Community Connect Day
Learn about local organizations that have a positive impact in our area during Community Connect Day on Monday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
A variety of organizations will have booths set up throughout the library’s upper level area, giving guests a chance to interact and learn about the services these organizations provide.
The Floyd County Health Department, Family Health Center of Southern Indiana, Lifespan, and Rauch and Blue River Services Alliance will have booths from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Caresource, Anthem, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and Salvation Army Pathway of Hope will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
No registration is required to attend this free event.
Clarksville Historical Society
The Clarksville Historical Society will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Social gathering will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Toddler Storytimes
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes on Thursdays, Sept. 14 and 28, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. This program is for children 4 and younger and their caregivers.
Meet the Candidates
The Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP will host an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with candidates running for local office on Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Candidates Meet-and-Greet will take place at Community Action of Southern Indiana, 201 E.15th Street in Jeffersonville. The meet-and-greet format will allow community members to interact directly with candidates in order become better informed in advance of the local elections in November.
Candidates who wish to participate are encouraged to contact Antia Fields, President of the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP, at 502-751-2554.
Light refreshments will be served. The NAACP is non-partisan.
Hoosier Hunnies
The Hoosier Hunnies, formerly the Red Hats, will celebrate their 20th anniversary, Thursday, Sept. 14 at Park Christian Church, Green Valley Road, New Albany.
Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. provided by Heavenly Ham, with the choice of a ham or turkey meal. Please RSVP to Queen Barb Gilbert, 812-981-8085 or Bette Lay, 502-599-9861. Reservations are required. Games and acknowledgment of previous Queens, Irene Fischer and Joann Gurr are on the agenda.
New Albany High School Hall of Fame registration deadline
The New Albany High School 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. at New Albany High School’s front foyer and commons area. Guests should enter Door 1. Deadline for registration is Sept. 14.
Tickets are $25. Reservations can be made by calling Cheryl at 812-981-7621 from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Reservations can also be mailed or delivered to NAHS (Hall of Fame), 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany, IN 47150.
The public is invited.
Clark County Museum
The Clark County Museum at 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville, Second Thursday Program will be at 6 p.m., Sept. 14 with Judge Steven Fleece as the speaker. The program will be “Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram: Homegrown Hero of World War II.”
Admission is free; a love offering will be received.
Jazz Concert
The Floyd County Library will feature a free Jazz Concert in the library upper level featuring Jazz Musician Jamey Aebersold on Friday, Sept. 15 from noon to 1 p.m.
Songs performed will include selections from The Great American Songbook and compositions by various jazz artists in celebration of the 120-year-old American art form.
For more information, go to nafclibrary.libcal.com
Sellersburg United Methodist Church BBQ Dinner
Sellersburg United Methodist Church, 226 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor a barbeque dinner, Friday, Sept. 15, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Barbeque dinners are $12 each or a hot dog dinner is $5. Baked goods will be for sale in the church fellowship hall.
Evening of Music
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204, at 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg, will sponsor an evening of music by Matt Williams, 7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 15 at the post home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.