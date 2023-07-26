World War II Round Table
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m.
Randy Flick will talk about Flying Tigers/China-Burma-India.
All military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited to attend. For more information, call 812-246-4983.
Wine Walk
The 14th Annual Wine Walk & Shop event will be Friday, July 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Historic Downtown Jeffersonville. This event features 15 wine-tasting stations and a variety of hors d’oeuvres at the downtown shops. There will be live music acts on the sidewalks, trolley rides, and special sales at locally-owned shops.
Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 day of the event.
Bicentennial Park Concert Series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets, will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 28.
Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in Warder Park, presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, will be every Friday beginning at 7 p.m. through Aug. 25 at the Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Warder Park, 109 E. Court Avenue. You can dine at a downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
Performing July 28 will be The Clark Band.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Concert
Summer will be full of fun and live music every Friday through Aug. 11 at Jeffersonville Riverstage where concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol. Pets are not allowed on the lawn and no smoking on the lawn.
Music on July 28 will be V Groove.
Cornhole Tournament at Shrine Club
Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will sponsor a cornhole tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 21 at the club. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
New Albany VFW Dance
VFW Post 1693 Friday Night Dance, every Friday night 7 to 10 p.m. at the Post home, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Live bands and a large dance floor, Upstairs Reception Hall, $5 cover. The band for July 28 is Old Goats and a Nanny.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music, Friday, July 28 from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring The Canyon Wolf Band. The event will be at the post home.
New Albany Library Book Sale
Find great deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s upcoming Outdoor Book Sale. The book sale will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to noon in the Floyd County Library’s main parking lot, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library.
Only cash or checks are accepted. Rain date: Saturday, Aug. 5.
Hampton Inn Car Show
The Hampton Inn New Albany first annual car show will be July 29 and July 30 at the Hampton Inn New Albany Louisville West, 411 W. Spring St., New Albany.
Each year the car show plans to help a different charity and this year it is Breast Cancer Awareness working with Pat Harrison’s Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds will go to this charity. Vendors spots are available for $25 per spot.
For more information, contact Michelle Morris at 812-945-2771 or michelle.morris@hilton.com
Ice Cream Supper
Blue Lick Christian Church, 16113 Memphis-Blue Lick Rd., Henryville, will sponsor an Ice Cream Supper, Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
The menu includes barbeque, hot dogs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, slaw and a variety of homemade cakes, pies and ice cream, served with tea or lemonade to drink.
FARMERS MARKETS
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Farmers Market (Summer-Fall Season) is Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Farmers Market is from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market is Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany. The summer/fall Farmers Market is through Oct. 28.
Charlestown Farmers Market
Charlestown Farmers Market will be every Wednesday through Oct. 25 at Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown. This is a community outreach program of the church. All products sold at the market are farm-raised, hand-crafted or home-baked.
Charlestown Pop-Up Market
The Saturdays on the Square Pop-Up Market in Charlestown at Main and Market Streets will continue through Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the City Square. A record number of vendors are slated to set up on Saturdays, offering a variety of crafts, baked goods, food, arts, and more. Go to www.CharlestownParks.com to learn more.
Floyds Knobs
The Floyds Knobs Farmers Market, every Sunday through Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Location is Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy 150 (parking area next to Landmark Dental Care), Floyds Knobs in Highlander Point Shopping Center.
New Vendors this season and your favorite locally raised meat, juice and shakes, honey, produce, holistic jams and jellies, crafts, goat milk soaps and much more.
For more information, email: floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com
OTHER EVENTS
Audio/Visual Arts Makerspace
The Carnegie Center for Art and History will launch an Audio/Visual Arts Makerspace in a joint venture with the Floyd County Library on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m. The Makerspace provides equipment and software for a wide variety of projects, such as photography and photo editing, video and audio projects such as short films and podcasts, and digital drawing and artmaking. This equipment includes 3 cameras and tripods, green screen and seamless photo backdrop, lighting kit, digital drawing tablets, Cricut Machine and Cricut press, lavalier microphones, adapters and card readers, and much more.
