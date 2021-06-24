LifeSpan Reopening Congregate Senior Centers
LifeSpan Resources, Inc. has announced that all senior congregate meal site centers will reopen Monday, July 12, 2021. The centers have been closed since March, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to be reopening our congregate centers after being closed for over a year,” said Ramona Miller, LifeSpan Resources’ Director of Nutrition. “Our senior citizens can’t wait to get back into the centers to see their friends and enjoy meals and social activities together again.”
LifeSpan Resources, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Clark, Harrison, Scott and Floyd counties, operates six congregate centers in the four-county area. They are at Joe Rhoads Senior Center in Corydon; the Palmyra Senior Center in Palmyra; the Bacala Center in Scottsburg; Yellowwood Terrace in Clarksville; and Mark Elrod Towers and Peggy’s Place in New Albany.
The program offers a weekday hot lunch, social activities, nutrition education and health and wellness programs Monday–Friday each week. Participation requires completing a free registration at the center and is available for adults age 60 and older and their caregivers. The program is also available to disabled individuals of any age. A $2.50 donation is suggested for the hot meal each day.
“We anticipate a robust reopening with our returning participants, as well as expecting an influx of new people who may have felt very isolated over the pandemic,” said Miller. “All are welcome and we encourage anyone age 60 and up who wants to meet new people and could benefit from a hot daily nutritious meal to sign up.”
The menu for Monday, July 12 is roast turkey, cornbread stuffing, California vegetable medley, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie and ½ pint milk. Pre-registration and meal orders for the opening July 12 must be made no later than Wednesday, July 7. More information is on LifeSpan Resources website: www.lsr14.org; or call Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition at 812-948-8330.
Home Food Preservation Course
Purdue Extension’s Mastering Home Food Preservation team is hosting a home food preservation virtual learning series, “Preserve It Now…Enjoy It Later!” Those interested in advancing their skills in home preservation are invited to join virtually on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning July 13 and ending Aug. 10.
Each session will include a short presentation, interactive discussion, a food preservation demonstration and time for questions and answers.
The schedule is as follows:
July 13 — Equipment
July 20 — Salsa
July 27 — Pickling
August 3 — Pressure Canning
August 10 — Jam and Jelly
A registration fee of $30 provides access to all five sessions. Register at cvent.me/ovyV48. All sessions will be recorded and available to view at a later time. Contact Karen Richey at krichey@purdue.edu for more information and accommodations.
Floyd County Prosecutor Promotions
Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane has announced the promotion of two staff members. Elizabeth Stigdon is now First Felony Prosecutor and Justin Brown has been named Lead Misdemeanor Attorney. The promotions were effective June 11.
“Both of these prosecutors have demonstrated tremendous legal skill and dedication to the citizens of Floyd County, and I am proud to have them on our team. They will continue to be assets to the office in their expanded roles,” said Lane.
Stigdon joined the office in January as a Deputy Prosecutor, handling domestic violence and sexual assault cases as well as other felony cases.
She spent eight years in the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office as a Deputy Prosecutor. In that role, Stigdon handled misdemeanor and felony cases as well as infractions. She prosecuted all Scott County child support cases and focused on domestic violence prosecutions.
Stigdon previously served as a member of the Ohio Valley Crime Suppression Task Force for the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office. She recently assumed responsibility for the Prosecutor’s Sexual Assault Response Team.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis in 2007 and is a 2010 graduate of the Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis. Stigdon’s community involvement includes three years on both the Scott County Family YMCA Board of Directors and the CASA of Scott County Board of Directors. She has also been a volunteer with the Hanover College track program.
Brown joined the office in February 2017 as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. He has handled juvenile, felony and misdemeanor cases. In his four years in the office, Brown has litigated juvenile fact-findings and waiver hearings, misdemeanor bench trials and felony jury trials.
Lane credited Brown for redeveloping, modernizing, and streamlining the juvenile delinquency actions in Floyd County. He also has served as Floyd County Coordinator for the Kentucky Indiana Prosecutor’s Alliance. Before joining the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office, Brown worked for the Indiana Department of Child Services handling cases in Floyd and Scott counties.
He began his legal career as an Associate Attorney for Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Louisville. Brown also worked as an Associate Attorney for Jones Ward PLC in Louisville.
Brown is a 2014 graduate of the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. He earned his bachelor’s degree in 2008 from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. He is a former member of the Kentucky Army National Guard.
His community involvement includes serving as a board member for the Purdue Extension Campus and a precinct committeeman for the Floyd County Republican Party. He is a member of the American Legion.
New IU Southeast Advisors
Indiana University Southeast welcomed Jerry Finn, Shelley Gast, Roger Harbeson, Martin Padgett, Marguerite Stearns and Beau Zoeller to the Board of Advisors at the June 23 meeting.
The purpose of the board is to be an active conduit for the sharing of IU Southeast information to the Southern Indiana community and from the community back to the administration at IU Southeast and to help the campus provide programs and services that support academic success for the region’s diverse student population.
Jerry Finn
Jerry Finn recently retired as executive director of the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County after 19 years at the foundation. He has served on several community boards including One Southern Indiana, Keep New Albany Clean and Green, and Friends of the Town Clock Church.
Finn graduated from IU Southeast in 1977 with an A.S. in Nursing, and in 1978 with a Bachelor of General Studies. He received his master’s degree in Theological Studies from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology. Finn is a recipient of the IU Southeast Chancellor’s Medallion. He received the IU Southeast Alumni Award of Excellence and the IU Southeast Distinguished Alumni Award in 2012. Finn is a Lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association.
