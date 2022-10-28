Senior Citizens Event
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a senior citizens event, Mama Mia Italian-themed luncheon and games for those 55 and older, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
ServeSafe Manager training in Spanish
Purdue Extension Service in Floyd County is offering a one-day ServSafe Manager Training and Exam in Spanish on Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exam follows the training.
Follow this link for location, details, and to register online by Nov. 7, 2022: https://cvent.me/volMox. For more information, contact Luis Santiago at santiagl@purdue.edu (812) 254-8668 ext. 2227.
Atkins Chapel
As its 200 Year Anniversary comes to an end, Atkins Chapel, 7834 Atkins Rd., Floyds Knobs, will host a celebration with special guest and former pastor, Dennis Tackett. Tackett, Atkins’ pastor from 1990-1997, will speak on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Atkins Chapel’s 10 a.m. service.
Visitors to the service will also be able to enjoy music by Smith & Company, Southern Gospel, plus have one last chance to win a Disney Vacation. The winner of the vacation will be drawn and announced at the luncheon following the service.
To find out more about Atkins Chapel and the 200 Year Celebration, go to atkinschapelumc.com
Area 2 Applicator Program
The 2022 Area 2 Applicator Program is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, in three locations. RSVP’s are appreciated by Wednesday, Nov. 9, but not required.
• Clark County Fairgrounds (9608 Highway 62, Charlestown) from 9 to 11:00 a.m. RSVP to hlpotter@purdue.edu or 812-256-4591.
• Washington County Fairgrounds (118 Fair St., Salem) from 1 to 3 p.m. RSVP to dhowellw@purdue.edu or 812-883-4601.
• Harrison County Extension Office (247 Atwood St., Corydon) from 6 to 8 p.m. RSVP to gmanders@purdue.edu or 812-738-4236.
Topics at all three locations:
• Mud Management When Feeding Hay from a Soil Health, Fertility, and Weed Control Perspective — Robert Zupancic, NRCS Southeast Grazing Specialist
• Forage Species Selection for Pest Management — Keith Johnson, Purdue Extension Forage Specialist
The program is free, but private applicator credits are $10, cash or check only. Commercial applicator credits (1, 14, & RT) are available. Participants receive credit for attending one program.
