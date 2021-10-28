Halloween events Trick or Treat hours in Clark and Floyd counties:
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
• Borden, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Clarksville 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Charlestown, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
• Floyd County, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Henryville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• New Albany, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
• Sellersburg, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treat
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, 4630 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the post parking lot. The event is free. Decorate your trunks and fill them with treats for the kids. Hot dogs and chili will be available at the shelterhouse.
Floyd County Farmers Market Trick-or-Treat
Floyd County Farmers Market, 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119, will sponsor Trick-or-Treating at the Market, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. No costume needed, all ages welcome. Sensory friendlier items available, wheelchair-accessible, free parking. For questions email floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
BMV Branches open statewide in November
Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Commissioner Peter L. Lacy announced Thursday that branches will be open statewide during the month of November.
The BMV temporarily closed 11 branches in September and eight branches in October because of a staffing shortage. During those two months, employees of temporarily closed branches were reassigned to support nearby locations. The New Albany Branch was closed in September and October.
“Over the past two months our teams have worked through the hiring and onboarding process to bring on new employees across the state to fulfill customer service vacancies. We are excited to welcome an influx of new team members,” said Lacy.
Open positions remain available across the BMV’s network of branches and main office. Hoosiers are encouraged to apply at WorkForIndiana.in.gov if they meet position qualifications.
For a list of all branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, go to IN.gov/BMV.
Barber Academy/Jeffersonville Library a working partnership
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a reception to meet the two recent and very first scholarship recipients of The Barber Academy — Kendrick Richardson and Jessica Thompson. The reception will be Monday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.
Marshall Pence, the Founder/President of The Barber Academy, 422 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, is the motivating force between the school and the library. It was his drive and foresight that recognized the Jeffersonville Township Public Library would be an ideal place for his students to study when they weren’t in class or working.
Keeping that in mind, he introduced the library to a benefactor of the school, who wishes to remain anonymous, and that person, in turn, gave the library a generous check to purchase three additional sets of books titled “Milady’s Standard Professional Barbering.” Of the four sets, three are reference or non-circulating only and one is written in Spanish
One can apply to The Barber Academy at 16. When ready to get a GED, the student can study for it at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library. GED classes are at the library on Mondays and Wednesdays only from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Pence recently handed over the reins of this particular aspect of The Barber Academy to E. Richard Pimpleton so that he could continue with the details of running the school. Pimpleton, the Lead Pastor of Empowerment Community Church, New Albany, is now working directly with the library. Many more students will now become familiar with The Barber Academy and the library and what both institutions offer.
For more information on this special event or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, wants to remind the public that it sponsors a Food Pantry for residents of Clark County.
Parish volunteers from the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Anthony organize and distribute food from the pantry, which is in the basement of the parish office in Clarksville. It is funded by the generosity of St. Anthony parishioners.
The Food Pantry is open by appointment only on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Open Food Pantry is the last Tuesday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A photo ID, proof of residency and most recent utility bill are needed to receive help from the pantry.For an appointment or more information, call 812-283-8447.
Floyd County 4-H Recognition Night
Floyd County 4-H recently congratulated and thanked all who participated in the 2021 4-H program by hosting a 4-H Recognition Night.
The special night was made possible thanks to the Georgetown Optimist Club, which allowed the Recognition Night to be at its facilities; to the Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board for sponsoring the event and Floyd County Farm Bureau for its generous donation to the Floyd County 4-H Poultry Club, which allows the club to purchase more equipment for the year ahead.
