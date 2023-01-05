Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Flooring Concepts, 1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Angel Purlee from Americans for Prosperity.
For more information call 502-296-4146.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg will sponsor an evening of live music with CMN Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Sons of the American Legion
Sons of the American Legion, Post 204, will sponsor a breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, at Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Auxiliary dinner
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a Sunday dinner, Jan. 15, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Pre-K and Kindergarten open house
The NAFCS Pre-K and Kindergarten Open House is on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tour the school, meet the teachers, and enjoy a snack in the cafeteria any time during the open house.
Have an incoming kindergarten student? Enroll on the spot to reserve your child’s place! Every elementary school will be open for this event. Incoming kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Incoming pre-K students must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2023.
Open house locations are Fairmont, Floyds Knobs, Georgetown, Grant Line, Green Valley, Mt. Tabor, S. Ellen Jones, and Slate Run.
Improve Your Health
Improve your health by joining the email-based Get Walk Indiana program through Purdue Extension Service at no charge.
Emails with walking information and motivational messages start Jan. 23, so register by Jan. 20. To join, email Janet Steffens, jsteffens@purdue.edu.
Get 2 emails per week for the first month, and 1 per week for the next 8 weeks. Reduce your risks for heart disease and diabetes.
Feel energized and get social by inviting friends to join and walk.
Retirement Seminar
In the Retirement by Design Seminar on Jan. 24, find out what you should be doing to prepare for retirement. This session illustrates how you can help translate your vision for retirement into tangible goals. Whether you are simply 10 or 40 years away from retirement, you will learn investment strategies to help design the ideal retirement you want.
Stay tuned for next month’s events when Sessions 3 and 4 will be on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21, from 11 a.m. – noon.
Music at Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg will sponsor an evening of live music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
Sisters of Providence workshop
Plan on joining the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, in person or virtually for the upcoming program “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The workshop will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center, and will focus on Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter.
Facilitators for the workshops include Sister Paula Damiano, SP; Sister Jan Craven, SP, and Indiana State University Professor Dr. Arthur Feinsod.
The final mystics workshop to focus on Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic, and is scheduled for March 19.
Sister Paula said it is important to learn more about mystics from a religious point of view.
“There are many different ways in which a mystic is identified,” Sister Paula said. “Simply put, a mystic is someone who has an experience of union with The Divine.”
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments. The registration deadline for the January session is Jan. 26.
Register for all or for an individual session online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
ServSafe Workshop
Purdue Extension Service will provide a ServSafe workshop and exam on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Center, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. The training will be in the Shine Meeting Room and the national ServSafe exam will follow the workshop. To register see: https://cvent.me/laVzbP. For more information call or email Emma Finerfrock, Extension Educator, efinerfr@purdue.edu or call (812) 256-4591.
A Taste of Tuscany Cooking Demo
Celebrate American Heart Health Month with a healthy cooking demo. This class by Purdue Extension will cover the Mediterranean diet: the heart-healthy benefits and classic Mediterranean recipes. Participants will get to sample freshly prepared cuisine. Registration is required. Register from the calendar on the website www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Charlestown Library: Thursday, Feb. 2, 6-7 pm
Henryville Library: Thursday, Feb. 9, 6-7 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.