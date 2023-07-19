Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, July 21, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 months to 36 months looking to enhance socialization skills. Mrs. Q will provide a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play. This storytime is ideal for small children that have not been exposed to new people, places, and events. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends, while moms and caregivers will have the opportunity to connect and socialize.
For more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Music in the Park
Music in the Park will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Charlestown City Square Park. Music by “Outbreak.”
New Albany VFW Dance
VFW Post 1693 Friday Night Dance, every Friday night 7 to 10 p.m. at the Post home, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Live bands and a large dance floor, Upstairs Reception Hall, $5 cover.
July Band Schedule:
• July 21: Denham Band
• July 28: Old Goats and a Nanny Band
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 21.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing July 21 will be Kosair Dance Band.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
The lawn opens at 6 p.m. Music on July 21 will be Clayton Anderson.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 21 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Back to School Community Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 201 East 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville. This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135.
Firehouse Fun Day
Clarksville Fire Department No. 2 will sponsor a fun morning at the fire house, Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get a close view of the equipment, a tour of the firehouse, meet some local firefighters and watch a fire truck turn into a giant sprinkler for the kids to run through.
Opening Reception for Lisa Cymbalist Art Exhibit
Lisa Cymbalist will display her artwork at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library through Saturday, Aug. 26. A reception with light refreshments will be held in her honor on Saturday, July 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet this talented artist.
Cymbalist’s exhibit is titled Pouring My Heart Out. Her preferred medium is acrylic paint. A retired teacher, Cymbalist finds her joy through art and pour painting. To quote Cymbalist, “Pour painting is a perfect example of life. Life happens, and you have to find yourself and ways to be happy.”
Trivia Night
Fundraiser for Community Music Alliance, Saturday, July 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cardinal Ritter House, 1218 Oak St., New Albany. Enter door from parking lot. Parking on street also. Snacks available for purchase. Cash or check donations accepted to fund music lessons and instruments. For more info, go to info@communitymusicalliance.com
Couch Reunion
The 75th annual Couch reunion will be Sunday, July 23 beginning with a pitch-in luncheon at 1 p.m. at the Speed Memorial Church Fellowship Hall, 328 US 31, Sellersburg.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Georgetown Farmers Market
Georgetown Farmers Market will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Copperfield Commons Retail Center (off Ind. 64, Georgetown).
The Farmers Market will continue on the second and third Saturdays of the month through October (Dates: Aug, 12, Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Sept. 16, Oct. 13 and Oct. 20.)
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
This Sunday will be Merry Christmas in July featuring more than 25 booths and more.
For more information email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
Advanced Crochet Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Monday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring a yarn needle, a 5 mm crochet hook, and five colors with three or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, July 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Clarksville Historical Society
Clarksville Historical Society monthly meeting will be Monday, July 24, 5:30 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville
Sellersburg Writers Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers. The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans to have in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group will host an open house at the Sellersburg Library on July 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for anyone who is interested. If you plan to attend Sellersburg Celebrates on August 24-26, please stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, July 25, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse, For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
NARFE Meeting
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at Tucker’s American Favorites Restaurant, 2441 State St. in New Albany.
Guest speaker will be State Senator Chris Garten. Sen. Garten represents Indiana District 45 which includes part of New Albany in Floyd County, part of Scott County, and most of Clark County.
Federal employees and federal retirees are encouraged to attend, to meet Sen. Garten, to hear an update on local issues, and to share state and community representation concerns.
Reservations are not required. For details, please call Chapter President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
Jamey Aebersold’s Jazz Quartet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor the Jamet Aebersold Jazz Quarter on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a live jazz performance.
Jamey Aebersold attended Indiana University, received a master’s degree in saxophone, and was awarded an honorary doctorate. Aebersold also plays the piano, bass, and banjo. An internationally-known saxophonist and authority on jazz education and improvisation, we are honored to have Aebersold perform at the library. In 2007, he was awarded the Indiana Governor’s Arts Award by Mitch Daniels, the governor of Indiana from 2005 to 2013.
Clarksville Library Hosting Kids Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting Kids Create on Wednesday, July 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about electricity. Participants will delve into the science of electricity by making working circuits that light up, play music, and more! The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K – 2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
Jeff High Alumni Association
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 11 a.m. at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica.
All alumni are invited. Enjoy the summer afternoon under the outdoor shelter house or if you prefer air conditioning, indoor seating is also available
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event on Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres located at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at our locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year they plan to do a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
Registration fee is $20 until July 7 and after that it is $40 on Eventbrite
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd., Henryville, will sponsor an Ice Crem Supper, Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu includes barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, served with tea or lemonade to drink.