Finn’s wife, Jill, is a graduate of IU School of Education. Between the two, they have four adult children, T. J., Chrissy, Katherine and Jerome. Jerome is a 2017 graduate of IU Southeast’s School of Business.
Shelley Gast
In 2006, Shelley Gast joined Norton Healthcare where she is the system vice president of managed care and payor strategy. She was recently named a 2020 Best in Finance honoree by Louisville Business First. Gast is on the board of Rauch, Inc. which supports people with disabilities and their families. She previously served on the board of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Gast has six children: Kea (who received her B.A. in English with a minor in communication from IU Southeast in 2017), Kevin, Kyle, Oksana, Max and Nastia. Oksana is a rising sophomore at IU Southeast.
Roger Harbeson
Roger Harbeson is a past president of the Monroe Shine accounting firm and provides audit, account and tax services to a variety of public and closely-held businesses. Harbeson also specializes in services to community financial institutions.
He is active in several professional accounting organizations. Outside of his professional life, he is a member of the board of directors of the Hospice of Southern Indiana Foundation and Hosparus, Inc., as well as the board of directors for the Lincoln Heritage Council, Boy Scouts of America.
He graduated from IU Southeast in 1981 with a B.S. in Accounting and is a certified public accountant in Indiana, California and North Carolina and is a certified fraud examiner.
Harbeson is a Lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association and a member of the IU Foundation 1820 Society.
Harbeson and his wife, Karen, have two adult children, Audrey and Patrick. Patrick is a 2015 graduate of the IU Southeast School of Business. They also have two grandchildren and are expecting a third.
Martin Padgett
Martin Padgett joined Clark Memorial Hospital in 1997 as a vice president and chief financial officer and was named to his current position of chief executive officer and president in 2005.
Before joining Clark Memorial Hospital, he was a director of finance at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead, Kentucky and a senior accountant at Ernst & Young, LLP.
Padgett remains dedicated to his community, serving on a number of boards including Greater Clark County Schools Educational Foundation and Ivy Tech in Sellersburg. Padgett received his B.S. in Accounting from the University of Kentucky and his Master of Business Administration from Morehead State University.
Padgett and his wife, Sue, have three adult children, Justin, Cassidy and Kelly.
Marguerite Stearns
Marguerite Stearns received her Bachelor of Science in computer science, with a minor in business, from IU Southeast. She works in IT for Homecare Homebase, a cloud-based software company for hospice and home health care organizations.
Stearns has been very involved in her local and IU communities. In addition to serving on the IU Southeast Alumni Association as a member and past president, she is the former president of the Bluegrass chapter of the International Institute of Business Analysts and is a former member of IU Southeast’s Natural Sciences advisory board.
In 2018, she was inducted into the Bluegrass Business Analysis Hall of Fame by the Bluegrass chapter of the Institute of Business Analysts. She is a Lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association and an IU Foundation 1820 Society member.
Stearns has two adult children, Cecile and Robert.
Beau Zoeller
Beau Zoeller is a partner with Frost Brown Todd LLC in Louisville. In this role, he assists government entities and financial institutions with various aspects of finance, lending, economic development and redevelopment initiatives. He previously was the senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for the 19th Capital Group.
Zoeller received his first bachelor’s degree from Franklin College in 2006 and his second bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in international studies from IU Southeast in 2009. In 2012, he received his Juris Doctorate from the IU McKinney School of Law. He is a Lifetime member of the IU Alumni Association.
Zoeller has received a number of awards, including being named one of Louisville Business First’s 2020 Forty Under 40 honorees.
Zoeller is the grandson of the late Indiana governor Frank O’Bannon. He and his wife, Melanie, have a daughter, Emerson, and an infant son, Weston Lewis.
Rotating off the board this year is Dennis Ott who has completed six years of service and is the outgoing chair, Joey Rivera who has completed three years of service, Diane Fischer who has completed three years of service and Phil Eskew who has also completed three years of service.
Michael Bauer will serve as the new chair of the Board of Advisors for a two-year term.
“These new Board Members have a broad array of talents, from fundraising to financial and operational management,” said IU Southeast Chancellor Ray Wallace. “They will provide a wide variety of experience and will play a key role in collaborating with the leadership at IU Southeast to develop strategies that mutually benefit the community and the campus.”
Matthew Culbreth joins Clark Memorial
Clark Memorial Health has announced that Matthew Culbreth, APRN, has joined the Behavioral Health Services unit at Clark Memorial.
Culbreth earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Cincinnati. He earned certification as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. He is a previous Daisy Award for Excellence in Nursing winner.
He has psychiatric clinical experience in chemical dependency, dementia and diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. Culbreth will provide services for the care and comfort of geriatric patients, those suffering from chemical dependency, patients in our intensive outpatient therapy program and other outpatient services.
“I am excited to work at Clark Memorial’s Behavioral Health Services unit. I have a passion for psychiatry and a commitment to help those in need of mental health therapies,” he said.
“Matt’s experience as a registered nurse and his education in psychiatric mental health will be beneficial to the patients Matt sees at Clark’s Behavioral Health Services unit,” said Tiffany Sierota, Clark Medical Group COO.
For more information about Clark Memorial’s Behavioral Health Service and Intensive Outpatient Program go to ClarkMemorial.org.
