Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host Toddler Storytime on Thursday, March 23, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured storytime is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Jeff High Alumni Association
Jeffersonville High School Alumni Association monthly meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 11 a.m., at Frankie Garrett’s General Grocery and Restaurant, 108 S. Fourth St., Utica. All alumni are invited.
Falls of the Ohio State Park Program
Join Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, to learn about this unique local park. 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, at Sellersburg Library, 430 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. The presentation will include a history of the area, pictures and discussion of the Falls, a hands-on look at fossils, and more.
Cyanotype Workshop
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, 137 East Main St., New Albany, will sponsor a Cyanotype Workshop on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Kevin Rose Schultz who has 15 years teaching the class.
Cyanotype printing is a photographic process, invented in 1841, that uses iron-based chemicals, UV-light and water to create beautiful dark blue prints. It is easy, less toxic and less expensive than most other photographic print-making techniques and after the course, you will be able to do it at home.
During the workshop you will learn how to:
• Prepare the chemicals and paper
• Turn your photos or illustrations into digital negatives
• Print the negatives on transparency film
• Expose your prints correctly using UV-lamps.
• Develop your prints in water plus tips on how to make it last
Bring two different photos or illustrations on a smartphone or laptop. All other necessary materials — chemicals, watercolor paper and transparencies for your negatives — will be provided. At the end of the workshop you’ll walk home with 2 A4 cyanotype prints, a small bottle of the photographic solution and with the skills to make more prints at home. You don’t need to have any previous experience, anyone can participate.
The workshop requires a minimum of three and a maximum of six students. The cost is $50 per person.
The workshop will be repeated on Saturday Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information or to sign-up, call 502-552-3305. To pay in advance call 502-649-3320.
Academic Scholarship deadline March 31
The Floyd County Democratic Party is offering an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2023.
Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until next Friday, March 31, to apply. “Public Education has always been a critical element in the preservation and growth of our Democracy,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Our party believes in the value of a strong education system and this scholarship, now in its fifth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students an opportunity to pursue their own advancement and, hopefully, help advance our community with their enrichment,” said Dickey. “It is one of many steps our party continues to take to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must currently reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the Party’s website at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
