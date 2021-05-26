Area Graduations
Below are the times and dates for high school graduations for the Class of 2021 for the next two weekends.
*Check with the individual school for specific guides to follow when attending a graduation ceremony.
WEEKEND OF MAY 28
• Clarksville High School — Friday, May 28, 7 p.m.
• Christian Academy of Indiana — Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.
• New Albany High School — Saturday, May 29, 10 a.m.
* Floyd Central High School — Saturday, May 29, 1 p.m.
• Community Montessori — Saturday, May 29, 2 p.m.
• Rock Creek Community Academy — Saturday, May 29, 2:30 p.m.
• Providence High School — Sunday, May, 30, 5 p.m.
WEEKEND OF JUNE 4
• New Washington High School — Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.
• Jeffersonville High School — Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.
• Charlestown High School — Saturday, June 5, 1 p.m.
• Borden High School — Sunday, June 6, 2 p.m.
• Henryville High School — Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.
• Silver Creek High School — Sunday, June 6, 6 p.m.
Memorial Day Celebrations
Celebrations planned in Clark and Floyd counties.
Sunday, May 30
• The Clarksville Police Honor Guard will perform and record a flag ceremony Sunday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at Clarksville War Memorial on Veterans Parkway.
Council members who wish to participate will perform the Laying of the Wreath ceremony. The video footage will be posted on social media shortly after the event.
• A pitch-in luncheon will be at 1 p.m. at the Ladies Union Club, 6348 Charlestown Pike (off Indiana 62), Charlestown.
After lunch, there will be a brief business meeting, followed by a memorial service for veterans and other deceased in the community during the past year. A meeting of the Union Cemetery trustees will be on the agenda. A visit to Union Cemetery on the grounds of the former Indiana Army Ammunition Plant, Charlestown, will be optional.
• American Legion Post 28, New Albany, will not sponsor a Memorial Day program at National Cemetery, 1943 Ekin Ave., however the members will place American flags on all graves starting Sunday morning. The flags will remain on the gravesites until Saturday, June 5.
Monday, May 30
• Veterans of Foreign War Post 1693 of New Albany, will sponsor a memorial service, 11 a.m. at New Albany Plaza on Market St. American Legion Post 28, New Albany, American Legion Post 35, New Albany, and Floyd Knobs American Legion Post 42 will participate in the program.
• Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program at 1 p.m. at Wilkerson Park, N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
After the program, lunch will be provided by the Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary.
Floyd County Library Summer Reading Program
The Floyd County Library invites children, teens and adults to participate in the 2021 Summer Reading Program, "Learning Colors Your World," beginning June 1 through July 31, 2021. Readers can win prizes and register for a wide range of summer events and activities, from story times to puppet shows to virtual cooking classes.
Read books to earn prizes for reaching reading milestones. Registration for the Summer Reading Program and the full calendar of events and activities can be found at http://floydlibrary.org/summer/ or in pamphlets available at The Library.
Highlighted Library Events, Activities
• Summer Meals Program — No registration required.
June 1-July 1; Monday-Friday, noon.-12:30 p.m.
Members of the community 18 years old and younger are invited to drop by New Albany Central Library for a free lunch and activity.
• Weekly Story Times at New Albany Central Library — Registration required.
Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Animal Tales
Thursdays at 1 p.m.
Playdate Fridays at 10 a.m.
• Weekly Story Time at Galena Digital Library — Registration required.
Saturdays at 11 a.m.
• Madcap Puppets Presents "Jack and the Gentle Giant" — Registration required
Tuesday, June 8 at 1 p.m.
New Albany Central Library
Jack is back in a sequel to the famous fairytale. With help from his talking beanstalk, old Jack and his sons must tame the most despicable giant of them all. Enter a wold of towering tales where each giant is bigger than the last.
• Cooking with Me - Registration required
June 14, June 28, July 12, July 26
12:15-1:15 p.m.
During each virtual cooking class, little chefs will learn about healthy, delicious food and hone their cooking skills. Best for grades K-3. Register to receive a link to the Zoom meeting and the ingredients list for each recipe.
• Conductor Cody - Registration required
Friday, June 18
Noon-12:30 p.m. (Grades K-3)
3-3:45 p.m. (Upper elementary children and tweens)
New Albany Central Library
Magician and Autism Advocate Cody Clark's Conductor Cody show takes his audience on adventures of discovery, awareness, and understanding.
• Juneteenth Celebration - No registration required
Saturday, June 19
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
New Albany Central Library
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the U.S. Join us for a festive day featuring live music and entertainment, crafts and refreshments. For all ages.
• Book Discussions for Adults — Registration required
The Library has a range of book discussions and related activities scheduled for June and July, including for The Year We Left Home by Jean Thompson as a part of the Indiana Humanities' One State/One Story program. Full details and events can be found at http://floydlibrary.org/book-groups/.
The Library will be offering the Cultural Pass from June 1-August 8, providing free access to over 50 arts and cultural institutions in the Greater Louisville area, including in-person visits, virtual activities and pop-up experiences. The pass is free for anyone ages 0-21 who participates in our Summer Reading Program. Those wishing to sign up can do so at https://nafclibrary.beanstack.org/ and, starting June 1, can pick up their pass at the Library.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program and summer events at the Library, go to www.floydlibrary.org.