This Makerspace is meant to promote creativity, innovation, and self-guided, experiential learning for our patrons. All equipment and software provided is meant to be used on site at the Carnegie Center for Art and History. Support for the Makerspace has been generously provided by the Samtec Cares Grant Program. The Carnegie Center is at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany and is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jewelry-Making Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Jewelry-Making Craft Class with jewelry artist Kelly Avery-Boyd on Tuesday, Aug 1, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Avery-Boyd’s jewelry commands hundreds of dollars in the retail world, and she will share her knowledge and artistic talent during this class.
The focus will be on necklace and earring sets, and each jewelry-making kit is between $20 and $45. Payment must be made at the beginning of the class by either card or cash, but cards are the preferred payment method. Pre-registration is set at a maximum of 10 participants.
Bingo Night
Bingo Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, 6 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse. For those wanting a snack, food will be available to purchase.
Clarksville Library hosting Very Special Game Day
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host A Very Special Game Day on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This game day is for special needs young adults ages 16 to 30. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends, have fun, and maybe win a prize or two! This will be the first of many special programs, so come help us kick off the fun! Registration is required for this event, and participants must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For more information on any of the programs, check out the library website at jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Karaoke Night
Karaoke Night at the Tri County Shrine Club, 701 Potters Ln., Clarksville, Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and drinks are available to purchase.
Touch-A-Truck
Touch-A-Truck will be Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville.
Do you remember when you were a kid seeing a cool truck on the road and wishing you could get behind the wheel ? The annual kids’ Touch-A-Truck event at Gateway Park gives your kids the opportunity to do just that. This event offers children the chance to get up close and personal with the trucks and construction equipment they see on the road every day.
Music at the Legion
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an evening of music with Dean Heckel, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 4 at the Post Home.
Blood Drive
American Legion Post 42 at 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, will sponsor a blood drive, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Legion Post. For appointments contact: 1-800-RED CROSS or log into: RedCrossBlood.org using code: ALPost42
Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff
Tracy Patton Ministries and Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church will sponsor a Reach Food Drive Drive-Thru and Dropoff, Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 Charlestown Rd., New Albany.
Food donations will be used to support local area hungry kids and families.
Open House for Ensembles
A new music and art nonprofit, Ensembles, will have an open house on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 1120 Monroe Street in Charlestown. Ensembles will begin group classes in piano, guitar, ukulele, voice, band instruments, percussion, hand chimes, a fun general music class with recorders and rhythm sticks as well as art drawing classes.
Several of the teachers at Ensembles have a master’s degree in music or art education and are excited to offer quality art opportunities for the entire community young and old!
Classes begin the week of Aug. 22 and registration is now available at CharlestownEnsembles.com
Indian Creek Baptist Church
Award-winning vocalist, Alan Harris, will be a special guest of Indian Creek Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 6 through Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Alan will also deliver the message on Sunday morning, Aug. 6 at 10:45. This will be Indian Creek’s 102nd Homecoming Celebration.
Alan recently received a Diamond Award nomination for Male Vocalist of the Year. He has toured nationally with many of the Gaither Homecoming artists. He has performed at the Creekside Gospel Music Convention and the National Quartet Convention. He is a frequent guest speaker on syndicated radio and television programs. He has a unique speaking experience that touches the heart using biblical depth and refreshing wit along with inspiring music. His wife, Angie, will be performing with him.
Visitors are welcome to these three-night events and Sunday morning service. For more information, call 812-951-2196. The church is at 3463 Georgetown-Greenville Road in Georgetown.
Fried Chicken Lunch
Sellersburg American Legion, Post 204 at 412 N. New Albany Street, will sponsor an all-you-can-eat fried chicken lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Post Home. The cost is $11 per person.
Gospel Concert in Landsden Park
Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy, the award-winning Gospel music group from Louisville, will perform in concert in Jeffersonville’s Landsden Park, 201 East 15th Street, on Sunday, Aug. 6. Performing with Archie Dale and the Tones of Joy will be the Pimpleton Singers, the Community Choir, under the direction of Deon Norris, and Marcie Williams and the Indiana Mass Choir. Rev. Phil Ellis, the executive director of Community Action of Southern Indiana will lead a brief memorial service in honor of community members who have recently passed away.
The concert is free and will begin at 2 p.m. A food truck will be available and free water will be provided. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, contact Phil Ellis, executive director, Community Action of Southern Indiana, 812-288-6451 or pelleis@casi1.org.
