cultural icon, a Kentucky farm boy who travels the world, a coal miner’s son on a rural farm in western Kentucky, and a wild man and wanderer. They are all correct. But Ron Whitehead, the man, is larger than life in many ways. Ultimately, he is a cerebral man with a heart of gold. This documentary, filmed over a period of ten years, chronicles his journey and the people Whitehead had the privilege to meet, including Hunter S. Thompson, Allen Ginsberg, and many more.
The film premiered in Louisville on April 28, 2022. It is 103 minutes long, and afterward, there will be a Q&A session with Whitehead.
For more information or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Afternoon of Fun and Games for adults
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, will sponsor a fun afternoon of board games, card games, and trivia, Saturday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. This program is intended for ages 18 and older.
Tightwad Genealogist solves a family mystery
On Saturday, July 23, from 11 a.m. -12 noon., Jeffersonville Township Public Library’s Family and Local History Librarian, Diane “Tightwad” Stepro, will present a case study detailing how she identified both parents of her great-great-grandmother Mary, whose past presented many research problems. Before unshrouding Mary’s mysterious path, the presenter encountered a number of family secrets that led to the discovery of Mary’s long-hidden ancestry. Beginners and advanced researchers alike will take away cheap, practical ideas that they can use to find their own family members.
This presentation, held at the Jeffersonville Library, is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Double H Square Dance Club
Double H Square Dance Club welcomes visitors, couples and singles to the following free square dances: July 23 and July 30 and Aug. 13, all starting at 7 p.m. at Wall Street United Methodist Church, 240 Wall St., Jeffersonville. Come experience the exercise and social activities of Square Dancing. For more information, contact Paul at 740-441-5050 or just come.
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1201 Thomas V. Bryant Dr., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a pick and pay event with something for everyone, Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. at the church. A barbeque rib dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. until all meals are sold. This is an annual fund-raising event for the church.
On Sunday, July 24 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service, the congregation will honor the late First Gentleman John Edward Miller, husband of Pastor Marion Miller. He passed away in July of 2021.
9th Annual Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Seeking Nominations
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. will host the 9th Annual Jamey Aebersold Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Calumet Club in New Albany. Our Place is seeking nominations from Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington, and Scott Counties. Please consider nominating someone. The nomination can come from an individual or a group nominating an individual within their group or organization. Submissions need to be received by July 22. Nomination forms are available online at www.ourplaceinc.org.
While Red Ribbon Week is celebrated in October, the Spirit of the Red Ribbon Awards will acknowledge those who have made a significant contribution toward the education, prevention, intervention and treatment of drug and alcohol abuse in our community year-round. This is a devastating problem for many families and while the tragedies often get acknowledged, the everyday work of those trying to prevent and intervene with this issue is often overlooked. The awards are given in honor of Jamey Aebersold and his continued commitment in this area. If chosen for this award, recipients will be honored by their peers and friends at a dinner and ceremony.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m., July 23, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
Outdoor concert, 7 p.m. at Sam Peden Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, Saturday, July 23.
Teen Virtual D&D
Teen Virtual D&D will take place on Zoom, July 25, from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Library (Main Branch.) If you have ever thought about playing, now is the time to join. Who knows, the DM might give you a secret or two to spice up the storyline. If you are a new player, register to get a message from the DM with details about the game and what you need to join us. This program is for Grades 6 – 12 and registration is required.
Wine Walk & Shop
The 13th annual Wine Walk & Shop event will take place Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. It’s a fun evening to sample wines and support local businesses in the downtown/Main Street district.
Tickets are on sale at www.JeffMainStreet.org.
Meet the Paleontologist
Meet the Paleontologist, 3 p.m., July 31, Falls of the Ohio State Park (In the Interpretive Center Rotunda), 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
