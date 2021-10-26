Town of Clarksville Heat Survey
The Town of Clarksville is sharing a comment survey with Clarksville residents to better understand how extreme summer heat affects the community. The survey is part of the Town's new Beat the Heat initiative, which is working over the next two years to develop and implement strategies to alleviate the public health impacts of extreme heat.
By completing this 10-minute survey, residents will help the Town understand how heat affects the lives of residents, what residents do now to stay cool on hot days and nights, and what resources and services residents think Clarksville should provide to address this issue.
Clarksville residents who complete the survey will also have the opportunity to enter a raffle, where three winners will be randomly selected to receive a gift basket from Mission BBQ. The raffle winner will be contacted via phone or email and can choose to have the prize delivered or can visit Clarksville Town Hall to pick up the prize.
The survey is accessible online, however, volunteers will visit some neighborhoods with paper copies for residents to complete. To access the online survey, Clarksville residents should go to tinyurl.com/ClarksvilleSurveyBTH. A Spanish version of the survey will be made available soon.
The survey will be available to the public until Nov. 30, 2021.
For more information about the survey or the Beat the Heat program, contact Bronte Murrell, Town of Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator at bmurrell@townofclarksville.com or 812-283-1437.
Jeff High School Alumni Lunch
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch will be Thursday, Oct 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Garrett's General Store and Restaurant in Utica. All JHS alumni and spouses or significant other are invited.
Come join in the fun, meet some of the school crowd you haven't seen in 30, 40 or 10 years. We will have nametags because we have all changed a bit.
Any questions, call Peggy Mode Metzger '55 at 502-931-0190. If no answer please leave a message.
Family History Projects at Jeff Library Maker Space
Jeffersonville Township Public Library's Technology Services Manager Allison Fredrickson will give a program about great family history projects you can complete using equipment in the Tom and Mary Frances Koetter Makerspace in the Jeffersonville Township Public Library.
The program will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. From personalized Christmas ornaments made using the laser cutter to digitized copies of old family photos and home movies made using the digitization station, these projects make great gifts. Let Allison walk you through the many options available in the Makerspace and learn how to sign up to use the amazing Makerspace equipment.
Use of the equipment requires a Jeffersonville Township Public Library card and is always free, but the library does charge a modest rate for some materials. Co-sponsored by Jeffersonville Township Public Library and Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society, this presentation will be via Zoom and is recommended for teen and adult patrons. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Join the meeting at this link:tinyurl.com/MakerSpaceGift
Army Ammunition Plant or ICI workers reunion
Any person who ever worked at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant in Charlestown or ICI America is invited to meet at the Golden Corral, 1402 Cedar St., Clarksville, Saturday Nov. 6 at noon. Each person is responsible for his or her lunch. Come and meet old co-workers. For more information, call Pat Akins at 502-727-8928 or e-mail her at greenfield9194@yahoo.com
DIY Christmas Gifts
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join library staff on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for our virtual DIY Christmas Gifts with essential oils class. DIY gifts can be so much fun to make and give. Learn how essential oils can make your DIY gifts extra special. The instructor will go over several oils and their benefits, how to use them in DIY gifts, and have instructions for making your own.
Wellness Advocate and Joy Coach Sarah Lundy has successfully used natural solutions for health and in her home for eight years. She has a heart and passion for helping others discover healthy and affordable options. In the past six years, she has taught classes and workshops so everyone can confidently use essential oils for their family and pets.
To register for this class, email Sarah Lundy at sarahlundyoils@gmail.com. Once registered, a Zoom link will be sent via Lundy to join the class. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting 'Birds and You' program for adults
The Clarksville Public Library is partnering with the Oak Heritage Conservancy for a program on birding, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.
"Birds and You" will educate on the adaptions of birds, their habitats, the relationship between bird food and bird/beak behavior, and what plants you can plant during growing season to help provide a habitat for your birds.
Oak Heritage Conservancy Education and Outreach Coordinator Kirsten Carlson will present the program. Carlson is a certified Interpretive Guide, certified Forest School Teacher, Aldo Leopold Land Ethic Leader and trained Leopold Land Education Project instructor.
Oak Heritage Conservancy is a land trust that formed in 2002 in cooperation with Historic Hoosier Hills R&D because it believes "that acquiring and protecting forests, farms, meadows, wetlands, and other greenspace is important to retaining the quality of life in southeast Indiana."
This is a Zoom presentation. Register with a valid email address and the library will send the zoom link. For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
