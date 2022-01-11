Live Like Betty Challenge
In honor of Betty White’s birthday on Jan. 17, the Floyd County Animal Shelter is trying to improve the lives of animals in their care and is asking the public to donate items that can be used to help the animals have a more enjoyable stay at the shelter while waiting for a forever home.
The Animal Shelter will be closed Monday, Jan 17 but will reopen on Tuesday. Items can be dropped off during regular business hours.
For more information, call the Floyd County Animal Shelter at 812-948-5355.
Girl Scout Sales underway
Sales for the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season is underway with a new cookie. The public can support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by purchasing from nine flavors of iconic cookies.
The new choice is Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Adventurefuls joins the whole collection of Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®, and Tagalongs.
There are several creative, safe ways that girls are selling cookies to consumers. In addition to the familiar order cards and community cookie booths, online sales benefit individual girls. If you know a Girl Scout, ask for her direct website link for Digital Cookie, the online platform for direct shipment to homes or local delivery. For a limited time, online customers will receive a $10 shipping discount when they use the Digital Cookie site to purchase nine or more packages of Girl Scout Cookies. The reduced shipping promotion runs through Jan. 25.
If you don’t know a local Girl Scout, consider a cookie purchase supporting one of the troops impacted by the devastating December tornadoes. These troops are navigating challenges that complicate a successful cookie season. You can help one of these troops by shipping cookies straight to your door or by donating cookies to the U.S. military and first responders. For more information, go to www.gskentuckiana.org/gscookies.
Troop 137 from Bowling Green: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop137-208
Troop 1051 from Bowling Green: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop1051-208
Troop 1926 from Bowling Green: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop1926-208
Troop 2457 from Madisonville: https://digitalcookie.girlscouts.org/scout/troop2457-208
Beginning Feb. 18, consumers nationwide can search for a local troop by ZIP code using the online Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org.
Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies fuels local Girl Scout adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
Up to four area high school junior girls will be selected as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State in June 19-25 by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or, by phone at 502-741-6562.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. Eligibility requires a delegate be enrolled in an Indiana high school, having completed the junior year or third year; and be returning to high school for at least one semester the following year; be in the upper half of her class academically; and be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary. Home-schooled girls are eligible if they meet the same requirements.
Citizenship, not politics, is emphasized at ALA HGS, and competition for elective office is the means to an end, not the goal.
Centra Foundation Scholarship application now open
Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2022 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program will award 27 total $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students this year.
Each Centra branch will award one $2,500 scholarship to a high school senior in the local community. The remaining scholarships will be awarded to adult or non-traditional students who have decided to return to school. The Loretta M. Burd Adult Scholarship may be used to pursue an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certification from an accredited college, university or technical/trade school.
Named in honor of Loretta M. Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years of service, the scholarship program is designed to invest in members’ futures. The program specifically helps local students who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, university or technical/trade school.
To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing. If you’d like to learn more about how to become a Centra member, go to https://www.centra.org/become-a-member/. Awards can be used at two- or four-year colleges, universities or technical/trade schools for the fall 2022 semester.
Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2022, at https://www.centra.org/scholarships/. All applications will be reviewed on academic achievements, school and community involvement, work history and a short essay about financial literacy. The scholarship places value on well-rounded students who display a strong work ethic and involvement in their local community. Scholarship recipients will be announced in April 2022.
William “Zeb” Longest American Legion Post 42
The Legionnaires of William “Zeb” Longest American Legion Post 42 invite the general membership of their Auxiliary Unit 42 and the general membership of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 42 to an “Appreciation Brunch” to be served at the Post home Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 10 a.m. to noon. Attendance is limited to the membership of the Post 42 American Legion Family and the Legionnaires.
Tailgate dinner
DePauw Methodist Church, across from NAHS, will be having a Tailgate Dinner before the NAHS basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork bbq sandwich, potatoes, green beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $8, and carryout meals are available.
Patoka Lake full moon hike
Join an interpretive naturalist Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Beach 2 Shelter House at Patoka Lake for a three-fourths-mile guided hike along a paved trail overlooking the lake.
The journey will begin with a talk about the moon and nature at night. Hiking will begin at 8:35 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. Plan to wear comfortable hiking shoes and bring refreshments. There will be stone benches to rest on.
Participation is limited, and advance registration is required by phone at 812-685-2447 by 2 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN.
