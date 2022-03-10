IU Southeast Chancellor’s Medallion tickets on sale
Tickets to Indiana University Southeast’s 2022 Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner are now available. The Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner will be Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Caesars Southern Indiana. Proceeds from the Chancellor’s Medallion Dinner benefit the Chancellor’s Medallion Scholarship program.
The Chancellor’s Medallion is the highest honor presented by the chancellor of IU Southeast. It is given to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the university and to the community; have given their talents in the promotion of human welfare and community well-being; and who, through their integrity, sensitivity, and commitment, serve as models for students and alumni of IU Southeast. To date, 53 of these awards have been presented.
Ronald Barnes, retired Army colonel and CPA, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody and Floyd Superior Court 3 Judge Maria Granger will be honored.
In addition, eight Chancellor’s Medallion scholarship recipients will be recognized. Seniors Janelle Amy, Cole Hendrix, Kaiden Nicholson and Amanda Schneider, as well as juniors Hannah Fisher, Sierra French, Jack Harrison and Ashton Minton will share the stage, honoring their academic achievements.
As a tribute to former chancellor Dr. Ray Wallace, a collection of his photographs will be sold throughout the evening. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Chancellor Ray Wallace Memorial Scholarship fund.
For ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, contact the IU Southeast Office of Development at 812-941-2464 or email iusedev@ius.edu. For more information, go to www.ius.edu/medallion.
New Albany High School concerts
• New Albany High School Orchestra concert, March, 15, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Band concert, March, 16, 7 p.m. at the school
• New Albany High School Choir concert, March, 17, 7 p.m. at the school
The location of New Albany High School is 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 15, at Mickey’s. 624 Vincennes St., New Albany
Train your brain at the library
Abbie Ewing with Purdue Extension will sponsor a program about your brain at the Sellersburg and Charlestown libraries. To learn about dementia, the warning signs, benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to better overall brain health, you are invited to attend. You’ll also learn healthy lifestyle choices that may decrease the risks of cognitive decline and dementia.
Registration is required. Register on the library calendar at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or call 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library — Wed., March 16, 6-7:30 p.m.
Charlestown Library — Thurs., March 24, 6-7:30 p.m.
Senior Golfers (Old Goats)
The Southern Indiana Senior Golf League kick-off breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at A Nice Restaurant at 404 Lafollette Station, Floyds Knobs.
Come for breakfast, meet some of the members and obtain the 2022 schedule.
The first scramble is Wednesday, March 30 at Covered Bridge Golf Course, 12510 Covered Bridge Road, Sellersburg. Players should arrive at 8:30 a.m. for a 9 a.m. tee time.
The annual membership fee is $5. The league will be playing at many area golf courses during the golf season. For additional information call John at 812-280-8720.
Charlestown volunteer meeting
A City of Charlestown volunteer meeting will be March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Arts & Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
This meeting is open to anyone interested in serving in Charlestown as a volunteer in various capacities. Opportunities include assisting with special events/festivals, gardening/planting/litter clean-up, assisting with sports/activities, public arts, Christmas, and more.
Refreshments and door prize opportunities for attendees.
For additional information, call 812-256-3422 or email parks@cityofcharlestown.com
Indiana Members Credit Union grand openings
Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) is celebrating the opening of its newest branches, Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18, 2022. The River Ridge Branch, located at, 3535 E. 10th Street, Jeffersonville and the Grant Line Road Branch, located at 4040 Grant Line Road, New Albany, are IMCU’s 32nd and 33rd locations.
Events for the Grand Opening Celebration include:
• Ribbon-cutting ceremonies Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Grant Line Road Branch, 9 a.m., River Ridge Branch, 10:30 a.m.
• Grand opening celebrations Thursday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, March 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., including refreshments, enter to win a $500 grand prize, door prizes and giveaways.
These full-service, technology-focused branches will include teller PODS inside the branch lobbies and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) in the drive-thru. ITMs offer new functionality, allowing members to see and speak with a live teller as they process their transaction during branch hours, transforming both the in-branch and drive-thru experience by providing more personalized member service. Branch hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-thru ITM hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Johnna Webb will serve as the River Ridge branch manager and Andrew Wymer will serve as the Grant Line Road branch manager.
For more information about IMCU. go to www.imcu.com, or contact Nikki Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications, IMCU, at 317-554-8150, nthompson@imcu.com.
