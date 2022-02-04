Tour postponed due to weather
Due to the winter weather, the Underground Railroad tours at Town Clock Church in New Albany scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5 have been postponed.
Clarksville H.S. Theatre production
The Clarksville High School (CHS) Theatre Department plans to present the iconic musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5 in the Clarksville High School auditorium, 800 Dr. Dot Lewis Dr., Clarksville. Tickets are $10 at the door for adults and $5 for students. Because of uncertain weather conditions, go to Clarksvilleschools.org for updated information.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will have a Tailgate Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the New Albany basketball game. The menu includes meat loaf, mashed potatoes, corn, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals are available.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library plans to present to the public “Feel the LOVE” essential oils class with Sarah Lundy, Saturday, Feb. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, but because of uncertain weather conditions, call the library at 812-285-5630 to confirm the program is being held. An optional $5, Make & Take activity will be available.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clark County Republican Women
Clark County Republican Women’s monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Flooring Concepts,1228 Bringham Dr., Sellersburg. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For more information call 502-296-4146.
Let’s have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a conversation about books, 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Join Public Services Librarian Harriet Goldberg for a relaxing and informal hour devoted to books. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading, what genres you especially like, and if the conversation gets off topic and leads to a discussion about other things besides books, then we will go with the flow. This one hour each month is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
St. Anthony Food Pantry
Open Pantry is held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Intake procedures for the Food Pantry: photo ID, proof of residency (copy of recent bill that shows address) and most recent utility bill (landline phone, gas, water, electric).
The Open Food Pantry is on the second and last Tuesday of each month. For more information, call St. Anthony Parish at 812-283-8447.
Let’s learn about weddings at the library
Just in time for St. Valentine’s Day, the Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Friday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, for an hour devoted to weddings. Special guest will be Author Robert “Bob” J. Mueller, whose most recent book is entitled “Weddings: Love, Beauty & Laughter.”
Bob Mueller wears several hats, such as the presiding bishop for the United Catholic Church and the pastor of a house church in Louisville. In addition, he served for over thirty years as a chaplain, a volunteer, and a fundraiser at Hosparus Health. For more information about Bob, his ministry, motivational speaking, and much more, go to his website at www.bobmueller.org
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call (812) 285-8609.
Town of Clarksville clothing drive
The Town of Clarksville is launching a new effort to help those most at risk, a “Warmth for Winter” clothing drive. On Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon, staff from various Town of Clarksville departments will be accepting donations of new blankets, coats, hats, gloves, and scarves. The clothing drive will be held at the Clarksville Police Department located at 1970 Broadway Street next to Sam’s Club. Residents will be able to simply pull up and drop off their donations. Monetary donations will not be accepted at this event.
Valentine’s Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Health Fair
The City of Charlestown is hosting a Health Fair on Friday, Feb. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown.
The event will feature 25 different vendors. The American Red Cross will be taking blood donations and the Clark County Health Department will be giving COVID vaccines. Those wishing to give blood are encouraged to sign up in advance.
Carnegie Center seeks MoodRing submissions
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a branch of the Floyd County Library, invites high schoolers in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties to submit their art and literature pieces to be published in MoodRing. This is a chance for teens in the area to express themselves, collaborate with the community, and to answer the question: what’s the mood?
MoodRing accepts written submissions, photography, and visual artwork. Acceptable written work includes poems, prose, and short stories. This will be a blind, juried selection, and only a total of 30 works will be selected for publication.
Any student enrolled in grades 9-12 in Floyd, Clark, and Harrison Counties is invited to submit up to three images and three written works for review. Only original work will be accepted, and the deadline to submit is Feb. 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Full eligibility and submission requirements can be found on Carnegie Center’s website at carnegiecenter.org/moodring-2022-submissions.
If you or your teen are interested in submitting your work but need assistance technologically or otherwise, the Carnegie Center is happy to help. Contact Museum Educator Shamia Gaither at sgaither@carnegiecenter.org.
