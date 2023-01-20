Medicare 101
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to join on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Jeffersonville location to learn about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C, and D.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit (a Medicare recipient herself) for a fun question and answer session and short presentation on the basics of Medicare. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage – and what you need to do (and don’t do) to avoid deadline penalties. This program is especially for those just turning 65 or those who are already Medicare beneficiaries and would like a refresher!
Time will be allowed for a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for either – or both – sessions!
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Tuckers Restaurant, 2441 State St., New Albany. Chapter members are planning to hold a memorial service for Former State President Don Savage who died Oct. 12, 2022. Savage was a strong advocate for the NARFE agenda for many years. He served as Chapter President and Indiana State Federation President for four years.
Chapter Alzheimer’s Chairman Ann Simpson will collect funds for NARFE Alzheimer’s Research to be given in memory of Don Savage. This is the only national charity supported by NARFE members who have given over 15 million dollars in support of Alzheimer’s research in the past.
Members will also be updated on the status of the state initiative to increase the current CSRS retirement state income tax deduction due to inflation.
All friends of Don Savage are encouraged to attend. For details, contact President Vickie Fessel at 812-364-6950.
World War ll Round Table
The World War ll Round Table group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Social hour begins at 9 a.m.
Larry Bothe will talk about the Freeman Army Air Field Museum in Seymour. Military veterans, history buffs and the general public are invited to attend. For more information call 812-246-4983.
College of Funeral Service Open House
The Mid-America College of Funeral Service, 3111Hamburg Pike, Jeffersonville, will have an open house on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,
RSVP is requested by Feb. 2 at 812-288-8878, ext,. 8522.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine-in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Family Nature Club
Family Nature Club, 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at Falls of the Ohio State Park, 301 W. Riverside Dr., Clarksville.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
Jeffersonville Main Street’s 16th Annual Chili & Brew Bonanza will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the St. Augustine Parish Hall, 316 E. Maple St., Jeffersonville. Enjoy chili tastings, beer tastings by Three Floyds & War Pigs in conjunction with Pearl Street Taphouse, DJ music, and a silent auction. Table sponsorships are available.. Tickets are $20 a person at JeffMainStreet.org