Clarksville Community Center Senior Games
The Clarksville Community Center, 2311 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville, is sponsoring free games for adults 55 and older every Thursday during March starting at 1 p.m.
Schedule: March 17, Dominoes; March 24, Bunco.
The winner will receive a $5 gift card.
The Scriptures of Lent
The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, during the month of March will host a virtual program “The Scriptures of Lent 2022.”
The programs will take place on Thursdays — March 17, 24 and 31, as well as April 7 — from 6:15-7:45 p.m., EST.
Explore with others as the richness and beauty of scripture passages come alive during the Lenten season. Each workshop during the series will be facilitated by a preacher, teacher or scripture scholar and scripture passages will be provided for all prior to each session.
Cost to attend is $5 per session. The registration deadline is three days prior to each session.
Register online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Balanced Living Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 East Court Avenue, invites the public to an in-person Balanced Living Health Class with Frances Hunter, Thursday, March 17, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This class will be on the third Thursday of every month unless noted otherwise.
Hunter, who works closely with Pastor Joseph Quiles, will discuss two topics: Freedom Keys: Breaking Addiction Chains and Simple Solutions: Diabetes (Hope for the Diabetic). Finding what works best for you is often the key to breaking free from whatever addiction has its grip on you. A few simple changes can make a big difference over time in managing or reversing diabetes.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
One State/One Story: World of Wonders (A Zoom Community Read)
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library has been awarded a Community Read grant of $750 from Indiana Humanities to participate in a statewide read of Aimee Nezhukumatathil’s “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments.” Thirty other communities across Indiana will be reading this book as part of One State/One Story: World of Wonders.
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host at least three community programs tied to this book during 2022, including a book discussion. The first of three programs will be on Friday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. This program will be a Zoom book discussion facilitated by Diane Stepro. Stepro is the library’s Family and Local History Librarian. She holds a Masters in Fine Arts in writing poetry and a Masters in Library Science from Indiana University.
Nezhukumatathil’s collection of short stories explores the wonders of nature, and she takes us through her past experiences involving the world’s fierce and funny creatures. Even in the strange and unlovely, she finds beauty and kinship. For it is this way with wonder: it requires that we are curious enough to look past the distractions to appreciate the world’s gifts fully.
If you are interested in participating in the Community Read and would like to pick up a copy of this book, come to the Public Services Desk, and a library staff member can get one for you. Copies will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. By taking one, please know that your participation in the book discussion on March 18 is requested.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Democrats announce 2022 scholarship program
The Floyd County Democratic Party is offering an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2022. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 18, 2022, to apply.
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
For more information contact the Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020,
Town Clock Tours rescheduled
The rescheduled Black History tours of the Underground Railroad Town Clock Church will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, each hour on the hour, beginning at 10 a.m with the last tour at 3 p.m.
The historic 2nd Baptist Church in New Albany antebellum congregation was involved in the Underground Railroad before, during and after the Civil War. The tour is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to wear masks inside and be vaccinated against COVID and boosted if eligible.
The community is welcome to attend this free event. Parking is available on the street or in the lot across from the church at 3rd and Main Street. The tour is sponsored by the Friends of the Town Clock Church; a nonprofit organization dedicated to the ongoing maintenance, beautification, fundraising, and long-term planning for the historical building. To contribute to the ongoing restoration of the church and gardens, go to the website or contact Jerry Finn, Treasurer of the Friends of the Town Clock Church, 502-645-2332, jerry@townclockchurch.org.
Appreciation Day at Vintage Fire Museum
The Vintage Fire Museum at 706 Spring Street in Jeffersonville will celebrate its anniversary by holding the sixth annual “Appreciation Day” on Saturday, March 19.
This is an event for recognizing important individuals who have brought great benefit to this community and who have had special meaning for the Museum. This year Curt and Pam Peters will be recognized. Both are remarkable people who have devoted themselves in different ways to protecting people and property from fire and who have been most generous with their time and resources for the benefit of the Kentuckiana community. The Museum is all volunteer with no paid staff.
At 11:30 a.m. a short program will be offered highlighting the outstanding work of this talented and dedicated couple. Light refreshments will be served.
The museum is open each week Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for children age three to 15. Members and children younger than 3 are free. Discounts are offered to firefighters, senior citizens, and groups. For more information, go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org, contact us on Facebook, or call 812-282-4705.
