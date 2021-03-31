IUS Virtual International Festival
The IU Southeast Annual International Festival, featuring both pre-recorded and live interactive performances, will be virtual from Monday, April 5 to Thursday, April 8.
Pre-recorded performances include the Louisville Pipe Band, Kuvebo and Ville Casineras. Live interactive performances include the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, Mbira, Flamenco Louisville and the Guru Vandana Arts Academy.
The International Festival is organized by the Office of Study Abroad and Global Awareness in collaboration with several Louisville and Southern Indiana community partners to raise international awareness and appreciation through music, dance and food.
“The IU Southeast International Festival brings the community together with the students and staff of IU Southeast to celebrate the diversity of cultures on our planet,” said Anne Allen, professor of fine arts and co-director of Study Abroad and Global Awareness. “This year, it will also help Kentuckiana restaurants who have been hit so hard by the pandemic.
“We live in an increasingly intertwined world, so it is imperative that we have some understanding of the other cultures that inhabit the globe with us. The International Festival is a small step in helping us learn about one another and, in doing so, respect our similarities and differences. People often fear the unknown and the best way to conquer fear is through knowledge.”
Participants will be able to enter to win door prizes from local international restaurants. The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. For more information and to register, go to ius.edu/international-festival.
Clue the Musical
Derby Dinner Playhouse is presenting “CLUE THE MUSICAL” now through May 9.
The internationally popular game comes to life in this fun-filled musical featuring the world’s best-known suspects! “CLUE THE MUSICAL” invites the audience to help solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy in what room with what weapon. Each audience member receives a form to play along, with 216 different solutions and the possibility of a different performance each night. Only one hard-nosed female detective is qualified to unravel this mystery, but you too can play along in this colorful crowd-pleaser.
“CLUE THE MUSICAL” is based on the Parker Brothers board game and was written by Peter DePietro, with music by Galen Blum, Wayne Barker, and Vinnie Martucci. Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and Musical Direction by Scott Bradley. The cast will include Jillian Prefach as Mrs. Peacock, J.R. Stuart as Col. Mustard, Brittany Carricato Cox as Miss Scarlet, Blake Graham as Mr. Green, Zach Perrin as Prof. Plum, and more.
For ticket information, call 812-288-8281. All seating is socially distanced.