‘Poor Farm’ topic of February meeting
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Victor Megenity will present the program “Floyd County Poor Farm.” Megenity is a retired educator of the New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation and now is vice president of the Floyd County Historical Society. Magenity has been a strong advocate for the preservation of the Floyd County Home.
Due to COVID-19, masks are strongly recommended. The program is free and open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Invasive Species workshop
Purdue Extension Floyd County and the Floyd County Soil and Water Conservation District are hosting a four-part Invasive Species workshop starting on Feb. 28. During this four-night event there will be an introduction to invasive species, talk about reporting, recording, and tracking invasive species, learning about native plants for Indiana Landscapes, and finding out which invasive species we will find in our home landscapes.
This program is in-person on Feb. 28, March 2, March 7, and March 9 from 6-8 p.m. at The Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County, 3000 Technology Ave, New Albany.
Space is limited to the first 15 people to sign up for this free, in-person event. Participants of the program will receive a surprise tool for helping prevent the spread of invasive species.
To register for this free event, call the Purdue Extension Office of Floyd County at 812-948-5470 or email Gina Anderson at gmanders@purdue.edu
If you are in need of accommodations to attend this program, contact Gina Anderson by Feb. 21 at 812-948-5470 or gmanders@purdue.edu
Clarksville Parks and Recreation to host E-Sports League
Clarksville Parks has partnered with GGLeagues, an online esports gaming company. This partnership offers players a fun and safe way to take part in community activity from the comfort of their homes. A growing number of people around the world are participating in esports.
Esports will not only offer players a safe alternative to getting together in person, but it will also give them a chance to compete in a non-traditional sports environment for those who may not be able to or do not wish to participate in traditional sports.
“GGLeagues is excited to partner with Clarksville Parks to bring esports to the community. Communities like Clarksville are at the forefront of bringing esports to recreational gamers as esports continues to grow. We are thrilled to empower our partners to provide fun and safe esports competitions for all ages and skill levels.” says Erich Bao, CEO of the organization.
Among our selections are Rocket League (3v3, any device), Rocket League (1v1, any device), Madden21 (1v1, PlayStation, and Xbox), Super Smash Bros. (1v1, Nintendo Switch), Fortnite (Solos, any device), Fortnite (Duos, any device), and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (1v1, Nintendo Switch).
There are three age groups: youth (ages 8-12), teen (ages 13-18), and adult (ages 18+). Games will be played on varying days depending on the game title beginning the week of April 18. The $40 GGLeagues spring esports pass allows players to compete in as many different games as they like from the comfort of their own homes. Registration for the 2022 spring season is on April 4.
A number of education events, gaming events, and gaming leagues will take place in our community throughout 2022 with GGLeagues. Each season will last eight weeks, and all leagues will be run online through GGLeagues. The same time and day will be set each week for all games, with flexible rescheduling options. There will be a two-week playoff and championship at the end of the season to crown the champion.
You must have a console or computer to play on, an email address, own the game you are registering to play, and have the capability to play online. In order to maintain a fun and safe gaming environment, all games are monitored by GGLeagues, and a code of conduct is enforced for players.
Registration must be completed through Clarksville Parks via the website at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com, or by telephone at 812-283-5313.
Miami University Dean’s List
Alex Cox of Jeffersonville was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2021-22 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Cox is earning a B.A. in Architecture, Bachelor of Arts in Architecture, Urban and Regional Planning.
900 students honored for academics at IU Southeast
Indiana University Southeast is proud to announce members of the fall 2021 Dean’s List and Chancellor’s List.
For the fall 2021 semester, 243 students made the Chancellor’s List, while 657 students were named to the Dean’s List.
The Dean’s and Chancellor’s lists recognize students who have completed at least 12 graded credit hours each semester and have achieved outstanding semester honors in academics. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Those named to the Chancellor’s List received the highest academic honors in the semester.
