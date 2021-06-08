Grief Group Meeting
Grief Group at 7 p.m. on June 22, at Colgate Baptist Church, 125 Montgomery Ave, Clarksville. Please bring picture of your child.
For more information, contact Claudia Walter, 502-939-6579 or 812-948-9007.
Historic Tour
Charlestown’s Founders Week is having a historical walking tour on Tuesday, June 29. It will begin at 5 p.m. at City Hall. The direction the tour will take and how long the tour will last is still in the planning stage. The Thomas Downs House, which will open at 4 p.m. that day, will be on the tour. After the tour ends, people can take extra time to enjoy the house.
