Lanesville Heritage Weekend
Lanesville Heritage weekend will continue Saturday and Sunday at 2800 Memory Lane NE, Lanesville. The event opens at 8 a.m. Saturday with parade at 1 p.m. The closing event will be the tractor and truck pull, starting at 6 p.m. Sunday hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Outdoor Book Sale
Find great deals on books at The Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
New books will be brought out throughout the sale. Rain date: Saturday, Sept. 17. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted.
Clarksville Library hosting Birds and You
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Birds and You on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Birds and You is a presentation by Kirsten Carlson from Ivy Tech Community College and Hanover College. This program will educate us on the adaptations of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and how you can help provide a habitat for your birds.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org;Events Calendar.
Crocheting classes at library are back
Did you know that learning to crochet is like riding a bicycle? Once you learn, you will never forget! Of course, you may still need to fine-tune your skills occasionally. Join a group at the Jeffersonville Library on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. if you want to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn to the class. Classes for the rest of 2022 will take place on Oct. 22, Nov. 12 and 26, and Dec. 10.
Healthy Snack Cooking Class
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St. New Albany (branch of the Floyd County Library), will sponsor a Healthy Snack Cooking Class with Let Us Learn, Inc., Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children in second grade and up are invited to make some healthy snacks sure to nourish growing minds with Let Us Learn, Inc. Spots are limited and registration is required at www.carnegiecenter.org or call 812-944-7336.
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program
Lewis & Clark Junior Ranger Program, 1 p.m., at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Cat spay/neuter clinic
“Floyd County Animal Rescue League is sponsoring a low-cost cat spay/neuter clinic on Sept. 10 in Georgetown. The clinic is run by Public Vet and the cost is $90 per cat. Other services are also available. The clinic is open to everyone. Floyd County residents can obtain a voucher for the clinic by calling 812-949-9099 and financial assistance may be available on the day for those not in Floyd County.
Registration for the clinic is required. Register at pub.vet.
New Albany Historic Homes Tour
Develop New Albany and Indiana Landmarks are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The tour will feature 12 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods, including the downtown. The tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (Corner of Bank and Market streets) to pick up the Tour Booklet, which must be picked up before 3 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for Kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany office at (812) 941-0018.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and enjoy lunch at one of the downtown or uptown New Albany restaurants.
A Night of Remembrance Concert
Join First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. for a night to remember and celebrate those we love and have lost.
Enjoy music by violinist Andrew Sords, clarinetist, Eric Schultz and pianist, Daniel Overly. Pieces by John Williams, Debussy, Khachaturian, and more.
This event is free and open to the public.
Daniel Overly is forging a promising career as a pianist, chamber musician, and vocal coach. Overly is the pianist for the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Youth Chorus, and Blossom Festival Chorus. He has served as Visiting Assistant Professor of Voice/Collaborative Piano at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and Collaborative Piano Fellow at the Yale School of Music.
American violinist Andrew Sords maintains a prolific touring schedule with both his piano trio and as soloist with orchestras. Having appeared on four continents and in nearly all of the 50 states, his performances have been cited for combining visceral virtuosity and ravishing tone, while international critics have endorsed Sords as “a fully formed artist” (Kalisz-Poland News), “utterly radiant” (Canada’s Arts Forum), and “exceptionally heartfelt and soulful” (St. Maarten’s Daily Herald).
Eric Schultz is an international prize-winning clarinetist. As 1st-prize winner of the American Protégé International Competition, he will be performing in a solo recital at Carnegie Hall next season. Schultz is Assistant Professor of Music at Coastal Carolina University, where he teaches studio woodwinds, woodwind techniques, and chamber music. He completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in clarinet performance at Stony Brook University.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 10 p.m. on Trail 1.
9-11 Memorial
The annual 9-11 Memorial hosted by the Vintage Fire Museum will be Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. The annual event is to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place outdoors at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street in Jeffersonville.
This year’s memorial will include a special display on the 9-11 event, an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m. at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market features fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more. It will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet Sept. 12 at the Clarksville Library. Refreshment will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 pm. The guest speaker will be from the local DAR chapter.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to join the library staff on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to have a Conversation about Books.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you especially like. If the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things, it will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
Taste of Jeffersonville
The 21st Annual Taste of Jeffersonville will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 at the Carriage House on the grounds of The Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E Market St., Jeffersonville.
The Taste of Jeffersonville showcases restaurants and caterers from the community and allows attendees to sample “the best tastes in town.” Several restaurants will be in attendance this year. To highlight the evening, there will be a silent auction with many special and unique items.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person at the door or may be purchased in advance online at www.tasteofjeffersonville.com.
Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
Interested in making our environment a better place to live? If so, the Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) would like to invite you to join them at their upcoming Weed Wrangle. Wrangle what? Weeds. Also known as invasive plants.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement. In fact, knowledge of plants is not either. If you just want to help improve the environment, come on out! The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
The Wrangle will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m., at Garry E. Cavan Park in Georgetown, 6485 Corydon Ridge Rd. Meet at Shelter House #2. Bring your own work gloves to protect your hands, and dress appropriately for the weather. There is no fee to attend. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Libertarian Party of Indiana
Current Indiana State and Federal candidates and state party leaders will come together to discuss local business development, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 15, at The Root, 110 E Market St, New Albany.
Join the Libertarian Party of Indiana and its statewide candidates as they present a panel of speakers who are ready to engage with Hoosier voters, business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs. They want to discuss the growth of Hoosier business and economy straight from the source.