Full Moon Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 State Road 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Full Moon Hike, Saturday, March 19 beginning at 8 p.m. on Trail 3.
Raptor Day
Raptor Day event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 201 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Art Show
Stella Di Luce Art Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 19 at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards, 19816 Huber Road, Borden. The show will continue on Sunday, March 20 from noon to 5 p.m.
Browse artisan booths from more than 30 artists, enjoy live music and sample wine at the indoor art show, located in Huber’s Plantation Hall. For more information call 812-923-9463 or go to www.huberwinery.com
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 21 at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Dr. Lee Pennington, President of the Ancient Kentucke Historical Association, will present “Burrows Cave: Mystery of the Ages.” Pennington has personally seen and filmed over 2000 artifacts purported to have been taken from the cave after its reported discovery by Russell Burrows in 1982.
Reminder for members: Dues are $10/year per household. (Donations help maintain historic Downs House.)
Library rules remain the same. You may wear a mask, but not required. For more information, contact Sue Koetter — H:(812)294-4080; Cell: (502)386-8885
Art History Illustrated
The Carnegie Center for Art & History will present Art History Illustrated, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 24, at the center. The program is the third Thursday of each month. The program this month will be “Mystic Bulls and Talking Snakes: The Art of Late Antique Mystery Cults.” The center is at 201 E. Spring St., New Albany.
Floyd County Men’s Lenten Breakfast
The Floyd County Men’s Lenten breakfasts will be held the last four Saturdays in Lent. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., followed by a program. Offerings will be taken for the Floyd Central Christian Ministries. Everyone is invited.
The weekly schedule follows:
• March 26 — Chapel Hill Christian Church, 6940 Chapel Hill Rd., Borden
• April 2 — St. Marys of the Knobs, 5719 St. Marys Rd., Floyds Knobs
• April 9 —St. Mary’s Navilleton, 7500 Navilleton Road, Floyds Knobs
• April 16 — Tunnel Hill Christian Church, 5105 Old Georgetown Road, Georgetown
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat
Floyd County Library is sponsoring Sip n’ Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., March 29, at Village House, 8251 In 64, Georgetown
Open Bull Breeding Soundness Clinic
Research has shown that about 10% of all beef herd bulls develop a problem with reproductive ability each year. These problems can include internal structural soundness, semen mobility, semen quality, external structural soundness, and animal condition. While 10% doesn’t sound terrible, if your bull is one of those “duds” it can mean no calves from your herd the following spring. In Clark County, the average cow herd is about 20 and a loss of 20 feeder calves from a farm’s revenues can mean a loss of $15,000 to $20,000 with today’s market prices.
The annual Bull Breeding Soundness Evaluation Clinic for Clark County will be Thursday, March 31 at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, Hwy. 62, Charlestown. The clinic will begin at 4 p.m. and bulls will be scheduled for the evaluation until 6 p.m. The cost is $45 per bull. This fee covers internal and external reproductive organ palpation, semen collection and evaluation, vaccinations, and worming.
To make appointments for your bulls, call the Purdue Extension Office of Clark County at 812-256-4591. The Breeding Soundness Evaluation Clinic is sponsored by the Clark County Cattlemen’s Association and Purdue Extension, Clark County.
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Crown Hill Cemetery
Annual meeting of the Crown Hill Cemetery will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, at New Washington Public Library, 120 S. Poplar Dr., New Washington.
Victorian Tea
American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg, will sponsor a Senior Citizens Victorian Tea party, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5.
The event will be held at the American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
After a two-year hiatus, Theatre Works of Southern Indiana, 203 East Main St., New Albany, is ready to welcome back audiences for the two shows during the 2022 season. The staff and crew have a great plan to safely rehearse and invite audience members to once again enjoy top-notch live theatre in downtown New Albany.
The season will start with “Big Fish,” a Broadway musical based on the novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film by Tim Burton. Big Fish tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest. Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. However, their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. The show runs April 6-9 and 13-16 at 7:30, April 10 at 2 p.m. and tickets are now available.
The second show this season will be Theatreworks’ first co-production with Faith Works Studios and their Artistic Director, Rush Trowel, on the classic hit musical “Ragtime.” This sweeping musical portrait of early 20th Century America, based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, tells the story of three families in the pursuit of the American Dream. The Tony-winning score by Ahrens & Flaherty is just as diverse as the melting pot of America itself. It draws upon many musical styles, from the ragtime rhythms of Harlem and Tin Pan Alley to the klezmer of the Lower East Side, from bold brass band marches to delicate waltzes, from up-tempo banjo tunes to period parlor songs and expansive anthems. Ragtime is truly a unique and powerful portrait of America.
