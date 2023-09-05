Celebrating A Superhero
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to Let’s Learn with Dr. Daniel Boone at the Jeffersonville location on Friday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is a global celebration day to honor the infamous superhero from Gotham City annually on the third Saturday in September. This event was first organized in July 2014 by DC Comics and coincided with Comic-Con International in San Diego. This year’s celebration is on Sept. 16, but the library is starting the fun a week early by having Dr. Boone give a presentation on the favorite caped hero. Now retired, Dr. Boone’s specialty is clinical psychology, and he is the historian for the Jeffersonville Arts Alliance.
Galena Library Birthday Bash
Celebrate Galena Digital Library’s sixth anniversary with a Birthday Bash on Friday, Sept. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 6954 Highway 150, Floyds Knobs.
Enjoy balloon creations from the Balloon Lady, face-painting, and a birthday cake. Guests can also meet a historical interpreter from the 1840s, and learn about the history of the house where the library is located.
This event marks the 180th birthday of the building, the Charles and Elletha Frederick House, which was recently recognized in the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
Galena Digital Library is a branch of The Floyd County Library, offering books, story times, and a Makerspace featuring a 3D printer and laser engraver.
This free event is for all ages and no registration is required.
KofC Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry-out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8 at the KofC Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $12 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Farm Bureau meeting
The Clark County Farm Bureau Inc. will host its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Clark County REMC, 7810 Ind. 60, Sellersburg. Dinner reservations are required. RSVP at 812-256-3348 by Friday, Sept. 8.
Free dinner will be provided to voting members and guest, followed by the election of officers and board members.
A brief business meeting, along with a presentation by board member Todd Hall, will follow the dinner. Guest speaker will be Steve Allen, Indiana Farm Bureau Health Plans manager, providing information on INFB Health Plans.
Art Alliance of Southern Indiana
Art Alliance of Southern Indiana, 820 E. Market St., New Albany, is sponsoring Artist Jerry Koulfeldt for the The Louisville Photo Biennial taking place from Sept. 8 through Nov. 12.
Art reception for Jerry Koulfeldt will 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30.
Ohio Valley River Clean-up
Volunteers will gather Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon to clean up litter across the riverfront in Clark and Floyd counties. The local event is part of a multi-state effort led by the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO), which organizes volunteer events across six states.
The meet-up locations include the New Albany Amphitheatre, the Croghan Paddling Launch in Clarksville and Ashland Park in Clarksville. Trash bags and gloves will be provided at the event.
River Heritage Conservancy will lead the cleanup effort at Croghan Launch, a paddling launch site on Silver Creek that is part of the future Origin Park.
River Heritage Conservancy is partnering with a group from The Healing Place for the clean-up for the second year. The local organization provides services for people recovering from addiction.
Representatives from the Clark County Recycling District, will be educating people at Ashland Park about ways to keep water clean.
The Floyd County Stormwater and Floyd County Solid Waste departments will hand out educational materials at the New Albany riverfront. Organizers will provide a list of safety instructions at the beginning.
Everyone participating has to wear gloves and they are encouraged to wear long sleeves and long pants.
Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Book Sale
Find incredible deals on books at the Friends of the Library’s Outdoor Book Sale. The book sale will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Floyd County Library’s main parking lot at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Discover thousands of fiction books, mysteries, and classics. Regular prices are $1 for hardback books, 50 cents for paperback books, and 25 cents for children’s books.
All proceeds from the book sale are used to support the library. Only cash or checks are accepted. Rain date: Saturday, Sept. 16.
Super Senior Saturday
The Clark County Health Department School Liaison team is sponsoring an event for all high school seniors in Clark County who will graduate in May 2024. The event, “Super Senior Saturday” is being held at Ogle Hall on the Ivy Tech Campus, 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg, on Saturday, Sept 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vendors including universities, Josten’s, InvestED from Indianapolis, prom dress and tux vendors, photographers, military recruiters, and others who can provide information and services to the students as they navigate their senior year and beyond.
New Albany Historic Home Tour
Develop New Albany, Indiana Landmarks and the City of New Albany are again presenting the annual New Albany Historic Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 9. The tour will feature 11 buildings and homes in New Albany’s numerous historic neighborhoods.
Tickets are available in advance for $20 and $25 day of the tour, with $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade. Advance ticket sales with cash or check are available at Strandz & Threadz, Dress & Dwell, YMCA, Madhouse, Regalo, Seeds & Greens and Saturdays at the New Albany Farmers Market. Tickets are also available online at www.developnewalbany.org. For more information, contact the Develop New Albany Office at 812-941-0018.
Your tour day will begin at the New Albany Farmers Market (corner of Bank and Market streets) where you will pick up your Tour Guide before 3 p.m.
Plan to enjoy a day of touring some of New Albany’s finest properties and you may even want to enjoy lunch at a downtown or uptown New Albany restaurant.
Howard Steamboat Museum Car Show
The sixth annual car show fundraiser for the Howard Steamboat Museum, 1101 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date, Sunday, Sept. 10). Admission is free for spectators. For those wishing to enter a vehicle in the car show, the entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Horticultural Presentation on Cave Hill Cemetery
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for a horticultural presentation about Louisville’s Cave Hill Cemetery and Arboretum, courtesy of Sarah Shaffner, head horticultural manager.
Cave Hill is a 296-acre Victorian-era National Cemetery and Arboretum in the Highlands of Louisville. Founded in 1848 as a rural, garden-style cemetery, Cave Hill’s landscape has been a continual source of beauty and inspiration to the community. Many prominent people are buried there such as Muhammad Ali, Colonel Harland Sanders, and Sen. Georgia Powers.
In this program, Shaffner will present the unique beauty of Cave Hill Cemetery & Arboretum, including the variety of trees. These trees have been nationally recognized in contests. They include the Japanese Pagoda, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Weeping Beech and the Carolina Silverbell.
Crochet Classes
At the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library on Saturdays, Sept. 9 and 23, from noon to 2 p.m. a class will be offered to learn how to crochet or fine-tune your skills.
Joyce Ellis, the instructor, would like each participant to bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend!
Indian Creek Baptist Church Gospel Singing
The Indian Creek Baptist Church,. 3431 Georgetown Greenville Rd., Georgetown, will host the Baker Family and Sons of Liberty for a special afternoon of music on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. The Sons of Liberty will also perform at the Sunday, Sept. 10 morning service at 10:45.
Southern Gospel singers, The Bakers, are based out of a small town called Means, Kentucky. Charlotte began singing gospel music with her parents, Wayne and Gayle Sons, at the age of 12. They were known, then as the Sons Family and traveled across their home state and surrounding states singing at churches and revivals. Charlotte married her husband Eric in 1991, and they continued traveling with the family group. In 2001, they soon gained the attention of Nashville Producer, Eddie Crook. While under Eddie’s record label, Cross & Crown, they released several top-charting songs and were nominated for fan-based awards such as Singing News magazine’s Fan Awards and The Diamond Awards. Now, with the addition of their daughter, Abbi, they are carrying on the family tradition of gospel music as The Bakers.
The Sons of Liberty formed in the 1980s. The group consists of Jeff Childers, Jerrod Childers and Eric Muse. They have made a special place in gospel music by mixing southern gospel, bluegrass, and country to make a unique sound. During the years, the Sons of Liberty have had several songs that have gained national radio attention including “In My Father’s House,” “For His Glory” and “He Never Left Me.”
This event is free, and all are welcome. For more information, call 812-951-2196 or go to indiancreekbc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.