Form, Not Function Quilt Art
The Carnegie Center for Art and History is hosting a virtual jurors’ talk with this year’s Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie jurors on Thursday, June 10, at 12 p.m. EDT.
Denise Mucci Furnish of Louisville, Valerie Goodwin, Tallahassee, FL and Dan Olfe, La Jolla, CA will talk about their experiences as Form, Not Function jurors and share their thoughts on this year’s entries and the accepted works.
Denise Mucci Furnish uses discarded quilts and the remains of quilts and paints into them, interacting with their form, pattern and surface. Her work has evolved from 1980 as a commentary on the quilt itself as a sign of women’s visibility in the arts, later as a sign of the invisibility and deterioration as well as strength and beauty of aging. Her current work examines the relationship of the quilt to the bed, as a witness to birth, dreams, sex, illness and death, both personal and political.
Furnish was born in Louisville, KY. She has a BA from the University of Kentucky and a BFA and MA from the University of Louisville. She is one of the founding mothers of the Louisville Area Fiber and Textile Association. She has backgrounds in quilt restoration, painting, surface design and graphic design. Her work has been exhibited internationally and has won awards in national exhibitions. She currently works from her Portland studio in Louisville. Furnish's work can be found at denisefurnish.com.
Valerie Goodwin is a mixed media fiber artist and architect whose works of fine art are included in museums and private collections. Most of her work is inspired by a love of aerial views of landscapes and cities; many of her quilts are based on maps.
Goodwin’s art has moved through various stages, from traditional quilting to an interest in abstract expressionism and is currently inspired by real and imaginary landscapes and cities. In some cases, her work shows an architectural sense of space with an archaeological perspective. In others, the network of the city and its built form is more prominent. These compositions work on several levels, from close up and far away as if one was looking at it from above.
She received degrees in architecture from Washington University and Yale University. Her award winning work has been widely published and exhibited. She also lectures and gives workshops nationally and internationally. For over 26 years, she taught architectural design at Florida A & M University. Her work can be found at valeriegoodwinart.com.
Dan Olfe creates quilt designs using a variety of 2D and 3D software on his computer which are directly printed on fabric prior to quilting, sometimes hand painting on the surfaces for added visual layering. Because of his experience in developing and teaching a computer graphics course, it was natural for him to design on a computer.
Olfe has exhibited in a number of juried and invitational national exhibitions. He has received the Surface Design Award at the Quilt Visions 2008 exhibition, the New Directions Award at Interpretations 2017; the Jill Le Croissette Memorial Award at Quilt Visions 2018 and the Miriam Machell Award for Beauty at Interpretations 2019.
Olfe received a B.S.E. degree from Princeton and a Ph.D. from Caltech. He began making art quilts in 1997, after a career as an engineering professor (primarily at the University of California, San Diego). His work can be found at danolfe.com.
Registration is required to receive a Zoom link to the discussion. Register at http://carnegiecenter.org/events/fnf-virtual-jurors-talk/.
United States Census Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogy Society will co-sponsor a presentation by Joe Hardesty, director of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution Library, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3. Hardesty, a noted genealogical speaker, will discuss how the United States Census has changed over time and how those changes impact what historians and genealogists can discover from census returns. Hardesty notes that individuals’ data from the 1950 census will be accessible as of April 1, 2022, making this extremely important information about Americans in the mid 20th Century available to researchers for the first time. This program is recommended for teen and adult patrons. To register or find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link: https://tinyurl.com/censusdevel
Shelter Reopens to Visitors
With the newly relaxed COVID restrictions, the APA Shelter, 702 E. 11th Street, Jeffersonville, will reopen to the public Saturday, June 5. The shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday going forward.
Visitors can come in the shelter to drop off donations or still use curbside dropoff if preferred. You can check out cats available for adoption or just visit your long lost furry friends at the shelter. It’s also a great opportunity to learn about volunteering for APA.
If you’re interested in making a donation, always needed is Royal Canin baby cat wet and dry food, Temptations and Party Mix treats, Clumping litter, Friskies wet food.
Thrift Store Update
If you’re in downtown Jeffersonville on Saturday mornings for a bridge walk or to check out the farmer’s market, you should know that Purrfect Treasures is now open at 11 a.m. on Saturdays.
Crusade for Children Telethon
The 68th WHAS Crusade for Children is scheduled for June 5-6, 2021. Communities throughout Kentucky and southern Indiana have been a key part of the WHAS Crusade for Children since 1954. Crusade supporters come together each year to help make life better for children with special needs who are among the most medically fragile citizens in our communities.
This year’s telethon will feature a virtual WHAS Crusade for Children Variety Show beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, hosted by WHAS 11’s Shay McAllister and 840 WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners. This show will bring the same entertainment of the traditional Crusade Variety Show right to viewers’ homes with performances from JD Shelburne, magicians Lance Burton and Mac King, The Louisville Leopard Percussionists, virtual singing sensation DCorey Johnson, and many more. There will also be some live jaw-dropping magic from Magician David Garrard.
