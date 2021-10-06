FRIDAY EVENTS
Deadline for Home Decorating Contest
Entry deadline for a home decorating contest, sponsored by Pat Harrison Enterprises (Remax Broker), is Friday, Oct. 8. The contest is open to all homes in Floyd County. The home may be either owned or rented by the person who enters the contest. An apartment building will be a single entry.
Entries will be judged on originality, use of color and overall appearance and use of the 2021 theme for Harvest Homecoming "Roaring Twenties." The decisions of the judges are final.
Prizes will be:
• First: Plaque and a free home spraying by Black Diamond & Pest Control of New Albany.
• Second: Plaque and five gallons of paint provided by Sherwin Williams of New Albany
• Third: Carpet cleaning by ALL IN 1 (John Buckel.)
Entry forms can be picked up at 4209 Charlestown Road, New Albany or by calling Pat Harrison at 812-989-4663.
Louisville Photo Biennial Art & Music reception
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will recognize and celebrate the art of photography by Larry Basham on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Basham’s first Biennial show is entitled VISIONARY.
If you cannot attend this special event, note that this exhibit will be available in the second-floor gallery of the main library building during regular hours of operation from now until Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
K of C Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carryout, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
SATURDAY EVENTS
Floyd County 4-H Community Tour
Floyd County 4-H is sponsoring three Community Tours at Sam Peden Community Park, 3037 Grant Line Rd., New Albany. The purpose of the tours is to inform those interested what 4-H is all about and what the different clubs have to offer.
Attend one of the tours and see that being in 4-H is all about providing something for everyone. Programs are available for all school-aged youth and volunteering opportunities for adults are also available.
Community Tour schedule:
• Saturday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m., tour led by 4-H Stem Club
• Thursday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., tour led by Optimist 4-H Club
• Tuesday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., tour led by Bailando Llama Club
Volunteers invited to Wrangle Weeds
The Clark County Harmful Invasives Removal Project (CCHIRP) and the Floyd County Native Habitat Restoration Team (Floyd County Native) is sponsoring Weed Wrangle, also known as invasive plants. The Wrangle will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Lapping Park’s disc golf course in Clarksville at 2404 Greentree Blvd. North.
Familiarity with invasive plants is not a requirement, nor is knowledge of plants. If you want to help improve the environment, come on out. The event will be led by an expert in invasive species management who will provide education on invasive plant ID, and tips on invasive management before beginning. Group members will be available to assist volunteers throughout the Wrangle.
Look for directional signs once you enter the park. Those participating are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, and bring gloves to protect your hands; sturdy boots are recommended. For more information, contact the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) office at (812) 256-2330, ext. 3.
Chili, Brats & Brew at The Vintage Fire Museum
The annual Fire Museum’s “Chili, Brats, & Brew" event will be Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outdoors with social distancing at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring St., Jeffersonville.
• The brats, chili, hot dogs, and beverages will be on sale beginning at 11 a.m.
• Craft beer from OLPH (Our Lady of Perpetual Hops).
• Live music from “The 3rd Street Garage Band” and “Jesse and the Hogg Brothers.”
• Rides offered on a vintage fire truck.
• Tour the Museum (half price) in its new location with special fire safety exhibits and displays of equipment dating back as far as 1756.
Go to the website at vintagefiremuseum.org. The museum’s regular hours are Tuesday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
The Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor a fun afternoon of family-friendly activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and The Big Read, Saturday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
SUNDAY EVENTS
A Christmas Story Auditions
During the Christmas season of 1983 an instant Christmas Classic opened in movie theatres across the country. A Christmas Story by Jean Shepherd was born. Sixteen years later Philip Grecian created the play by the same name. This wonderful Christmas tradition is coming to the Hayswood Theatre in Corydon this Holiday Season. Auditions will be at the theatre Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
The performances will be Dec. 2 thru Dec. 12 at the Hayswood Theatre, 115 S. Capitol Avenue, Corydon, IN. The open auditions will be for 19 roles (two men, two women, and 15 children ages 6 to 15.
Actors will be doing cold readings and should bring a headshot and a brief resume. Everyone at auditions must wear a mask except while reading. Experience is not required. Questions may be e-mailed to the Director Bob Trinkle bobtprin@aol.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, at Big Four Station Park, 223 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square), New Albany.
Floyds Knobs
Floyd County Farmers Market in Floyds Knobs and New Albany has something for everyone.
Join the group Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. next to Landmark Dental Care at 411 Lafollette Station off Lawrence Banet Rd/Hwy 150, Exit 119.
Charlestown
Charlestown Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Sellersburg
Sellersburg Farmers Market will be Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wilkerson Park, 316 E. Utica St., Sellersburg.
OTHER EVENTS
Adult events at Clarksville Library, Oct. 12
October is Family History Month, and that is the topic of the Clarksville Library’s monthly Topic Tuesday program. On Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m., adults are invited to join Jeffersonville Library’s Local Historian and Genealogist, Diane Stepro for a family history session called “Ask Granny.” This seminar is designed to help adults get information written down about their families and is an excellent session for beginners in genealogy and anyone interested in recording family history. The library will provide the packets needed for participants to create their family tree.
Clark County Republican Women, Oct. 12
Clark County Republican Women's monthly meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Whispering Oaks II Clubhouse, 6434 21st Century Dr., Charlestown. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 502-296-4146.
Clark County Ghost Stories, Oct. 14
The Clark County Museum Presents Clark County Ghost Stories by Jeanne Burke, 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville. Not for children younger than 14.
Limited seating. Call 502-548-0259 to reserve a seat.
