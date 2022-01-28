Valentine's Day at Vintage Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 706 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, on Monday, Feb. 14. Couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere.
The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $7 per person for non-members and $4 per person for members.
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
The 2022 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19 at Deam Lake State Park, 1217 Deam Lake Rd., Borden.
The plunge is the trademark, signature fundraiser for Special Olympics. The funds raised from these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. the the plunge will be at noon.
Chili & Brew Bonanza
The Chili & Brew Bonanza, Feb. 22, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Hotel in Downtown Jeffersonville.
The evening will consists of chili and brew samples, silent auction, and lots of fun. Tickets are $20 each. Contact Jeffersonville Main Street for more information. (jeffmainstreet.org)
ALA Hoosier Girls State selection begins
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will select up to four area high school junior girls as delegates or alternates to attend ALA Hoosier Girls State June 19-25.
Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to ALA HGS Chmn Ann Carr no later than March 1. Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or by phone at 502-741-6562.
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House
Kindergarten Round-up and Open House for the 2022-2023 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools will begin March 1 and end March 10.
If you have a child who will be 5 years old by August 1, 2022, they are eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2022-2023 school year. All potential students are invited to attend special Kindergarten Round Up and Open House. Parents are asked to bring your child’s original birth certificate and immunization records.
If you can’t make it to the Open House, you may pre-register at the school the week of March 7-11, between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Open House schedule
• March 1, Greenville Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 3, Floyds Knobs Elementary, 5 p.m.
• March 3, Georgetown Elementary, 5:30 p.m
• March 8, S. Ellen Jones Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 8, Slate Run Elementary, 5:30 p.m.
• March 9, Fairmont Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Grant Line Elementary, 6 p.m.
• March 10, Green Valley Elementary, 6:30 p.m.
• March 10, Mt. Tabor Elementary, 6 p.m.
University of Alabama academic list
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama. Six students from Clark and Floyd counties were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Drew Cromwell of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Alexander Nash of Floyds Knobs was named to the Deans List.
• Sydney Palmer of Floyds Knobs was named to the Presidents List.
• Emily Chestnut of Henryville was named to the Presidents List.
• Amanda Pasierbowicz of Jeffersonville was named to the Presidents List.
• Boyd Carter of Sellersburg was named to the Presidents List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.