The evening will begin with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by short introductions from each speaker and a question-and-answer session. The night will conclude with the opportunity for one-on-one conversations with each speaker.
Wesley Chapel blood drive
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 2100 U.S. 150 in Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the church. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, sign up online at redcrossblood.org using the code wesleychapelUMC.
Steamboats on the Ohio
Enjoy an evening of Ohio River history. Kadie Engstrom will share her enthusiasm and extensive knowledge of steamboats, bringing the era alive. Kadie is a Howard Steamboat Museum docent, Belle of Louisville historian, and author of “Pathway through the Past,” which will be available for $20.
This event, Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m., is hosted by the Clark County Casting & Conservation Club’s Women’s Auxiliary at the CCCC Club, 6400 Conservation Dr., Jeffersonville. The event is open to the public and the cost is $10 (cash only). Proceeds benefit the Howard Steamboat Museum and charities supported by the Women’s Auxiliary.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month at the Jeffersonville Library.
Hunter will host presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Different perspectives can be obtained each month, and opportunities to pose questions and delve deeper will emerge.
The first topic discussed in September will be Up in Smoke. You are not alone if you smoke and want to kick the habit. Smoking is a significant cause of cancer, heart disease, stroke, and lung diseases. Most smokers began using tobacco before the age of 18. Remember, it’s never too late to quit!
The second topic discussed in September will be Alcohol — Why Not? A significant percentage of individuals who use alcohol for social or recreational purposes become alcohol-dependent for part of their lives. Alcohol is the most commonly used addictive substance in the United States. Furthermore, alcoholic beverages are legal, socially accepted, and relatively inexpensive — but they are not harmless!
Clarksville Library hosting crocheting basics
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a crocheting class on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this class is for you! Fiber Artist, Kim Lillis, is the class instructor.
Clarksville Library hosting Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, Sept. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children 6-36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. Ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize as well.
Rosie the Riveter
The Town of Clarksville will celebrate the importance of women during World War II at a special celebration along the banks of the Ohio River. On Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m., The Clarksville Historical Preservation Commission will unveil its new “Rosie the Riveter” art installation in Ashland Park.
Wildlife and City scenes
Bonnie J. Poore will be the featured artist at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. Her pieces will be on display from Friday, Sept. 16, through Monday, Oct. 31. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served; everyone is invited to attend and meet the artist.
In addition to being a self-taught acrylic painter, Poore is also a published author. In 2012, her nonfiction book, “Welcome aboard … meet the captain! share the journeys of my years as first mate on the Bonnie Belle riverboat,” was released. Poore’s background, which is in drafting, also includes office work, a river business, real estate, and a recent connection with the Howard Steamboat Museum’s Carriage House.
This amazing exhibit will be available during regular hours of operation in the second-floor gallery of the Jeffersonville Library at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Army Ammunition Plant event
Join us at the Charlestown Library for a two-day Indiana Army Ammunition Plant Event, Friday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (presentation 2-3 p.m.).
On Friday and Saturday an open house will exhibit the library’s Indiana Army Ammunition Plant collection. See photographs, maps, and artifacts from the plant. Watch a film about the plant to learn its history. On Saturday from 2 p.m. -3 p.m. there will be a presentation about the Ammunition Plant, presented by Jeremy Beavin from the Charlestown State Park. All ages welcome. Stop by any time during these programs.
Beck’s Mill
Beck’s Mill will honor Paul Scfres by adding his name to the 5K Run/walk race. Paul was a dedicated volunteer of the historic Beck’s Mill and instrumental in helping with all eight of its previous 5K races. Paul will truly be missed on Saturday, Sept. 17, the day the race will be run in his memory.
Registering at runreg.com or in-person registration begins race day at 7:30 a.m. Race is at 9 a.m. A hill challenge starts the race but it finishes going down the hill. Snacks will be before and after the race as well as breakfast by Shady Patch Farm. Cost is $25.00 and all proceeds go to support Beck’s Mill. Race Awards and many door prizes will be available. For more information, go to www.becksmill.org
Feature Film Series
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, Sept.17, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s movie is a spine-tingling mix of horror, chills, and thrills. A kidnapped young boy’s survival relies on telephone calls from his abductor’s victims.
Shred it at the library
On Saturday, Sept. 17, A Plus Paper Shredding will take a shred truck to both locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month. The shred truck will be in the Eastern Boulevard parking lot at the Clarksville location from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the rear parking lot at the Jeffersonville location from noon to 1 p.m. The limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass, or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Paper Shredding team. These items can cause severe damage to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour OR until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Art at the Falls
Art at the Falls, 3 p.m. at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Crop insurance deadline nears for wheat
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) reminds Indiana wheat growers that the final date to apply for crop insurance coverage or for current policyholders to make changes to their existing policy for the 2023 crop year is the sales closing date of Sept. 30.
Federal crop insurance is critical to the farm safety net. It helps producers and owners manage revenue risks and strengthens the rural economy. Producers may select from several coverage options, including yield coverage, revenue protection, and area risk policies. For producers without insurance, contact a crop insurance agent to get information on coverages, options, and premium cost. For producers who have coverage, this is the time to review your policy with an agent to make sure it meets your needs.
Crop insurance is sold and delivered solely through private crop insurance agents. A list of crop insurance agents is available at all USDA Service Centers and online at the RMA Agent Locator. Learn more about crop insurance and the modern farm safety net at rma.usda.gov. If producers have additional questions, they can contact RMA’s Regional Office in Springfield at (217) 241-6600.
