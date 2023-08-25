Pleasant View Baptist Church
Smith and Company Trio will perform at Pleasant View Baptist Church, Hwy 62, near New Washington, this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 11 am. Smith and Company is a local gospel group whose goal is to encourage and draw people to the Lord.
The group is comprised of Cindy Smith, Rusty Cecil, and Steve Hester. Fans of Bill Gaither will enjoy the musical style of Smith & Company. The event is free. For more information, call 812-987-0005.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to gather at the library on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a Housing Stability Clinic.
Writing Workshop for Adults
Grab your pencils and pens and take part in a creative writing program for aspiring writers. This monthly workshop is made to help writers refine their craft and connect with fellow writers. The next Write On: Adult Writing Workshop will take place on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at New Albany Central Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Either bring your own work to improve your personal projects or take part in monthly writing prompts designed to inspire creativity and strengthen your writing. Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10129176 or call 812-944-8464.
Free Yoga Class
Enjoy a free yoga class on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Galena Digital Library at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs. This outdoor Hatha Yoga class will be led by Abby Newton, who will emphasize finding ease in movement. Abby Newton Yoga classes are fun and accessible to all with a focus on body and breath awareness. Participants are encouraged to bring their own mat, as a limited supply is available.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/11068091 or call 812-949-3060
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 to 10 a.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night will be at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Screening of “Resilience”
The Floyd County Library will host a free screening of “Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope” on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the library’s auditorium at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Following the screening, there will be a discussion with a panel of experts who work on and study trauma and resilience on college campuses and in our community.
This event is co-sponsored by the Indiana University Southeast Office of Community Engagement and Floyd County ECHO, as part of a community collaborative effort to improve health, reduce substance abuse, and promote resilience.
This one-hour documentary delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent Toxic Stress.
Sidney’s Choice Opening Reception
The exhibit “Mark Priest: Sidney’s Choice” will open Thursday, Aug. 31 and continue through Nov. 11 at the Carnegie Center for Art & History, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Blood Drive
The Floyd County Library will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Friday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library’s auditorium, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and search for sponsor keyword “NAFCLibrary” or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Walk-ins are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.