Chancellor’s List from the area:
Destinie Hope Achelpohl, Austin, Shaylia Kay Jones, Austin
Annmarie Rose Freshour, Borden, Garrett C. Sheely, Borden
Sam Davidson, Charlestown, Emily Rose Fishman, Charlestown, Kaleigh M. Grayson, Charlestown, Raegan Macie Hebner, Charlestown, Joshua Allen McCoy, Charlestown, Claire M. Mitchell, Charlestown, Natalie Pinedo Jr., Charlestown, Ashlynn Elizabeth Rife, Charlestown, Abigail Marie Schnell, Charlestown, Alex Settles, Charlestown, Destiny N. Sparrow, Charlestown
Tyler Eversole, Clarksville, Olivia Llyn McCurdy, Clarksville, Tyler Schickel, Clarksville,Jesse Zoeller, Clarksville
Kendra Nichole Baumgarten, Corydon, Brandi Bennett, Corydon, Rebecca Cherry, Corydon, Makenzie Renae Emily, Corydon, Olivia L. Ferriell, Corydon, Jessi L. Kramer, Corydon, Madalyn D. Marinc, Corydon, Paige Elizabeth Richardson, Corydon, Olivia Wilkin, Corydon
Mason L. Napper, Depauw
Kaidyn Ryleigh Hall, Elizabeth, Hanna D. Mudd, Elizabeth
Logan David Applewhite, Floyds Knobs, Phoebe Marie Bierman Floyds Knobs, Ryan Charles Drury, Floyds Knobs, Tony William Engle, Floyds Knobs, Kevin Michael Keck, Floyds Knobs, Madison Marie Meers, Floyds Knobs
Sarah Anne Bacher, Georgetown, Jordan Zachary Bales, Georgetown, Addie L. Bullock, Georgetown, John Garcia Day, Georgetown, Jason E. Forbes, Georgetown, Joshua Hotaling, Georgetown, Carmen Elise Kurk, Georgetown, Sarah Michelle McNeill, Georgetown, Savannah Jewell Schroering, Georgetown, Alexa Sheffield, Georgetown, Eric Scott Stephenson, Georgetown
Cameron Michael Ragan, Greenville, Bethanie Rose Smith, Greenville, Logan J. Stafford, Greenville, Austyn Wilmoth, Greenville
Jacob R. Dietrich Henryville, Josie Lynn Strange, Henryville, Cassidy R. Wright Henryville
Chelsea Nicole Fentress, Jeffersonville, Hannah Jane Ferree, Jeffersonville, Sarah E. Fischer, Jeffersonville, Tien-Lu Huang, Jeffersonville, Kayla Ashley Kimberlin, Jeffersonville, Hallie Marie Lewis, Jeffersonville, Imani Christianne Maene, Jeffersonville, Elizabeth Danine Mittel, Jeffersonville, Gracy A. Noel, Jeffersonville, Emily Olascoaga, Jeffersonville, Abi Mae Pickett, Jeffersonville, Emily Snow Pitts, Jeffersonville, Amber Grace Schlosser, Jeffersonville, Amber Smith, Jeffersonville, Rachel Elaine Stephens, Jeffersonville, Robin Ann Taylor, Jeffersonville, Jimmy Vo, Jeffersonville, Karlee Willis, Jeffersonville, Perla Esmeralda Zavala, Jeffersonville, Zheng F. Zheng Jeffersonville
Natalie Erin Cornwell, Lanesville, Emily Rae End, Lanesville, Rachel Elizabeth Harris, Lanesville, Kaitlyn Rickert, Lanesville
