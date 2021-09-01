Jeffersonville Library Biennial Exhibit
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will feature visual artist Larry Basham as part of the Louisville Photo Biennial Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Nov. 13 at its Jeffersonville location. Basham is also a photojournalist, videographer, documentary filmmaker and writer.
Basham’s work is entitled VISIONARY, and his photographs capture a unique visual experience in which each viewer may find their perception and life truly enhanced. A graduate of IUS, Basham has worked as a newscaster at WLKY-32 and as a broadcast and print journalist for the U.S. Navy. The Navy awarded him the opportunity to study at the University of Southern California (USC) Film School.
Julie Schweitzer, Southern Indiana Coordinator with the Louisville Photo Biennial, has arranged for an arts and music reception at the library in conjunction with the SoIN Gallery Hop on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be a chance for the public to see Basham’s Visionary exhibit and meet him as well. The reception will be in the second-floor art gallery of the library.
Basham’s exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library building during regular hours of operation. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Floyd County Library Book Sale
The Friends of the Library will host an outdoor book sale Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
Rain date: Saturday, Sept. 18. All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library.
Author visit to Jeffersonville Library
On Saturday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a virtual visit from Debra Kang Dean, shortlisted in the 2020 Indiana Author Awards and author of five collections of poetry. Dean’s official biography on the Indiana Author Awards web page says Dean “has been captivated by the beauty of lines and form, and among her influences are her maternal grandmother’s patchwork quilts and Bashō’s haikai no renga. Born in Hawaii a few years before it became the 50th state, she is of Korean and Okinawan ancestry.” Dean lives in Bloomington.The program is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
No registration required. Join the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/DebraKangDeanPoet To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-5641.
Shred It at the Library
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will be the site of a Shred It event from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the truck will move to the Jeffersonville Library at 211 East Court Avenue. A Plus Paper Shredding will be bringing a shred truck to shred your unwanted papers.
The shred truck will be on the Eastern Boulevard side of the Clarksville location and in the rear parking lot of the Jeffersonville location. The limit is two bags per person.
Any bags containing batteries, cellphones, hard drives, string, cords, glass or steel objects will be rejected by the A Plus Shredding team. These items pose serious threats to their equipment. Documents will be pulverized for 1 hour or until the truck reaches its capacity of 5,000 pounds.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Sellersburg American Legion 9/11 remembrance
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 is planning a street dance for the 9/11 20th anniversary remembrance celebration, remembering the lives lost, but celebrating those who survived the tragedy. The post is at 204 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
A parade on Saturday morning, Sept. 11 will be followed by a car show, now in the planning stages. Entry fee for the car show will be $10. Mark your calendar now, bring a chair and be prepared to be entertained all day. The Sons of the Legion will be selling T-shirts to commemorate the day.
The agenda for the day:
• Car show, noon to 4 p.m. with three live bands playing into the evening.
• The New Washington State Bank Fun Bus will be on site from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. handing out free ice cream to all kids.
• Skipping Stone Band, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Willis Tucker Band, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• JukeBox Band, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A beer and wine garden will be on site and food trucks will provide burgers, barbeque, fried fish and fries.
Vintage Fire Museum 9-11 Memorial
On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. the Vintage Fire Museum will sponsor its annual event to honor all those who lost their lives in the Twin Towers attack of Sept. 11, 2001.
The event will take place at the Big Four Station Park in Jeffersonville. It will be on the west side of the park along Mulberry Street, behind the entrance to the walking bridge. People are welcome to bring lawn chairs for the outdoor event and invited to bring a mask and to social distance.
This year’s memorial will include an honor guard, a large flag raised high between two ladder trucks, a short address, a prayer, a period of silence, and a bell ceremony.
The event is free, and all are invited to attend to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for others. The Vintage Fire Museum thanks the Jeffersonville Parks Department and the City of Jeffersonville for its assistance.
For more information, call 502-599-2522, email curtandpam@earthlink.net, or go to the website: vintagefiremuseum.org.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public.
Mandy Dick, sixth-generation storyteller and teacher, will outline the evolution of education in America from the Colonial and Frontier eras through 1960.
America has attempted to provide education, from “Dame Schools,” using a hornbook and knitting needles, to the Dick and Jane readers. Parents paid for tutors and governesses to prepare children for higher education, or a place in polite society. As the country grew, people began to think about education on a massive scale. Indiana was the first state to include an article in the state constitution providing free education for all children.
Hear the stories of frontier schools, and see examples of the hornbook, the New England Primer, and McGuffy’s Readers. Mr. McGuffy taught in Indiana for a time.
Bring your mask. The library recommends wearing a mask indoors, but not required.
Centre College Dean’s List
Two Floyd Central High School graduates — Abby Jamison, daughter of Timothy Jamison of Greenville and Susan Jamison of Floyds Knobs, and Grace Fitzgerald, daughter of Mark Fitzgerald and Beth Fitzgerald of Georgetown —have been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Located in Danville, KY, Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven consecutive years, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
Cardiologist Hrak Chemchirian joins Baptist Health
Dr. Hrak Chemchirian, a cardiologist with a subspecialty in cardiac electrophysiology, has joined Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology. His office is at 2109 Green Valley Road in New Albany.
Dr. Chemchirian’s practice is focused on evaluating and treating patients with cardiac arrhythmias, which includes conditions such as atrial fibrillation and related arrhythmias, supraventricular and ventricular tachycardias, and premature ventricular contractions.
His scope of practice also includes implantation of cardiac pacemakers, defibrillators and monitors, as well as long-term monitoring of patients with cardiac devices, including in-office and remote device checks.
Dr. Chemchirian also practices general cardiology, which includes patients with coronary artery disease, heart failure and other cardiac conditions.
He attended Lebanese University School of Medicine; internal medicine residency, East Tennessee State University; general cardiology fellowship, East Tennessee State University; clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Tuffs University, Boston.
His certifications include Education Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates; American Board of Internal Medicine; American Board of Internal Medicine –Cardiovascular Medicine; Nuclear Cardiology, Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology; National Board of Echocardiography.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Chemchirian, call 812-948-2232.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.