Memorial Day Celebration in Sellersburg
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Memorial Day program, Monday, May 30 beginning at 11 a.m. at Wilkerson Park in downtown Sellersburg.
Following the program an afternoon celebration will be at the Sellersburg American Legion Post, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. A free lunch will be served. All are invited to attend.
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.
A-Plus Shredding will be on site. Donation starting at $25 minimum.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will jointly sponsor the Monarch Festival 2022. On June 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the annual Monarch Festival and Art Fair will be on the grounds of Mount St Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis, IN.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and art.This event is free and open to the public.
Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women's, men's and children's health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
The Franklin College Art Department awards
The Franklin College Art Department presented awards at the annual reception of the spring semester student art exhibit on Wednesday, May 4. Students from all levels of studio art classes displayed a selection of their work completed during the spring semester.
Sydney Byerly, of New Albany, received an Award of Merit in design II.
St. Paul's Episcopal Church new Rector
St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1015 E. Main St., New Albany, announces the new ministry of the Rev. Allan Wallace, the new Rector. Rev. Wallace will celebrate his first service on June 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. with a special New Ministry celebration on Wed., June 8, 2022 at 7 p.m.. The Rt. Rev. Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows, the bishop of Indianapolis will officiate.
Christian Assembly Church
Christian Assembly Church has relocated to 1423 Corydon Pike, New Albany. The fellowship of believers at Christian Assembly Church is overjoyed to share the blessings at the new location. Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and Tuesday evening service at 7 p.m.
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU), Manchester, NH congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President's List.
Rachel Dilmaghani and Skyler Rankin of Clarksville; Sherrie Hubler of Elizabeth; Cole DuBois of Corydon; Mary Werner of Floyds Knobs; Alexandra Ritter of New Albany; John Grimsley of Sellersburg; Joanna Adams of Jeffersonville and Meranda Morris of Underwood.
Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.
Anthony Carey of Charlestown and Benjamin Jones of Jeffersonville.
University of Evansville Dean's List
The University of Evansville has named more than 500 students to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Clark and Floyd County students named to the list include:
Isaac Bates of Charlestown, studying Archaeology
Danielle Monroe of Jeffersonville, studying Biology
Hannah Tarr of Floyds Knobs, studying Theatre
Haley Dreyer of Sellersburg, studying Music Education
Macy Campbell of Georgetown, studying Accounting
Established in 1854, the University of Evansville (UE) is a private university in Evansville, IN.
Library seed giveaway
Jeffersonville Township Public Library once again has seeds available to the public at both the Jeffersonville and Clarksville locations. During each trip to the library and while supplies last, visitors may select one packet of vegetable or flower seeds to take home and grow. The Jeffersonville Library encourages returning saved seeds at the end of the growing season to help stock the library next year, but no return is required. Donations of seeds and plant starts are accepted.
This year, the seed cabinets feature fresh new designs by local artists. With generous financial assistance from the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission, the Jeffersonville Library selected artist Jesse Moe to paint a design of flowering vines on its cabinet, now located near the library entrance. Artist Marie Britt painted the Clarksville Library seed cabinet with a design featuring a bright, colorful garden scene.
The library invites prospective gardeners to visit either location, choose some seeds, pick up some gardening tips, and check out the collection of gardening books or our gardening program series. Gardening is a wonderful way to incorporate gentle exercise into your life and provides the opportunity to improve your health with loads of fresh fruits and veggies.
To learn more about the seed library and other services offered at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, call the Jeffersonville Library at 812-285-5630, the Clarksville Library at 812-285-5640, or check out the library’s website at jefflibrary.org.
Charlestown Library Summer Book Babies
The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library System is accepting registrations for the Summer Book Babies (ages 0-16 months), Tot-Time (ages 17-35 months) Storyhour (ages 3-5 years old) and K-5th Grade Summer Art Programs. These programs will be for four weeks in June beginning June 6.
Go to the library’s website – www.clarkco.lib.in.us for dates and times or call your local branch library – Charlestown Library – 812-256-3337, Sellersburg Library – 812-246-4493, Henryville Library – 812-294-4246, New Washington Library – 812-293-4577 and Borden Library – 812-258-9041.
