The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Easternn Blvd. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m.
Randy Flick will talk about Flying Tigers/China-Burma-India.
All military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event will be Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
New Albany Library Book Sale
Find great deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. The book sale will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted. Rain date: Saturday, Aug. 5.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year the car show plans to help a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison's Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity. Vendor spots are available for $25 per spot. Registration fee is $40 on Eventbrite
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd., Henryville, will sponsor an Ice Cream Supper, Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu includes barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, served with tea or lemonade to drink.
Audio/Visual Arts Makerspace
The Carnegie Center for Art and History will launch an Audio/Visual Arts Makerspace in a joint venture with the Floyd County Library on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. The Makerspace provides equipment and software for a wide variety of projects, such as photography and photo editing, video and audio projects such as short films and podcasts, and digital drawing and artmaking. This equipment includes 3 cameras and tripods, green screen and seamless photo backdrop, lighting kit, digital drawing tablets, Cricut Machine and Cricut press, lavalier microphones, adapters and card readers, and much more.
This Makerspace is meant to promote creativity, innovation, and self-guided, experiential learning for our patrons. All equipment and software provided is meant to be used on site at the Carnegie Center for Art and History. Support for the Makerspace has been generously provided by the Samtec Cares Grant Program. The Carnegie Center is at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jewelry-Making Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry-Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, Aug 1, from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit is between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration is set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Clarksville Library hosting Very Special Game Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs we are planning, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Do you remember ever seeing a cool truck on the road and wishing you could get behind the wheel when you were a kid? The annual kids' Touch-A-Truck event at Gateway Park gives your kids the opportunity to do just that. This event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an evening of music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the Post Home.
Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion Post. For appointments contact: 1-800-RED CROSS or log into: RedCrossBlood.org using code: ALPost42
Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff
Tracy Patton Ministries and Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a Reach Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
Food donations will be used to support local area hungry kids and families.
Open House for Ensembles
A new music and art nonprofit, Ensembles, will have an open house on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1120 Monroe Street in Charlestown. Ensembles will begin group classes in piano, guitar, ukelele, voice, band instruments, percussion, hand chimes, a fun general music class with recorders and rhythm sticks as well as art drawing classes.
Several of the teachers at Ensembles have a master's degree in music or art education and are excited to offer quality art opportunities for the entire community young and old!
Classes begin the week of Aug. 22nd and registration is now available at CharlestownEnsembles.com
Fried Chicken Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
Gospel Concert in Landsden Park
Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6. Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir. Rev. Phil Ellis, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
