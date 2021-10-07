A LOOK AHEAD AT OCTOBER ACTIVITIES
HALLOWEEN EVENTS
Trunk or Treat
Speed Memorial Church and Girl Scout Troop 1685 will sponsor Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, at the church at 328 U.S. 31, Sellersburg.
The free family fun evening will include Trunk-or-Treating and activities. Concessions will be available sold as individual items or as a plate dinner that will include an entree, side, drink and dessert for $5.
Monster Mash Halloween Parade
The Charlestown Monster Mash Halloween Parade was a smashing success in 2020 and returns for another year. Dress up and take your family and friends to line Market Street for a Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. Get creative with your attire or theme and enter the float contest.
If participating in a parade from Charlestown High School to the City Square isn't your thing, then come line the streets to take in the treats and sights.
Big Four Boo Fest
Big Four Boo Fest presented by Republic Bank is a safe, family-friendly environment for trick-or-treating and other Halloween fun. Enjoy games, music, food trucks, and more at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville, on Monday, Oct 25 from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is FREE.
The City of Jeffersonville strongly encourages distancing and masks.
OTHER EVENTS
Autumn on the River
Autumn on the River will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m at School House Square, Second Street and Bethlehem Road in Bethlehem. The location is only a brief walk to the Bethlehem riverfront with a beautiful view of the Ohio River.
A parade will be at 2 p.m. Saturday. The weekend will feature vendor booths, live music and a variety of food booths.
Zoom introduction to Medicare
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual introduction to Medicare, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16. Matthew Wiegman from Senior Source Insurance will present a virtual Introduction to Medicare. This program is designed for those individuals who are interested in enrolling for Medicare or need more information about it. He will discuss the enrollment period as well as the different parts of Medicare (hospital, medical, prescription) and the types of supplemental coverage that is available. He will also answer any questions.
To register for this event, email or call Wiegman at: matthewwiegman@seniorsourceinsurance.com or 502- 645-4730. Once you are registered, a Zoom link will be sent to you. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Library Staff Institute Day
Both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville library locations of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will be closed all day on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 for the library’s annual Staff Institute Day.
This day is set aside each year for staff development and continuing learning opportunities for the library staff. This year’s staff day includes training on topics such as communication, customer service and implementation of the library’s five-year long-range plan. Speakers include Library Director David Seckman, Emerging Leadership instructor James Songster, and Indiana State Library Regional Coordinator George Bergstrom.
Both libraries will reopen Friday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. and resume normal library hours. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Ave, Jeffersonville, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd, Clarksville.
ZOOM Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a virtual Make Over Your Medicine Cabinet essential oils class on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. Get empowered with natural solutions for your Medicine Cabinet. Many over-the-counter products have ingredients that have side effects and are synthetically made. In this class, find out which essential oils and natural products can help you be your own best advocate for health and wellness. The instructor will go over how to use essential oils, some of their physical and emotional benefits, and why you should have them in your medicine cabinet.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy: sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Purdue Extension to offer “Get WalkIN” program
Walking is a popular form of physical activity and good for your health. Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle. Walking is accessible to almost anyone, does not require specific skills or fancy workout clothes and equipment.
Need some motivation to get started but don’t have time to attend a class? Get WalkIN’ is a free, e-mail based walking program offered through Purdue Extension in Floyd County. The program starts Nov. 1, 2021. Participants can sign-up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Participants will complete two short online surveys. Anyone who is 18 years and older may enroll. To register, email bjharlan@purdue.edu by Oct. 25, 2021. If you need more information, email Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, at jsteffens@purdue.edu or call 812-948-5470.