Eli Abel, New Albany, Natalie Ang, New Albany, Kia Black, New Albany, T’Asia Burrell, New Albany, Gabriela Calderon, New Albany, Cai Henriette-Cezanne Celestin, New Albany, Joshua Daniel Gould, New Albany, Cheyenne M. Helton, New Albany, Mark Hughes, New Albany, Ryan C. Hurst, New Albany, Elizabeth L. Hutchison, New Albany, Gabriel Long, New Albany, Molly Lynn Lueken, New Albany, Amanda Manzo, New Albany, Jasmin Owens, New Albany, Collin C. Patrick, New Albany, Hannah Bethany Powell, New Albany, Cheri Anne Receveur, New Albany, Tabitha Reed, New Albany, Andrew J. Roy, New Albany, Delaney Saalman, New Albany, Ellis K. Sigafoos, New Albany, Rebekah Amy Smith, New Albany, Christopher Shawn Summers, New Albany, Rebekah Young, New Albany
Sydney L. King, New Salisbury, Sadie M. Rothrock, New Salisbury
Shelby N. Troncin, Palmyra
Hannah Elizabeth Ashby, Pekin, Tanya L. Cullins, Pekin, Rebekah Mae Feist, Pekin, Sierra Marie French, Pekin, Randall Cole Hoehn, Pekin, Gabriel Elisha Robinson, Pekin, Taylor B. Temple, Pekin
Hanna Elaine Bowman, Salem, Maddie Grace Bowsman, Salem, James Andrew Cooper, Salem, Khloe Mull, Salem, Randall Robert Pepmeier, Salem, Landon M. Suvak, Salem, Tyler E. Zink, Salem
Hannah R. Brown, Scottsburg, Tim Jerome Bryant, Scottsburg, Gabby Dara Buckner, Scottsburg, Jaiden Marie Herald, Scottsburg
Kylie Anne Campbell, Sellersburg, Levi Edward Dailey, Sellersburg, Makayla Ann Daniel, Sellersburg, Jaclyn L. Emly, Sellersburg, Zion M. Emond, Sellersburg, Tina Marie Farney, Sellersburg, Molly E. Haeseley, Sellersburg, Keziah Noelle Jones, Sellersburg, Ashlynn Brooke Kitzmiller, Sellersburg, Caleb J. Stultz, Sellersburg, Kylee Ann Sumner, Sellersburg, Hannah Tate, Sellersburg, Ben Owen Wei Tompkins, Sellersburg
Jened Layman, Seymour
Dean’s List from the area:
Xavier Shane Eean Beatrice, Austin, Kenzie A. Carter, Austin, Randall Jacob Cole, Austin, Macy Lynn Funk, Austin, Nicole Marie Gallagher, Austin, Britney N. Mullins, Austin, Megan Grace Rosemeyer, Austin
Ethan Michael Bilyk, Borden, Brooke Suzanne Chew, Borden, Harmony R. Hornback, Borden, Yesenia Lee House, Borden, Samuel James Moore, Borden, Marie Katherine Pearson, Borden, Hannah Nicole Ray, Borden
Maria Alvarez, Charlestown, Kimberly Alexandra Bonilla-Escalante, Charlestown, Kaitlyn Faith Burdine, Charlestown, Reagan S. Coots, Charlestown, Heather M. Green, Charlestown, Grahme Bailey Gregory, Charlestown, Zoe Anne Jones, Charlestown, Brady Nicholas Kilner, Charlestown, Camden Rush Latham, Charlestown, Rachel Renee Li, Charlestown, Xiaokun Li, Charlestown, Lucia Denyse Lopez, Charlestown, Kolby A. Mappins, Charlestown, Alyssa M. Miller, Charlestown, Eli Nutter, Charlestown, John David Phipps, Charlestown, Noelia Radke, Charlestown, Jacob Riggs, Charlestown, Emmaly Grace Rose, Charlestown, Sara Elizabeth Rudolph, Charlestown, Clara Sellers, Charlestown, Grace Elizabeth Sellers, Charlestown, Colin Preston Wood, Charlestown, Tyler L. Woodward, Charlestown,
