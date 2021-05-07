Cooperative Education Program
University of Alabama student Alexander Nash of Floyds Knobs, participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for spring 2021. Nash worked for Georgia Power, a Southern Company.
In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.
While in school, students carry regular course schedules. While on co-op, they work with professionals in their fields who supervise their training and work. At work, co-op students earn competitive salaries and may receive benefit packages in addition to valuable job experience. Participants maintain their full-time student status while at work and have priority registration status each semester through graduation.
Clark County Relay for Life
Clark County Relay For Life is scheduled for May 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in your neighborhood.
COVID will keep Relay for Life participants from gathering together at Big Four Park in downtown Jeffersonville, but it won’t slow down the fundraising efforts. The plan is to have neighborhood “mini” relays, which were successful in 2020. Invite your family and friends to walk with you.
For more information go to www.relayforlife.org/Clark County
July 4th Parade Meeting
The downtown Jeffersonville July 4th parade committee will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Jeffersonville Main Street, 401 Pearl St., Jeffersonville. All are invited to attend the meeting.
Veterans from World War II to now are invited to participate in the parade. Vehicles will be provided for all veterans to ride in.
The parade will be on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at Riverside Drive by the Overlook and travel along Spring Street to the Warder Park area. This year the celebration will be a parade only with nothing being held at Warder Park due to COVID.
It interested in participating in the parade or if you need more information on the parade, call Jim Ford at 402-939-9392.
Silver Creek Cemetery
Silver Creek Cemetery Association’s 147th annual meeting will be Sunday, May 16, at 2:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Cemetery, Brick Church Road, Sellersburg. For more information go to www.silvercreekcemetery.org.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., May 14, at the K of C Hall. The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw. Cost, $9 per person for white meat and $8 for dark meat. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.