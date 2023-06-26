Sellersburg Writers’ Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers.
The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans on in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. If you are planning on attending Sellersburg Celebrates on Aug. 24-26, stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
A River’s Best Friend: Discovering the Indiana Freshwater Mussel
The Clarksville Library will feature a program by freshwater ecologist Cassie Hauswald, a native of this area, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29. This is the culmination of a monthlong celebration of the connection between Indiana’s river cities and Indiana’s mussels.
The past, present, and future of Indiana’s water can be told through our 75-plus species of freshwater mussels, which places Indiana in the top 10 of U.S. states for mussel diversity.
Cassie Hauswald is the director of Freshwater Programs for the Sam Shine Foundation and previously has worked on conservation issues for the Nature Conservancy in Indiana for over 20 years. Hauswald is particularly concerned about freshwater mussel populations and their response to improved water quality.
Register through our Events Calendar to receive a link to the virtual program, or participate in person at our Clarksville location. No registration is required to attend the live program.
This program will be of interest to adult and teen patrons, especially those interested in history, ecology, and biology. For more information, see the event on jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
National Association of Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites restaurant, 2441 State St, New Albany.
Paige Petty, BSN, RN, Wellness Nurse Consultant for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will present a program on recommended daily exercises and activities for wise healthy choices.
Kasandra Ramsey will update members on legislative issues. The group will continue plans for a July 26 visit with State Sen. Chris Garten. No reservations will be required. For details, contact Vickie Fessel, chapter president, at 812-364-6950.
World War II Round Table
The World War ll Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing begins at 9 a.m. Mike Stock will talk about “The Brains Behind the Doolittle Raid.”
Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Evening of Music
American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, June 30, at the post home.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery opening reception
Opening reception for James Russell May’s paintings on aluminum exhibit will be Friday, June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main Street, New Albany. Drop by to meet the artist and see his astonishing work in person.
James Russell May was born in Savannah, Georgia, and is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design. After graduation he lived and worked in Savannah, drawing inspiration from the city and its many local artists. In 2005 he moved to Louisville, taking the opportunity to alter his artistic style and embrace realistic techniques. He has since had multiple solo shows and has participated in group exhibitions throughout the country.
In his recent work he has sought to move away from ostentation and focus on distilled representations of the human form. Working with oil colors on metal, the reflective surface serves as a blank canvas for contemplation. The sometimes sparse compositions and refined gestures invite viewers to immerse themselves in the scene. By isolating and emphasizing specific body parts, he aims to evoke a sense of universality and empathy. In the absence of elaborate context, viewers are prompted to project their own experiences, emotions, and narratives onto the artwork.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m.