Myah Jade Bagshaw, Clarksville, Maggie June Baird, Clarksville, Benjamin Baker, Clarksville, Amy Catt, Clarksville, Sam Dawson, Clarksville, Justin Der, Clarksville, Brooke Grizzle, Clarksville, Van Harden, Clarksville, Lauren Danielle Harvey, Clarksville, Elizabeth Peyton Hollis, Clarksville, Ashley Denise Jackson, Clarksville, Maggie A. Kime, Clarksville, Ruthie McDonald, Clarksville, Kelli Renee Peace, Clarksville, Noah James Roehrig, Clarksville, Brandon B. Scott, Clarksville, Hannah Nicole Sweet, Clarksville, Anna Wiggins, Clarksville, Muzamel Zai Clarksville
Callie Jo Baker, Corydon, Lenzie Coe, Corydon, Destiny Michelle Flanagan, Corydon, Tamara Hedden, Corydon, Kennedy Nicole Heishman, Corydon, Alexis Shae Hornung, Corydon, Rayna Alexis Kelley, Corydon, Haley Nicole Leffler, Corydon, Kawehilani K. Leffler, Corydon, Harlee R. Megnin, Corydon, Nicole Rae Nance, Corydon, Alexis Camielle Orme, Corydon, Amelia A. Pauly, Corydon, Aaron Austin Pearson, Corydon, Jaden Nicole Wingler, Corydon, Arin Joseph Wise, Corydon, Jillian Alizabeth Wise, Corydon, Kara Page Wright, Corydon, Marcos Clemente Arrearan, Corydon
Maeley Davis, Depauw, Jessica Nicole Eve Schneider, Depauw
Kalynn Hentrup, Elizabeth, Alyssa Beth Pumphrey, Elizabeth, Brooklynn Makenzie Smith, Elizabeth, Isabella Thompson, Elizabeth
Kyler W. Anderson, Floyds Knobs, Azzam Belal Azzam, Floyds Knobs, Stephanie Marie Beaver, Floyds Knobs, Brooke Cline, Floyds Knobs, Luke Steven Daily, Floyds Knobs, Madeline Darst, Floyds Knobs, Makayla N. Denton, Floyds Knobs, Caroline Rose Eckart, Floyds Knobs, Grayson Zoeller Edwards, Floyds Knobs, Collin Christopher Engle, Floyds Knobs, Eden Bryn Gilbert ,Floyds Knobs, Anouk Marie Guilmineau, Floyds Knobs, Jaden Victor Hardesty, Floyds Knobs, Rachel Ellen Hoffmann, Floyds Knobs, Emily Renee Jecker, Floyds Knobs, Kaitlyn L. Klain, Floyds Knobs, Abigail Brooke Lawrence, Floyds Knobs, Taylor D. Lockhart, Floyds Knobs, Elliott Francis Lonnemann, Floyds Knobs, Lola G. Lynch, Floyds Knobs, Kait Elizabeth Marler, Floyds Knobs, Kelsey Jo May, Floyds Knobs, Madison E. Moravec, Floyds Knobs, Kyle Poe, Floyds Knobs, Crystal Sue Sexton, Floyds Knobs, Luke Spine, Floyds Knobs, Alexa Grace Stewart, Floyds Knobs, Drew Thornton, Floyds Knobs, Ethan Thornton, Floyds Knobs, Miranda Taylor Veatch, Floyds Knobs
Alyssa M. Akermon, Georgetown, Kristofer James Beaton, Georgetown, Emily Lynn Butrum, Georgetown, Mikayla Marie Cline, Georgetown, Erin Elisabeth Coulson, Georgetown, Alayna G. Gauntt, Georgetown, Kailey Brooke Haydon, Georgetown, Aubrey Janice Hertle, Georgetown, Annie Isabella Hunchman, Georgetown, Bryce N. Kendall, Georgetown, Skyler Alaine Mavros, Georgetown, Jared Lucas Murray, Georgetown, Trennt L. Overstreet, Georgetown, Hannah Marie Roberts, Georgetown, Olivia Rayne Small, Georgetown, Gracie Vanover, Georgetown, Laura Abbygail Zachow, Georgetown
