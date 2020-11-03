New Albany Veterans Day celebration
Jim Dexter, Post Commander for VFW Post 1693 in New Albany, says the post will have this year an abbreviated Veteran’s Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veteran’s Plaza in New Albany.
It will be a shorter version of what is normally done on the day and will last about 15 minutes. The ceremony will consist of a 21-gun salute; a moment of silence, playing of Taps and laying of wreaths at the monuments.
There will be no speakers and attendees are asked to wear a mask to the program. They are also encouraged to bring a wreath to lay at a monument of their choosing.
Flag ceremony and wreath-laying in Jeffersonville
A flag ceremony and wreath-laying will be held on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Flagpole at Eastern Cemetery, 726 Graham St., Jeffersonville.
The public is invited to attend.
American Legion Post 204 events in Sellersburg
American Legion Post 204 in Sellersburg, will host a Veterans Day lunch on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to all veterans. There is a $5 charge for non-veteran family members.
Other planned activities include a rolled oyster/fish lunch, Saturday, Nov. 21 beginning at 11:30 a.m. and lasting until the food is sold out. The American Legion Auxiliary is sponsoring a Christmas Bazaar in the downstairs hall, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 5. If you are interested in renting space, call Allison at 502-649-6225.
