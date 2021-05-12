COVID-19 Vaccination Event
Howard Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1715 East Market St., New Albany, will sponsor a vaccination event at the church starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16. The site is open to everyone 18 years and older. Must have photo ID. No appointments necessary.
If you have not been vaccinated, the church congregation invites you to take advantage of this event.
Red Cross Blood Donation sites
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 17-June 12 in Clark and Floyd counties.
• May 17, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St.,Jeffersonville
• May 17, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Kroger Store, 200 New Albany Plaza, New Albany
• May 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville
• May 18, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., YMCA Center, 33 State St., New Albany
• May 21, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• May 24, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• May 27, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Hill City, 6639 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs
• May 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• May 28, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Jeffersonville High School, 2315 Allison Lane, Jeffersonville
• June 7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• June 7, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Clark County Community Drive-Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• June 7, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Trinity United Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 215 North Poplar St., New Washington
• June 9, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., First Church of God, 2248 Charlestown Road, New Albany
• June 9, 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2605 West St. Joe Rd., Sellersburg
• June 10, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany
• June 10, noon to 6 p.m., Green Tree Mall, 757 E. Lewis & Clark Parkway, Clarksville
• June 10, noon to 5 p.m., Kaiser Home Support Services, 2633 Grant Line Rd., New Albany
Campbellsville Honors Sellersburg student
Caleb Costin of Sellersburg was honored as a member of Men’s Track & Field at Campbellsville University, a private Christian university in Campbellsville, KY. The school celebrated the end of the 2020-2021 year with an honors and awards program.
Outdoor Concert
America Place at River Ridge invites the public to an outdoor concert, Saturday, May 15, 8 p.m., at 101 Logistic Ave., Jeffersonville.
Teddy Abrams will conduct the strings of the Louisville Orchestra in a concert for the whole family.
Social-distanced seating will be in household “pods” of up to six people. Admission is by reservation only with check-in at the gate. Chairs will be provided. No alcohol. No glass containers please.
Rain date will be Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m.
RSVP at louisvilleorchestra.org/rsvp-america-place
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.