Fire departments across Kentucky and southern Indiana raise nearly 60% of the Crusade donations each year through donation stops on roadways and hosting other events. Some fire departments will also host drive-thru collection sites at their fire stations or at other convenient locations for donors to drop off donations. Check with your local fire departments and other civic groups to find out how they will be collecting donations this year.
The WHAS Crusade for Children has made it easy for supporters to donate with many different options. Donations can be mailed to:
WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St.,Louisville, KY 40202.
Support fire departments fundraising efforts by ordering official WHAS Crusade for Children merchandise at CrusadeWear.com and entering the fire department’s name in the notes section. Fire departments also get fundraising credit if you include their name when using the following ways to give:
Text CRUSADE to 50155; Venmo @CrusadeForChildren; CashApp $CrusadeChildren; PayPal WHAS Crusade for Children; WHASCrusade.org
In addition, Facebook users can host a Facebook fundraiser for the WHAS Crusade for Children at https://www.facebook.com/fund/WHASCrusade/.
The annual Crusade Internet/radio/telethon kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 and airs in its entirety on WHAS Radio (AM 840), WHAS-TV (Channel 11.1) and on WHAS11.com. The tote board total will be announced around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 6.
Trine University Dean's List and President's List
Jaylin Ray of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 term at Trine University in Angola, IN. She is majoring in exercise science. To earn Dean's List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Haley Springer of Charlestown, a Trine University student, was named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 term. Springer is majoring in Forensic Science.
To earn President's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
University of Findlay
Katherine Thomas of New Albany received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from University of Findlay for the academic year 2020-2021. Nearly 900 graduates earned doctoral, master's, bachelor's or associate degrees.
The University of Findlay is in Findlay, Ohio.
Cedarville University Dean's List
Noah Lukinovich of Floyds Knobs and Kaylee Probst of Charlestown were named to the Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University for spring semester 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Shredding Event
First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church’s annual shredding event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville. A Plus Shredding truck will be in the church parking lot. Confidential papers, documents, old tax returns, hard drives and phones will be accepted.
A minimum donation of $20. For more information call 812-282-3802.
Paints, Pints and Shops
Paints, Pints and Shops Event, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope, 300 Foundation Ct. New Albany.
The event is sponsored by C and K Boutique, an online boutique based in Memphis, IN. Erika Johnson, owner of Red Headed Princess Designs will do a painting party, and vendors will be set up with other local, women-owned businesses for people to shop.
The event is free to attend for shopping; the painting portion costs $25 and includes all supplies with the attendee taking their 16x20 canvas painting home with them. Pre-registration for the painting is encouraged.
For more information go to https://fb.me/e/H2PunXAB
CenterPoint grant to apprenticeship program
CenterPoint Energy Foundation is investing in Southern Indiana Works (SIW) to expand the region’s apprenticeship program. The new grant money will target training in advanced manufacturing and other in-demand sectors.
SIW will work to combine the grant with funding from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, to increase capacity of work-based learning in the area.
In 2019, SIW became a registered intermediary for apprentices with the U.S. Department of Labor. SIW registered five new apprenticeship programs in 2020 and supported over 80 individuals in apprenticeship programs through supportive services (tools and equipment purchases), employer reimbursement for on-the-job training, and related instruction.
“We appreciate the support from CenterPoint Energy Foundation,” said Tony Waterson, Executive Director of SIW. “Investments like this make a difference in the lives of many individuals through career and training opportunities.”
Southern Indiana Works (SIW) is the Local Workforce Development Board and a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that leads the Talent Development System in Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, Washington, and Crawford Counties. SIW connects jobseekers to local employers; services include skilling up talent though pre-employment training, work-based learning, career services, and incumbent worker training.
Southern Indiana Works' mission is to lead a robust talent development system and cultivate a skilled workforce that advances the community, economy and quality of life.
Jeffersonville Safety Town Program
The 2021 SAFETY TOWN, U.S.A. classes in Jeffersonville will begin June 7, 2021, at 2204 Renfroe Way — at Jeffersonville Fire Station #2. SAFETY TOWN is designed for children ages 5 to 7. SAFETY TOWN is offered free and is sponsored by the Pilot Club of Jeffersonville, the City of Jeffersonville and Jeffersonville Fire Station #2.
Classes will meet Monday-Friday with lunch included. There are four sessions to choose from — the first two sessions will begin June 7 through June 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. or from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The last two sessions will be June 14 through June 18 on the same time schedule. Lunch will be provided by Greater Clark County Schools Nutrition Program.
SAFETY TOWN uses a controlled traffic situation on the Safety Town track where each child is safe and supervised. In the classroom, children receive training on the safety rules and guidelines for electricity, fire, water, stranger awareness, anti-bullying, ways to protect their brain, right use of drugs, helmet, bike, pedestrian & traffic safety.
Registration forms are available at the Jeff Parks Office (812-285-6440), www.jeffparks.org, Pilot Club of Jeffersonville’s Facebook page and at Jeffersonville fire station # 2 where Safety Town will be held. Forms can also be requested by sending an email to pcofjeffersonville@gmail.com.
