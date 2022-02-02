Weather-related changes
Penny Sisto at 80 opening reception
The Carnegie Center for Art & History has decided to postpone this Thursday’s opening of Penny Sisto at 80 until Thursday, March 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. All registrations for the event will carry over to the new date. If the new date does not work for a registrant, the center asks the registrant to email info@carnegiecenter.org or call 812-944-7336 to cancel the registration.
Health Department test, vaccine clinics
The Indiana Department of Health has announced that all state-run COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday and all day Thursday due to the winter storm impacting Indiana. Additional updates to state-operated sites will be posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov and www.ourshot.in.gov as needed.
Individuals with appointments at a state-run site will be notified with instructions to reschedule. Because sites run by local health departments and other entities also may be affected, anyone who has an appointment or plans a walk-in visit to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site should contact the site to ensure it is open before going.
Go to the Indiana Department of Health at www.health.in.gov for important health and safety information, or follow on Twitter at @StateHealthIN and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StateHealthIN.
City of Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville City Hall will be closed Thursday Feb. 3 and Friday Feb. 4. City employees who are able are being asked to work from home.
Mayor Mike Moore, city officials and first responders are closely monitoring the weather. With rain, snow, ice and sleet all possible, this storm will be tricky. Pretreating roadways will not be possible, as rain will wash brine away.
At this time, five different city departments will assist road crews. The National Guard will also be in Clark County, ready to respond and assist.
The City of Jeffersonville has 245 miles of roadway to maintain. As always, primary roads will be cleared and treated first followed by secondary streets and subdivisions.
Trash pick-up may be delayed as the sanitation crews will focus on clearing the streets.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY EVENT
Clarksville H.S. Theatre production
The Clarksville High School (CHS) Theatre Department plans to present the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Clarksville High School auditorium, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Dr., Clarksville. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students.
Because of uncertain weather conditions, go to Clarksvilleschools.org for updated information.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the New Albany basketball game. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals are available.
Underground Railroad Town Clock Church Tours
Black History month provides an opportunity to learn about the Underground Railroad in Floyd County.
For those interested in this history, public tours of the Town Clock Church are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, each hour, on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m. with the last tour at 4 p.m. The location is Second Baptist Church, 300 East Main St., New Albany. Because of the uncertain weather conditions, watch TownClockChurch.org for any updates.
Tour the historic church and learn how the congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. The tour is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible so we can protect each other as much as possible from the virus.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available in the lot across from the church at 3rd and Main Street.
The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org. Information about the Friends group and the history of the Town Clock Church and the role it played in the Underground Railroad in the Metro area is available at TownClockChurch.org.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library plans to present to the public "Feel the LOVE" essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, but because of uncertain weather conditions, call the library at 812-285-5630 to confirm the program is being held.
An optional $5, Make & Take activity will be available.
Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and wellness in her home for many years. As a wellness advocate and Joy Coach for six years, she shares her love of essential oils and natural remedies. Her heart and passion for helping others is a true delight as they discover healthy and affordable options for both themselves and their furry companions.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
OTHER EVENTS
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Flooring Concepts,1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a conversation about books, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Let's learn about weddings at the library
Just in time for St. Valentine’s Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for an hour devoted to weddings. Special guest will be Author Robert “Bob” J. Mueller, whose most recent book is entitled "Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter."
Bob Mueller wears several hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church and the pastor of a house church in Louisville. In addition, he served for over thirty years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about Bob, his ministry, motivational speaking, and much more, go to his website at www.bobmueller.org
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
Town of Clarksville clothing drive
The Town of Clarksville is launching a new effort to help those most at risk,a “Warmth for Winter” clothing drive. On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, staff from various Town of Clarksville departments will be accepting donations of new blankets, coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. The clothing drive will be held at the Clarksville Police Department located at 1970 Broadway Street next to Sam’s Club. Residents will be able to simply pull up and drop off their donations. Monetary donations will not be accepted at this event.
Valentine's Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Health Fair
The City of Charlestown is hosting a Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines. Those wishing to give blood are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Carnegie Center seeks MoodRing submissions
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, invites high schoolers in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties to submit their art and literature pieces to be published in MoodRing. This is a chance for teens in the area to express themselves, collaborate with the community, and to answer the question: what’s the mood?
MoodRing accepts written submissions, photography, and visual artwork. Acceptable written work includes poems, prose, and short stories. This will be a blind, juried selection, and only a total of 30 works will be selected for publication.
Any student enrolled in grades 9-12 in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties is invited to submit up to three images and three written works for review. Only original work will be accepted, and the deadline to submit is February 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Full eligibility and submission requirements can be found on Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org/moodring-2022-submissions.
If you or your teen are interested in submitting your work but need assistance technologically or otherwise, the Carnegie Center is happy to help. Contact Museum Educator Shamia Gaither at sgaither@carnegiecenter.org.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave, New Albany.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up for this free, in-person event. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Miami University Dean's List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean's list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
"GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels." says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
