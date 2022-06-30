SATURDAY EVENTS
Free Community Walk
One Holistic Living will host the Give Greatness Walk 2022, scheduled for July 2 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Richard L. Vissing Park, 2728 Vissing Park Rd., Jeffersonville. Research shows that when individuals incorporate nature walks into their daily routine they increase their mental, emotional and physical health. This walk will allow for individuals, families and the community to make a pledge showing their oneness to come together to give greatness to all. Participating in this walk means making a pledge for the following:
• Promoting a healthy and holistic lifestyle of going outside in nature
• To take part in visiting local parks in the community
• Creating a grassroots community by building and strengthening relationships
At the walk One Holistic Living will announce the recipient of a $500 scholarship. To register for the walk or apply for the scholarship, go to www.oneholisticliving.com
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald's. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Thursday Night Salon
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring Thursday Night Salon, 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at the center. The program will feature an artist talk by Kacey Slone and music by local synth jam artists William Lamkin and Zah William. Refreshments will be served and a hands-on-art-making station will be in the main galleries.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, July 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity. The next dinner will be Friday, Aug. 12.
Vacation Bible School
Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, 301 Gospel Rd., Charlestown, will sponsor Vacation Bible School with the theme "Mystery Island," 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15. For registration information call 812-256-3053 or go to prbaptistchurch.org
Let's have a conversation about books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Conversation about Books, Tuesday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.