Ellie Boehnlein, Greenville, Will Patrick Canning, Greenville, Aidan Charlie Dethy, Greenville, Noah A. Doranth, Greenville, Madelynn N. Farris, Greenville, Luke J. Mccauley, Greenville, Kaylyn Kathleen McGehee, Greenville, Brittany Miller, Greenville, Isabelle R. Mullins, Greenville, Lexie Kay Pritchett, Greenville, Jade Renae Schenck, Greenville, Amy R. Standiford, Greenville, Victoria L. Trepal, Greenville, Kyle Wood, Greenville
Clayton S. Brodfuehrer, Henryville, Mackenzie L. Cavanaugh, Henryville, Kevin Hollis, Henryville, Cameron Elizabeth Kearney, Henryville, Malorie Anne King, Henryville, Bekah Anne Konkler, Henryville, Brandon R. Medlock, Henryville, Megan Elaine Medlock, Henryville
Jake Richard Ackley, Jeffersonville, Meghan Elizabeth Auffrey, Jeffersonville, Camille Natalia Bayer, Jeffersonville, Jacob P. Bifone, Jeffersonville, Haley N. Brightwell, Jeffersonville, Allana Brock, Jeffersonville, Jared Keith Cecil, Jeffersonville, Giscard Ciney, Jeffersonville, Harlee Dawn Dorman, Jeffersonville, Emma K. Farnsley, Jeffersonville, LaCosta Marie Fike, Jeffersonville, Estefania Nicole Garcia, Jeffersonville, Jessica Gladin, Jeffersonville, Caisey Jo Hale, Jeffersonville, Daniel Kai-Rose Hall, Jeffersonville, Tyler Zavier Howard, Jeffersonville, Amanda Hullett, Jeffersonville, Justin Hurst, Jeffersonville, Sam Jones, Jeffersonville, Mark Just, Jeffersonville, Matthew Kahafer, Jeffersonville, Thomas Kalonji, Jeffersonville, Maira Kusherova, Jeffersonville, Kelsea L. Mauk, Jeffersonville, Kaylee N. Mayfield, Jeffersonville, Ethan Andrew Miles, Jeffersonville, Kenneth Alan Mudd, Jeffersonville, Lindsey M. Nelson, Jeffersonville, Marixa Oceguera, Jeffersonville, Ivy Frances Patterson, Jeffersonville, Isabella Megan Paul, Jeffersonville, Makayla Alexis Penny, Jeffersonville, Michael Quick, Jeffersonville, Bailey Dawn Ramer, Jeffersonville, Christopher James Schneider, Jeffersonville, Isaiah Jacob Simonis, Jeffersonville, Michael Anthony Sobieski, Jeffersonville, Austin Thomas Swartz, Jeffersonville, Jeffrey Michael Troub, Jeffersonville, Joshua Christian Walker-Miller, Jeffersonville, Joshua Michael Williams, Jeffersonville, Kristin Elizabeth Winchell, Jeffersonville, Lenore Wooten, Jeffersonville, Shui Bing Zheng, Jeffersonville, Christopher A. Ballew, Jeffersonville, Kendall G. Kerberg, Jeffersonvlle, Josiah Pohl, Jeffersonville
Madison Kathleen Adams, Lanesville, Emma Marie Briscoe, Lanesville, Rachel M. Cain, Lanesville, Matthew H. Geer, Lanesville, Dylan Joseph Hampton, Lanesville, Samuel Johnathan Haney, Lanesville, Tyler Harrison Hickey, Lanesville, Reagan M. Kelley, Lanesville, Maggie Korte, Lanesville, Nathanael L. Mann, Lanesville, Mackenzie Pavey, Lanesville, Drew Evan Wiseman, Lanesville
Shelby Grace Wills, Marysville