This year’s award recipients:
• 2021 Club Member of the Year
Optimist Club — Ava Kunaschk
Bailando Llamas — Avrianna Kirchgessner (Kreutner)
Master Builders Technology club — Victor Dash
Safe Shooters — Morgan Schuetz
Jags Clover Club — Ava Kunaschk
Shamrocks — Chris Jennings
Floyd County 4-H Jr. Leaders — Avi McKim
Senior and 10 Year 4-H Youth Member — Maria Hopper
Farm Bureau Tenure Award — Kassie Evans and Chris Jennings
• Achievement Awards
Community Service — Madison Dragoo
Project Achievement — Morgan Froehle
Youth Leadership — Avi McKim
• Volunteer Awards
Leader of the year — Sue Demers
4-H Club Of the Year — Floyd County 4-H Optimist Club
Sponsor Appreciation — Stan and Linda Schooler
Volunteers Of the Year — Jeremy and Kaitlyn Simpson
• Animal Show Grand and Reserve Grand Champions
• Grand Champion
Morgan Froehle — Dairy Goat and Market Lambs
Rylan Ott — Poultry, commercial
Arian Redden — Market hogs
Amber Simpson — Rabbit
Shelby Rae Bays — Poultry exhibition
Gabriella Crisp — Llama
Avigayle McKim — Horse
• Reserve Grand Champion
Kassie Evans — Rabbit
Morgan Froehle — Market Lambs and Dairy Goat
Cruz Redden — Market Hogs
Olivia McKinley — Poultry Exhibition
Myleigha Smith — Poultry, Commercial
Zoe Eurton — Llama
Allie McKim — Horse
Nathaniel Todd — Horse
Local Red Ribbon Poster Contest Winners The Floyd County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition, along with its representing agencies, has chosen the winners of the 2021 Red Ribbon Poster Contest.
This contest was open to Floyd County public and private school 7th and 8th graders. Posters were created using this year’s theme “Drug Free Looks Like Me” and prizes have generously been sponsored by the Floyd Memorial Foundation.
The celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
The evening will also include a brief presentation by the county’s local VOICE high school youth advocacy group about the dangers of vaping. This year’s celebration is open to the public and will be made available both in person and virtually. If wishing to attend virtually, email rhonda.alstott.ourplace@gmail.com.
Master Gardener Wreath Class
Master Gardener Wreath Class is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 IN 62, Charlestown.
Pre-regristration required. Contact Jett Rose at 812 590 4604 or jettrose0608@gmail.com.
Jeffersonville Library needs your input on Pocket Park Plans
Jeffersonville Township Public Library will construct a pocket park at the Jeffersonville Library location. With a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana, plans are to surround the building with features that will appeal to people of all ages and abilities.
Like the library, this park will belong to the people of the community, and the library wants input on many aspects of the park. Join one of the listening sessions and make your voice heard. After a brief presentation, listening session participants will be offered time to discuss their views on the park and asked to fill out a survey to help guide the park’s development.
• Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. — Online meeting via Zoom. A link to an online survey will be provided during the program. Join the program via this link: https://tinyurl.com/PocketParkJeffLibrary.
• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — In-person meeting at the Jeffersonville Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Weather permitting, participants will tour the site on which the park will be built.
Those who are interested but unable to attend either meeting should contact library staff to learn about other ways to provide input.
For information on other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5630.
Ladies Union Club
The Ladies Union Club held its regular meeting Oct. 10. Plans were finalized for the Fall Flea Market, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladies Union Clubhouse, 6348 Charlestown Pike, Charlestown. The two-day event will feature antiques, collectibles and bargains.
The ladies will serve sandwiches, soups, homemade pies and drinks on both days. Proceeds will go toward the upkeep of the schoolhouse.
The Ladies Union Club was a one-room schoolhouse. It was purchased in 1924 as a clubhouse. Because of the uniqueness of the building, it is a favorite place for groups to rent. Anyone wishing to inquire about the rental of the building should call Janet Goodwin at 812-246-8142.
Beef Cattle Association meeting
The Indiana Beef Cattle Association and Purdue Area 2 Beef meeting, which includes Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Lawrence, Orange, Scott and Washington counties, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 at noon at Spring Mill Inn, Spring Mill State Park, Mitchell, IN.
The meeting will feature lunch and valuable information on a variety of beef topics. IBCA will provide an update on current policy and programs. Purdue Department of Animal Science will provide the educational presentation.
Reservations are required by Dec. 7 by calling 812-275-4623. The event is sponsored by Hoosier Energy, Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.
Providence Honor Roll for First Quarter
Our Lady of Providence High School announces the names of the students who have made the honor roll for the first quarter for the 2021-2022 school year.
Principal’s List, students who earned a grade point average of 4.00, all “A” grades.
