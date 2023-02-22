FRIDAY EVENTS
St. Luke’s Sausage Supper
St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, 329 Walnut St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a sausage supper, featuring lunch, dinner, country store and silent auction, Friday, Feb. 24.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. The price is $12 for adults, $6 for children and $6 for veterans and first responders. Dine-in, take-out and delivery (lunch only). The menu is homemade sausage, fried fish, homemade german potato salad, au gratin potatoes, tasty sides and homemade desserts. Plus a country store with treats and baked goods and a silent auction.
Organ Recital for Lent
The Southern Indiana Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will sponsor a Lent concert, Friday. Feb. 24, noon, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany.
The concerts will continue every Friday through March 31 at a different location each week. Each performance will be about 45 minutes and is free.
SCHEDULE OF CONCERTS
• Friday, March 3 – Noon at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany
• Friday, March 10 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
• Friday, March 17 – Noon at St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 East Spring St., New Albany
• Friday, March 24 – Noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
• Friday, March 31 – Noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany
St. John Paul II Men’s Club Fish Fry
St. John Paul II Men’s Club annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24. March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
The time will be 5 to 7 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at the Sellersburg Campus, 2605 West St. Joe Road.
Fish (baked or fried), and shrimp dinners will be available with fries or baked potato and two side dishes plus lemonade or coffee. Dinners are $14 each. Cheese pizza will be available at $2 per slice. Cash and cards accepted.
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry during Lent will be Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
The time will be 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dine In and Take Out at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym behind the church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), oyster and shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Adult dinners $11 and $12 and children’s dinners $3 to $7.
The fish is a high-quality whitefish, hand-breaded and gently fried. Side dishes include french fries, hushpuppies, homemade creamy coleslaw, green beans, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, and mac & cheese. Cheese pizza is also offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
Cardinal Ritter Council Knights of Columbus Fish Fry
Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St in New Albany, will offer a Fish Fry every Friday in Lent. Lunch drive-thru-only service is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and sit-down or carryout will be available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp, oysters, crab cakes, hush puppies, baked potato (dinner only) or fries, slaw, and homemade dessert. Majority of proceeds will go toward charitable outreach efforts. Come see our newly renovated building. For more information, call 812-944-0891. The final fist fry will be Good Friday, April 7.
Music at the American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., is sponsoring an evening of music with Triple Play, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24 at the post home.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Clarksville Library hosting Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. This month, participants will learn the basics of computer-generated stop-motion animation while creating a video clip of their own imaginative work. Each video clip will be a unique creation that can be as easy or as detailed as they want it to be.
No experience is needed. The program is for grades K-5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Black Male Health
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. devoted to men’s health with Dr. Giavonne Rondo.
In honor of Black History Month, the program will be about Black Male Health, in particular. Dr. Rondo will provide essential health and wellness information to help men of color achieve balance in their lives by highlighting the issues that matter the most to them and their loved ones.
Dr. Rondo is the sole practitioner of an adult-only practice called GObileMD. She has been practicing for almost 20 years in Kentuckiana. Her specialty is internal medicine.
Family Open Gym
First Southern Baptist Church of Clarksville at 215 E. Ettels Lane is hosting a family open gym and family game night on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The church will provide snacks and board games or people are welcome to bring their own. This is for families, it is not a drop-off children event. For more information call the church office at 812-288-8217. Additional nights are planned on these dates: March 25, April 22, May 27, June 24, and July 29.
CCCC Club Chicken Dinner
The Clark County Casting and Conservation Club, 6400 Conservation Drive, Jeffersonville, is sponsoring a chicken dinner, Saturday, Feb. 25 beginning at 5 p.m.
The price is $12 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. Come enjoy a Saturday evening with friends with a view of the Ohio River and 12 Mile Island.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Winter Market is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville. Use the gymnasium entrance, 202 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
OTHER EVENTS
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Housing Stability Clinic for Clark County residents, Monday, Feb. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location..
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd.
Women who help build the community
A new discussion series called "What's Your Secret Sauce?" will highlight the work of women who help build our community. This monthly program will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany..
Guests are invited to a panel discussion featuring Danielle Archer, Director of Annual Giving at Province of Our Lady of Consolation, and Tish Thomas-Frederick, Founder of BAYA Corporation ("Beautiful As You Are"). Hear their experiences in different key areas of goodness and giving, including philanthropy and community impact. Learn the ways that life has shaped their careers, helping them thrive in their fields.
This program aims to spark conversations and inspire others to find their own “secret sauce.” This discussion will be moderated by Courtney Lewis, Director of Community Engagement at New Albany Housing Authority, and Amanda Harris, Program and Outreach Coordinator at The Floyd County Library.
Refreshments will be provided for this free event. Registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464.
Floyd County Historical Society
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will have a change in the regularly scheduled program. There will now be a roundtable discussion on “The Search for a Lost New Albany Cemetery,” with Greg Sekula, Pam Peters, and Dave Barksdale. The meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m., in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The program is free and open to the public. Go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Clarksville Library hosting Advanced Crochet
The Clarksville Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, join us at Advanced Crochet. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies for this class: 5 mm [US H-8] crochet hook, a yarn needle, and three balls each of RED HEART® “Designer SportTM”: 3515 Lagoon CA, 3620 Celadon CB, 3650 Pistachio CC, 3801 Aqua Ice CD, and 3002 Black CE.
Heartland Harp Ensemble Concert
Take a musical journey to Ireland during a free concert at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The Heartland Harp Ensemble will perform on Friday, March 3 from noon to 12:30 p.m. in the library’s upper level area. Guests can experience Celtic music, arranged for 12 harpists, in an enchanting show.
All ages are welcome and registration is recommended. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or call 812-944-8464. The First Friday Concert series is sponsored by the Community Music Alliance and Dahmke Piano Technicians.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime
The Clarksville Library will host Beyond Hoosier True Crime on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 3 p.m. This month the speaker will examine the tragic case dubbed the “Texas Love Triangle” by ABC’s 20/20. Learn about a local high school football coach from Katy, Texas, twice convicted of his pregnant wife’s murder.
Beyond Hoosier True Crime is a monthly program that examines notorious true crime cases in the United States. The group will explore how the criminal justice system handled the crime and ultimately resolved its outcome. Attendees are encouraged to participate in discussions and to suggest future cases to be covered. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and older.
How to Build a High Performance Home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to four discussions on how to build a high performance home, led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings. The program will take place at the Jeffersonville Library Main Branch on Mondays, March 6, 13, and 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. and March 27, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. An authoritative source stated that Ted and Bonnie Cummings have the most energy-efficient house in Indiana.
Ted Cummings is a retired family physician whose qualifications to speak on this topic are a strong interest in this subject, experience in building his own home, and extensive research. Cummings will offer his knowledge to anyone in the planning stages of their home construction.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