Paris K. Brock, Memphis, Carson Robert Cox, Memphis, Garrett J. Lane, Memphis, Natalie A. Lewis, Memphis, Mack McCutcheon, Memphis, Matthew Osterhoudt, Memphis, Kari Lea Standiford, Memphis, Anna Tomes, Memphis
Garrett Julien Bessinger, Nabb, Meg Everwine, Nabb
Elisa Abundis Vazquez, New Albany, Ray Anthony Aponte, New Albany, Emma C. Arnold, New Albany, Myranda Claire Atkins, New Albany, Gavan J. Baker, New Albany, Alexandra Lebeth Ballew, New Albany, Jack Kimberly Barger, New Albany, Hannah M. Beickman, New Albany, Megan R. Biggerstaff, New Albany, Brandon C. Bissig, New Albany, Hannah Marie Bissig, New Albany, Jacob Michael Bratcher, New Albany, Sydney Nicole Brewster, New Albany, Isaac Brimner, New Albany, Camrynn G. Brown, New Albany, Harli Michelle Brown, New Albany, Tanner Scott Burch, New Albany, Kaylan Marie Caufield, New Albany, Preston Jackson Chandler, New Albany, Erica Jane Cook, New Albany, John Patrick Cooke, New Albany, Rebekah Cooper, New Albany, Andrew Wayne Crone, New Albany, Devan Matthew Davis, New Albany, Shaina DeMoss, New Albany, Kaleb Austin Bryant Dill, New Albany, Jameson Ray Elkin, New Albany, Meg E. England, New Albany, Julie E. Faulds, New Albany, Nathan Miller Faust, New Albany, Raegan Feuerbacher, New Albany, Kasmira Lynn Frazier, New Albany, Katlyn Jewell Gernand, New Albany, Austin Grantz, New Albany, Zachary Andrew Gutermuth, New Albany, Amber M. Heiskell, New Albany, Brianna C. Hodges, New Albany, Charity Hop, New Albany, Tamerra Monique Horton, New Albany, James Huff, New Albany, Nusra Ayesha Jameel, New Albany, Morgan Joanna Jenks, New Albany, Kennedy Paige Johnson, New Albany, Zoie Faye Jones, New Albany, Robert Alfred Kemp II, New Albany, Emma J. Kerr, New Albany, Chandler Klein, New Albany, Darian Sue Koch, New Albany, Ethan Alexander Kruer, New Albany, Lexi Renee Lancaster, New Albany, Jessica Lynn Madison, New Albany, Ian Jay McDermott, New Albany, Nick Mitchell, New Albany, Haleigh Monks, New Albany, Sierra Grace Montgomery, New Albany, Mariel Hall Nash, New Albany, Joshua Lee Oberhausen, New Albany, Dannon Leif Olsen, New Albany, Clista L. Pappas, New Albany, Cade Evan Patton, New Albany, Dee Pavey, New Albany, Justin Scott Pourteau, New Albany, Jackson Cade Ragains, New Albany, Rachel D. Rhodes, New Albany, Joshua M. Rinzel, New Albany, Aurora Robinson, New Albany, Drizzt Robinson, New Albany, Brandon Michael Romig, New Albany, Scott T. Schueler, New Albany, Christian Smiley, New Albany, Alicia Dawn Smith, New Albany, Kevin Corydon Smith, New Albany, Molly Kathleen Sneed, New Albany, Sydney Madison Stevens, New Albany, Corey Matthew Summers, New Albany, Megan J. Swartz, New Albany, Madison Shea Trueblood, New Albany, Sarah Nicole VanIsenberg, New Albany, Katarina Elizabeth Walker, New Albany, Kade J. Wohlleb, New Albany, Matthew D. Wood, New Albany, Megan Nicole Wood, New Albany, Nathan Charles Wood, New Albany, Karleen R. Young, New Albany, Macie Renee Zink, New Albany
