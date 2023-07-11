Weather forces Salvation Army to cancel shredding event
Erring on the side of caution and safety, the shredding event slated for this Thursday at the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana in New Albany must be cancelled because of predicted rains and storms throughout the day.
Youth in the summer camp had worked hard to organize and publicize the event, according to Shelby Rayls, program director, yet their safety, as well as that of A Plus Paper Shredding employees operating the massive shredding machine and people coming to have their items pulverized, drove the decision.
Proceeds from free-will donations were to support the Salvation Army’s youth programming. That benefit will still exist once a new date can be determined and publicized. The new date will be next summer, since the teens’ activities already have been scheduled for the remainder of this year’s camp. Their involvement in the planning and management of the event is part of the camp’s youth leadership development focus.
Rayls appreciates the public’s understanding of this difficult decision and urges people to help spread the word about the cancellation.
Pack the Bus
Clarksville Community School Corporation is collecting school supplies on Thursday, July 13 from11 a.m. to 6 p.m.at Green Tree Mall at the Sears Auto Center. Donate school supplies, enter giveaways for prizes, and create crafts supporting Clarksville Community School Corporation.
The event aims to provide students with the tools they need for a successful academic year. The event will feature a bus parked at the mall for people to drop off their donations of new or gently used school supplies, such as notebooks, pencils, backpacks, and more. All donations will go to the non-profit Clarksville Cares to be distributed to students in need throughout the 2023-2024 school year. Clarksville Cares was created to serve and care for the needs of all CCSC students — specifically those who would otherwise go without.
Supplies will continue to be collected through July 31.The “Pack the Bus” event is part of the community’s ongoing commitment to support and foster education and make a positive impact on the lives of students and educators.
Clark County 4-H Fair
The Clark County 4-H Fair, a nine-day event with something for everyone, July 14-22 at the Clark County 4-H Center, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 14 from 7 to 10 p.m., featuring Matt Williams. The event will be held at the post home.
Back-to-School Bash and Movie in the Park
A Back-to-School Bash and Movie in the Park will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 15, at Charlestown Family Activity Park, 1000 Park St., Charlestown.
Main Cross Baptist Church
Kevin Spencer in Concert July 16 at Main Cross Baptist Church, 145 Main Cross Street, Charlestown. Two services: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Country Fried Steak Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion Auxiliary will sponsor a country fried steak lunch, Sunday, July 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $11 per person. The event will be at the post home.
Clark’s Grant Historical Society
Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown. The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Program: “Horses in North America” presented by Jill Baker.
We often have been told that the Spanish brought the horse to North America, but that is not exactly true. The horse STARTED out in North America and went all the way around the world before it ended up being brought back to the land of its birth, from Spain.
One of the new front doors on the historic Thomas Downs House has been installed. We need a few more donations for installation of the second door.
More Information: Sue Koetter, President; H: 812)294-4080; Cell: 502-386-8885.
Music in the Park
Music in the Park will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 21, at Charlestown City Square Park.
Firehouse Fun Day
Clarksville Fire Department No. 2 will sponsor a fun morning at the fire house, Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get a close view of the equipment, a tour of the firehouse, meet some local firefighters and watch a fire truck turn into a giant sprinkler for the kids to run through.
Back to School Community Health Fair
Community Action of Southern Indiana will host the CASI Minority Health Initiative Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at 201 East 15th St. and in Landsden Park in Jeffersonville. This Community Health Fair will connect people who would like services with health care professionals. Guests will be able to receive blood pressure checks, Body Mass Index assessments, holistic healing services, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, IHSAA sports physicals, and more.
Students will receive backpacks and school supplies. Each family will be given fresh produce and nonperishable food items to take home, courtesy of Dare to Care Food Bank.
Everybody is welcome.
For more information, contact Pamela Clark at pclark@casi1.org or 812-288-6451 extension 2135.
Clarksville Cove fun
Clarksville Cove is the location for great food, drinks, casino games and more, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., July 24 at 800 South Clark Blvd.
Sellersburg Writers Group
Do you like to write? Are you interested in sharing your work with others? If so, then the Sellersburg Writers’ Group might be the right group for you. Writers of all genres are welcome to attend and receive positive feedback from other writers. The group meets twice a month every other Tuesday via Zoom and plans to have in-person meetings at the Sellersburg Library again soon. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group will host an open house at the Sellersburg Library on July 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for anyone who is interested. If you plan to attend Sellersburg Celebrates on August 24-26, please stop by our booth to say hi. The Sellersburg Writers’ Group is in no way affiliated with the library. For more information, contact Brenda Drexler at: brenda.writing@outlook.com or Jen Selinsky at: jen.selinsky@gmail.com.
