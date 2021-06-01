Luminary Ceremony
The Floyd County Relay for Life Luminary Ceremony will be live from the Scribner Middle School football field, 1021 Hazelwood Ave., New Albany, Friday, June 4 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Luminary Ceremony is a special part of Floyd County Relay For Life. It is a quiet time of reflection to celebrate those in honor (who are still fighting) and those in memory (who lost their battle with cancer). Everyone is encouraged to participate in this part of the event by purchasing a luminary in honor of or in memory of a loved one for $5 each at the Survivor and Luminaria Tent. Luminary sales, being done virtual, will end at 7 p.m.
Beginning at 9 p.m. the introduction by Susan Lucas, the singing of “Amazing Grace,” followed by reading of the names by Roger and Janie Whaley and closing at 10 p.m. with violinist Myra Craig and Tracey Tom.
The luminary event will also be streaming live on the Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/FloydRelay
Carnegie Artist Residency
The Carnegie Center for Art and History announces its first artist residency program, featuring Alexis STIX Brown.
Since May 3, coinciding with the Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie exhibition, the Clarksville-based artist Brown has transformed the Carnegie Center for Art and History’s Sally Newkirk Gallery into a temporary working art studio. An Artist Residency with Alexis STIX Brown is the first program of its kind at the Carnegie and will be on view until July 30.
An artist residency is a program that provides an artist space, time and resources to create art. During the Carnegie’s artist residency, visitors to the artist’s studio will be able to witness the art-making process within this space for artistic experimentation and expression. The artist will be present in the space primarily on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Hands-on engagement is important to both the mission of the Carnegie and the artist, and there will be opportunities for interactive activities and discourse with the artist throughout the summer. Those opportunities include:
• Joining the Interlocutor Facebook group, which the artist will use to document her experience during the residency
• Community engagement opportunities that will be posted on the Carnegie’s Facebook page
• Two Weeks Notice: Interlocutor Closing Reception on Saturday, July 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
STIX graduated with a degree in Fine Art with an emphasis in drawing from Bellarmine University in 2006. He has been exploring the emotions of anxiety for four years. “Anxiety Lines,” as the artist refers to them, can be found in many facets of his work, including murals, paintings, illustrations and textiles. For the artist, these lines explore peaceful meditation and a safe place for thought and creativity. Explore more of STIX’s work at alexisstixbrown.com.
More information can be found on The Carnegie’s website: carnegiecenter.org/publicart/artist-residency-stix/
Summer Reading Program
Summer Reading Club has started at the Charlestown-Clark County Public Libraries. Your family — babies, children, teens and adults — can read books and earn prizes all summer long. You can register for the program by stopping at the library and picking up a reading sheet. Or register and track your reading online by downloading the free Beanstack app. The Cultural Pass program for up to 21 year-olds is also happening at your library. Pick up a pass at your library for your child and then one child and one adult can get free admission to lots of fun cultural centers around town. Summer Reading ends July 31.
Jacksonville State University
Lexie Libs of Floyds Knobs graduated from Jacksonville State University in May with a degree in Exercise Science/Wellness.
Macie Garrison of Sellersburg was named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a 4.0 GPA while attending fulltime. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Dean’s List of their respective schools.
Jacksonville State University, in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, is the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs.
Bible Services
The public is invited to attend Bible services Thursday evenings during the month of June at the Wyatt Hall Event Center, 61 Louise St., Jeffersonville. Services will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 3, 10, 17 ad 24. For more information call J. Nicol or R. Carroll at 765-432-7787.
Mars Hill Graduate
Marissa Denae Jones of New Albany was among the graduates receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Mars Hill University at its spring commencement ceremony Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Mars Hill, North Carolina. Graduates processed across the Lunsford Commons quadrangle area of the upper campus, accompanied by their chosen guests.
Phi Kappa Phi Inductee
Erica McClure of New Albany was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. McClure was initiated at University of Louisville.
McClure is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
President’s List
Caleb Costin of Sellersburg has been named to the President’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Campbellsville University.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Spring 2021 academic honors’ list includes a total of 798 students, with 363 named to the President’s List.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study.
Bottorff Reunion
The 91st Bottorff Family Reunion will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Ladies Union Club at 6348 Charlestown Pike, Prather, Indiana. The pitch-in dinner will be followed by a business meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring “Bottorff” memorabilia to share.
For more information, call Carlene Bottorff at 812-282-8356.
