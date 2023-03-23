Georgia institute of Technology graduate
Kevin Sorrels of Floyds Knobs has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Sorrels was among 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute's 263rd Commencement exercises Dec. 16 - 17, 2022, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to a Housing Stability Clinic on Monday, March 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
Clarksville Library Hosting Dr. Seuss Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting a family movie of a popular Dr. Seuss book on Tuesday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to noon at its Clarksville location. The group will watch a movie, make a fun craft, and have popcorn and drinks. This is a free family event perfect for Spring Break.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after the presentation.
Floyd County Historical Society
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at New Albany’s City Hall, 142 East Main Street, New Albany. Please note this is a change in location from the regular monthly meeting.
The program entitled: “History and Preservation of New Albany’s City Hall,” will be presented by Shane Gibson and Brandon Denton. Gibson is the New Albany City Attorney and Denton is the co-founder of Denton-Floyd Real Estate Group.
The program and tours are open to the public. You can go to the society’s website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Wilderness Explorer SPARK Club
Join The Floyd County 4-H for a day of outdoor fun. Participants will get to learn hands-on with animals and plants gaining knowledge about the ecosystems right here in your backyards. The special day will be Wednesday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 7-12, at Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany. Program fee is $15. Come dressed to be outside all day and wear appropriate footwear.
Spring Crafternoon
The Clarksville Library will host Spring Crafternoon on Thursday, March 30, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Join Mrs. Q for an hour of creative crafting. Enjoy all things Spring as you create one-of-a-kind water bead stress balls and dragonfly magnets, and learn how to weave a rainbow. This program is for youth in grades K-5, and a parent must accompany youth in grades K-2. Registration is required. To register or for more information, check out the website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar
Chef University: Breakfast Edition
Youth will prepare a recipe designed to help them learn a new cooking technique, science skill and learn about nutrition during a program sponsored by Floyd County 4-H. After working as a team to prepare their recipe, youth will taste their creations. All participants will receive a cookbook. The event will be Friday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for grades 3-8. Program fee is $20.
The event will take place at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., New Albany
For more information and to register for any of the programs, contact the Purdue Extension Office at 812-948-5470.
Spring Wildflower Hike
Spring Wildflower Hike, 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at
Charlestown State Park, 12500 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, will sponsor an Evening of Music with Canyon Wolf Band, 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, March 31, at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg.
Youth Master Gardener Classes
The Georgetown Optimist Club Youth Master Gardener classes still have a few openings, $30, ages 8-12 years, meets Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, June 5-July 17.
Sign up at www.sunnysidemg.org/ymg or contact Kathy Strecker for more information at 502-593-6027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.