GRADE 9: Mary Braden, Abigail Bratcher, Nathaniel Coker, Augustus Ernstberger, Stella Huber, Preston Kist, Molly Richards, and Remy Slotten.
GRADE 10: Melissa Buchanan, Emily Drury, Sawyer Elias, Margaret Gahagen, Lilly Kaiser, Nina Kruer, Kyle Netter, Erin Popson, and Brian Wall.
GRADE 11: Taylor Bansbach, Savanna Gohmann, Maci Hoskins, Casey Kaelin, James Kemp, Avery Miiller, Ethan Richards, Brooklyn Stemle, and John Walthers.
GRADE 12: Zachary Applewhite, Mercedes Benjamin, Maddisen Beyl, Kaden Connin, Zachary Van Wie, and Hayden Vissing.
First Honors, students who earned a grade point average of 3.60-3.99 (no grades below “B”).
GRADE 9: Luke Banet, Lilly Baxter, Brooklyn Borden, Halle Clemmons, Madelyn Dotson, Anderson Frey, Annabelle Grantz, Emme Harris, Margaux Heiligenberg, Abigail Julius, Andrew Kelly, M.E. Kraft, Annette Landeros Mendez, Riley Morton, Foster Nash, Evan Nevitt, Ava Pesavento, Jackson Proctor, Juliana Radke, Luke Richards, Cooper Ross, Audrina Senn, Samuel Short, Leah Stapp, Lucas Thomas, Riley Trinkle, Benjamin Welp, and Matteo Zakel.
GRADE 10: Madyson Blume, Reese Carver, Caroline Castleberry, Evan Dickerson, Avery Drury, Cadence Ferguson, Griffin Folz, Mary Furnish, Claire Gillespie, Fletcher Gohmann, Quentin Hesse, Jillian Hinton, Lucas Kruer, Alexander LaMaster, Carter Lannan, Kalena Martin, Evan McCombs, Mason McCurdy, Mark Millay, Brianna Quintero-Mora, Elizabeth Riddle, Anna Rodewig, Charles Scott, Maycy Scroggins, Izabela Smith, Nicole Stratford, Lilly Tappel, Cade Unruh, Juliana Vales, Allison Wade, Makenzie Wagner, and Ashley Zeller.
GRADE 11: Abigail Adams, Madeline Beeler, Dylan Boggs, Grant Borden, Ana Cabezas, Abigail Chamberlain, Sophia Denison, Lucas French, Bailey Heavrin, Regan Hinton, Audrey Howell, Logan Hutchins, Lily Isler, Cody Jackson, Nathaniel Julius, Benjamin Kelly, Alexandra Kraft, James Manning, Ella Money, Samantha Murphy, Grace Purichia, Madaleine Reed, Makenzie Reed, Emma Scharre, Riley Turner, Ella Unruh, Erica Voelker, Katherine Weber, and Lillie Weber.
GRADE 12: Sydney Allen, Alexander Barnett, Dallas Bonnet, Craig Bratcher, Chloe Brown, Brandon Carl, Cade Carver, Jackson Folz, Samwise Garcia, Autumn Grantz, Emily Grigg, Brayden Gronotte, Anthony Hart, Akhil Long, Lauren McCombs, Addison Mills, Catherine Pfeiffer, Sophia Reisert, Jake Rodski, Nathan Ross, Carter Scott, Julia Thomas, Ella Tichy, David Wade, Grant Williams, and Carley Wright
Second Honors, students who earned a grade point average of 3.00-3.59 (no grades below “B”)
GRADE 9: Drew Boggs, Nicholas Daly, Dereck Hearn, Preston Kempf, Isabella Leasor, and Christian Robinson.
GRADE 10: Samuel Becht, Jackson Beyl, Ella Boyd, Zachary Druen, Gavin Evans, and Harrison Juliot.
GRADE 11: Lincoln Bottorff, Matthew Brown, Hailey Crisp, Emily Davis, Caelea Graf, Jaden Johnson, Luke Jorden, Madeline Kaiser, Eric Riddle, and Benjamin Tackett.
GRADE 12: Tyler Brogdon, Rachel Burns, Devin Goodrow, Kameron Krininger, Jacob Miller, Joseph Theobald, and Cooper Wilmes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.