Performances will be Sept. 7 through Sept. 18 at TheatreWorks. Tickets will be available soon. For ticket information or more information, go to info@theatreworksofsoin.com or call 812-725-6701.
Do It Yourself Lawncare
Scott County Purdue Extension Educator for Ag & Natural Resources Tom Springstun is conducting a program titled D-I-Y (Do It Yourself) Lawncare starting April 7. The program can accommodate 20 in-person participants, and others can join the webinar via Zoom. It will be from 6-8 PM EST, in-person at the Heritage Station/Train Depot 90. N. Main Street, Scottsburg, and a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants.
DIY Lawncare is a four-week, two hours per session course designed for homeowners, property renters, and homeowner associations. Session topics include: Basics of Taking Care of Lawns; Lawn Pests and Problems; Weed Identification and Management; and Seeding Establishment and Lawn Renovation.
So, whether you are new or experienced at lawncare, understanding the basics of turf management will help you create a lawn that others will look at with envy. This series is where you will receive the skills and knowledge on the turf management basics needed to lay the groundwork for creating, establishing, and maintaining your lawn.
Registration for this program ends on March 31, and costs $20 per participant, or $30 for two family/business members sharing materials. The link to register can be found at https://bit.ly/3thnrbN
For more info on this or other Agriculture topics, contact Springstun at the Scott County Extension Office located in Suite G-30 of the Courthouse in Scottsburg, 1 E. McClain Ave, email of tsprings@purdue.edu, or call him at (812) 752-8450.
Carnegie Center art program
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E Spring St., New Albany, will sponsor a drink and draw program, 6 to 8 p.m., April 7 at the center.
Pollinator Day is buzzing with activity
Purdue Extension Floyd County’s annual event, Pollinator Day, will be back in-person on Saturday, April 30 with activities for the whole family. Event hours have been extended to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will take place on the lawn of the Purdue Research Park of Southeast Indiana, 3000 Technology Ave. New Albany, weather permitting.
Classes will be outside and include the topics of “Container Planting for Butterflies,” “Native Gardening” and “Songbirds Need Pollinators Too.”
Other activities include booths on Native Bees, Butterflies, Pollinators and Our Food Supply, Hummingbirds, Native Plants, Planting for Pollinators, Beeswax Lip Balm, a Pollinator Selfie Booth, and much more.
Follow Purdue Extension Floyd County on Facebook and Instagram for more details about this event. If you have questions, contact Gina Anderson, ANR Extension Educator-Floyd County, at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson prior to the meeting at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu by April 15.
Wall Street United Methodist Church to host Musical Arts Camp
Wall Street United Methodist Church (WSUMC) in Jeffersonville will host a summer musical arts camp for children ages 6 years to rising 6th graders. Camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 2022. A concluding Parents’ Night Program will be Friday, June 17 at 7 p.m.
The 2022 Musical Arts Camp, “A Journey of Grace,” is a weeklong performing arts camp involving vocal and instrumental music, spiritual development, fellowship, and games. Instruction is provided by music professionals. Snacks and hot lunch are available daily.
Camp registration, including a fee of $25, is due by May 1, 2022. For more information or to register online, go to www.wallstreetumc.org. Space is limited for this popular music program; reserve your spot soon. Scholarships are available, when needed. Contact the WSUMC office at 812-282-9868.
Annual Pet Lovers’ Party
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League announced it will host its 14th Annual Pet Lovers’ Party on Sunday, May 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Showroom at Caesars Southern Indiana.
Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of 10. All proceeds go toward FCARL’s mission of helping the animals of Floyd County. This Tropical Island-themed event will feature a dinner catered by Caesars Southern Indiana (with vegetarian option), DJ entertainment, exciting trivia games, door and game prizes, cake auction and a silent auction. There will be a costume contest so come dressed to win. Business casual is also fine.
Floyd County Animal Rescue League is a nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce the number of homeless animals in our community through spaying & neutering programs, educating the public on being responsible pet owners, providing emergency medical vouchers to pet owners in need and providing adoption and medical support for the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter.
For tickets and information, call Kate Muss at the Floyd County Animal Rescue League on 812-949-9099.