Alexis Blessinger, New Salisbury, Hannah M. Davis, New Salisbury
Ryan Parker Haymon, Otisco, Clayton Louis Rothbauer, Otisco, Scott Andrew Ulrich, Otisco
Corey Lucas Funk, Palmyra, Kimberly Cherise Sanders, Palmyra, Cody David Spencer, Palmyra
Isabell Gaillyn Claywell, Pekin, Tristan Cole Doane, Pekin, Morgan Janelle Farris, Pekin, Hannah Elizabeth Feist, Pekin, Angela Hampton, Pekin, Riley Hobson, Pekin, Marissa A. Murphy, Pekin, Mercedes Terrell, Pekin, Shane M. Terrell, Pekin
Mariah Nicole Benham, Salem, Kylie Nicole Brown, Salem, Chloe Davis, Salem, Jennifer Leann Gibson, Salem, Meagan Elizabeth Gregerson, Salem, Chase Jamison Kemp, Salem, Lindsy Kulikowski, Salem, Kaiden Alexander Nicholson, Salem, Nicholas Fox Noel, Salem, Sherene Dawn Sanders, Salem, Cora Lynn Saunders, Salem, Evan T. Shelby, Salem, Nathan William Smith, Salem, Lorianne Snelling, Salem, Charles Austin Wheeler, Salem, Devon Wynn, Salem
Isaiah Matthew Barber, Scottsburg, Blake Bischoff, Scottsburg, Taylor Jo Hawkins, Scottsburg, Audrey M. LaMaster, Scottsburg, Blair McKinley Sanders, Scottsburg, Alee Spicer, Scottsburg, Clayton J. Swift, Scottsburg, Danielle Kai Whitehouse, Scottsburg, William Kristopher Applegate, Sellersburg, Robbie E. Baker, Sellersburg, Noah D. Barnes, Sellersburg, Tyree B. Blackburn, Sellersburg, Bryan Graham Capito, Sellersburg, Heather E. Carter, Sellersburg, Brandon L. Collier, Sellersburg, Victoria L. Cook, Sellersburg, Abigail Marie Doherty, Sellersburg, Katie Emly, Sellersburg, Emma Elizabeth Fletcher, Sellersburg, Ella Claire Gilbert, Sellersburg, James N. Gilbert, Sellersburg, Madison N. Hamilton, Sellersburg, December Leigh Hargrove, Sellersburg, Logan Hudson, Sellersburg, Jordan Michael Johnson, Sellersburg, Sokheang Leang, Sellersburg, Gannon M. McClain, Sellersburg, Elizabeth Skye Minnic, Sellersburg, Chase Matthew Murley, Sellersburg, Jackson Kyle Neely, Sellersburg, Zachary David Nolan, Sellersburg, Destiny Ogden, Sellersburg, Jennifer Lynn Orr, Sellersburg, Myah Monet Peters, Sellersburg, Courtney Anne Pierce, Sellersburg, Andrew James Posante, Sellersburg,Collin Louis Rauck, Sellersburg, Hailey Razer, Sellersburg, Johnna Renee Reiter, Sellersburg, Chloe M. Roberts, Sellersburg, Sarah Rose Ruppel, Sellersburg, Lauren Catherine Stapp, Sellersburg, Rachel Catherine Street, Sellersburg, Lane P. Taylor, Sellersburg, Eric Troy, Sellersburg, Sarah Katherine Tucker, Sellersburg, Liliana Velasco, Sellersburg, Elizabeth Nicole Williams, Sellersburg
Darian Collier, Seymour, Colton Cooper, Seymour, Josilyn Elizabeth Dailey, Seymour, Ty H. Gray, Seymour, Maddy Jones, Seymour, Emilee Suzanne Lang, Seymour, McKenzie R. Purkhiser, Seymour
