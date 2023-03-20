Altrusa Club guest speaker
Katie Fahy, school counselor at Fairmont Elementary School, spoke at Altrusa’s March meeting. Fahy discussed the GoZen program she uses as part of her counseling program for classroom, small group, and individual counseling.
GoZen helps children learn how to deal with anxiety, stress, well-being, resilience, growth mindset, anger transformation, mindfulness, negative thought relief, panic attacks, and procrastination. The program includes materials to be used by classroom teachers. Fahy hopes to have a program for parents in the future.
Dean’s List
Brandon Cooke of Sellersburg and Paul Zemba of Leavenworth were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Palmer College of Chiropractic, is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession with three campuses nationwide.
Clark County Homemakers scholarship deadline
The Clark County Extension Homemakers are offering two scholarships of up to $500 each to any qualified Clark County resident. One will be given to a high school senior, and one to any other person who would like to complete their education or upgrade their vocational skills.
Applications may be picked up at the Purdue Extension-Clark County Office or contact Elisabeth Barger at barger7@purdue.edu to have it emailed to you. Students may also pick up an application from their school’s Guidance Counselor.
All scholarship applications must be postmarked or delivered to Purdue Extension-Clark County, Extension Homemaker Scholarship, 9608 Ind. 62, Suite 1, Charlestown, by April 30.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, March 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park, Thursday, March 23, 6 to 7 p.m. at Sellersburg Library, 430 N. Indiana Ave. The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown, will sponsor a Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m., Friday and Saturday, March 24 and March 25.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Poetry, Painting with Words
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a poetry writing workshop for teens led by Kenneth Woods on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Each year, through the Indiana Authors writing workshop, Indiana Humanities selects 10 organizations and matches them with their preferred authors. This year, the Library was matched with the gifted and talented Kenneth Woods aka “Kenny Fresh.”
With the rise of the popularity of poetry and an increased interest in teens expressing themselves, this workshop will discuss the basics of how to write a poem. Teens will dig deep to find the language necessary to “paint” the world as they see it. Woods will use a series of prompts to exercise various writing techniques, and students are expected to share their work and ask questions. If you are a teen curious about “Poetry Out Loud” or the art form of poetry, this is the workshop for you!
Woods is a spoken word artist, writer, poet, and author. His work has been shown at an international conference in Athens, Greece, and he has performed on live television. Kenneth translates his voice onto the page for readers to enjoy. In April 2020, Kenneth released his debut poetry chapbook, “Equilibrium.” In August 2021, three of his poems were accepted into the Indiana digital poetry archive, Inverse, curated by the Indiana Poet Laureate, the Indiana State Library, and the Indiana Arts Commission.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Local Author Meet and Greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library at 211 East Court Avenue invites the public to a presentation by two Derby Rotten Scoundrels, Susan Bell and Elaine Munsch, on Saturday, April 1, at the Jeffersonville location from 1:30 – 3 p.m.
The Derby Rotten Scoundrels, a group of writers and readers, are committed to diversity and inclusion. This eclectic chapter is dedicated to encouraging, supporting, and advancing the professional development and recognition of women crime writers in the Ohio River Valley Region.
Susan Bell, born in coastal California, combined her love of reading, writing, and arithmetic and became a technical writer, working in the defense, aviation, and telecommunications industries. She now calls Louisville her home. Elaine Munsch, who grew up on the shores of Lake Erie, has also made Louisville her home. She is an avid reader and a lifelong bookseller; it’s only natural for her to write books while retired.
After their presentation, which includes a question-and-answer session, they will have copies of “Mystery With A Splash of Bourbo” and “A Haunting At Marianwood” for purchase. Each title is $12, and they will accept cash or checks only.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
