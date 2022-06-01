Animal Tales at Clarksville Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring Animal Tales on Friday, June 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Clarksville location. Animal Tales is an educational and entertaining program featuring live animals from all over the world, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. This is a free family event.
For more information on this or other programs, or to register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5640. The Jeffersonville Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville and the Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville.
Jeffersonville Riverstage Friday Concerts
Summer will be full of fun and live music at Jeffersonville Riverstage with free concerts every Friday, June 3 through Aug. 12. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m. Playing this Friday will be The Louisville Crashers.
Concert in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park open Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m. with River Cities Concert Band playing marches, show tunes and standards. The concerts will continue each Friday evening through Aug. 26.
New Albany Bicentennial Park Concerts
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series will be every Friday night through August in New Albany’s historical, downtown Bicentennial Park at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street.
Playing June 3 will be Johnny Berry and the Outliers with The Get Down.
Clarksville Movie in the Park
Clarksville Movie in the Park, Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville. The movie being shown this Friday is “Sing 2.”
SATURDAY EVENTS
Louisville Ballet audition workshops
This summer, Louisville Ballet will host two free outdoor audition workshops in Jeffersonville as part of the search of dancers for the Ballet Bound Class for the 2022-23 school year.
Know a child between the ages of 7 and 9 who loves to dance? Let them know about this amazing scholarship opportunity! Space is limited. Register today: http://lbce.eventbrite.com/
Audition Workshop at NoCo Arts and Cultural District, 628 Michigan Avenue, Jeffersonville, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 4.
Audition Workshop at Big Four Station Lawn, Jeffersonville, Saturday, June 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Local author meet and greet
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is sponsoring a local author meet and greet on Saturday, June 4, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location with Louisville-based author Daniel Meyer. His new book, “No Bad Ghosts,” was released on May 3, 2022 and is an 80-page children’s book for ages three months to eight years and for those who are eternally young at heart.
Meyer, who is no stranger to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, made his first appearance at the library upon releasing “True Tales of a Health Inspector.” In 2012, he brought “Gargoyles and Grotesques of the Ohio River Valley” to the library. Several years later and before the pandemic, he honored the library with “Kentucky Haunts.”
After Meyer’s presentation, he will have copies of “No Bad Ghosts” for sale. The cost per book will be $25.00, and it will be autographed by Meyer.
Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party
Animal Protection Association (APA), an all-volunteer, no-kill rescue for homeless cats and kittens, invites the public to an afternoon of fun with their newest additions — the 2022 kittens. The Itty Bitty Kitty Shower and Block Party will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the APA Shelter, 702 East 11th Street, Jeffersonville.
The Itty Bitty Kitties are in need of: Breeder’s Edge feline milk replacer (powder); Royal Canin Baby Cat Dry Food; Royal Canin Baby Cat Wet Food; Gift Cards (Petsmart, Wal-Mart, Target.)
Annual Shredding Event
First Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 Spring St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor a shredding event, Saturday, June 4, 9 to 11 a.m. in the church parking lot.
A-Plus Shredding will be on site. Donation starting at $25 minimum.
Family Movie Time
Family Movie Time will be on Saturday, June 4, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Come see a camp theme movie. Cool off by watching the big screen, eating popcorn, and having a great time. No registration is required.
Monarch Festival
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana and Mount St. Francis Center for Spirituality will jointly sponsor the Monarch Festival 2022. On June 4 from noon to 8 p.m., the annual Monarch Festival and Art Fair will be on the grounds of Mount St Francis, 101 St. Anthony Dr., Mt. St. Francis, IN.
It will be a day filled with live entertainment, butterflies, food, and art.This event is free and open to the public.
Clark Memorial Health Fair and Car Show
Clark Memorial Health 2022 Health Fair and Car Show will be Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville,
Clark Memorial and community partners will offer information and resources for the entire family, including women’s, men’s and children’s health, mental health, wellness and prevention, chronic disease management and healthy lifestyle education.
Screenings will include blood pressure checks, cholesterol and diabetes. A food truck will be on site as well as a Farmers Market. The morning will include lots of giveaways. No appointment necessary but must be at least 18 years old for screenings.
For more information call 812-283-2101 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
Summer Reading Kick-Off
Celebrate the start of the Summer Reading Program with a festive kick-off at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany. The Day of Wonders will take place on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Explore booths with fun activities, games, crafts, and more. The event will feature a petting zoo, where guests can see llamas up close, plus food trucks, and music for the whole family to enjoy. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.
Children, teens, and adults can sign up for the World of Wonders Summer Reading Program during the event and read books to earn prizes. The Cultural Pass will also be available for youth ages 0-21 years old, providing free admission to over 50 arts & culture attractions, including the Louisville Zoo and Kentucky Science Center. Online registration for the Summer Reading Program and Cultural Pass is available at www.floydlibrary.org
Additional kick-off activities will take place at The Floyd County Library’s branches, Galena Digital Library and the Carnegie Center for Art & History.
Southern Indiana Pride Festival
Southern Indiana Pride will kick off in downtown Jeffersonville with a parade at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Traveling from West Seventh and Spring streets to Chestnut Street to Pearl Street, the parade will end in front of Parlour. Big Four Station Park will then welcome the parade-goers and others guests for the Pride Festival.
SUNDAY EVENTS
Interfaith Prayer Gathering
The Jeffersonville Downtown Clergy and SoIn Interfaith Initiative will host an Interfaith Prayer Gathering for World Peace followed by a family picnic, Sunday, June 5, 4 p.m. at Big Four Park in downtown Jeffersonville.
Bring a prayer for peace to share as those in attendance raise their voices in prayer and song. Bring a dish for the pot luck or a picnic for your family.
Sellersburg American Legion Luncheon
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will host an all-you-can-eat fried chicken luncheon, Sunday, June 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the post home, 412 N. New Albany St., Sellersburg. The cost is $11 per person.
FARMERS MARKETS
Charlestown
Charlestown on the Square Farmers Market is open on Saturdays through Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon (weather permitting.) Arts and crafts vendors will be set up around the square and gospel music will be provided each Saturday for your enjoyment.
Wednesday Charlestown Farmers Market will continue weekly through Oct. 26. The location is Community Presbyterian Church parking lot, 1370 Monroe St., Charlestown.
Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market is Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29, at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl St., Jeffersonville.
Tuesday Summer/Fall Farmers Market is every Tuesday through Oct. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Faith Lutheran Church, 2014 Allison Ln., Jeffersonville.
New Albany
New Albany Farmers Market summer/fall season, every Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Bank and Market Streets (downtown square, 202 E. Market Street), New Albany.
Veggie Rescue
Let Us Learn Inc., connecting families to food, is sponsoring a Veggie Rescue, saving the world, one vegetable at a time, Saturdays, through Oct. 29, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Let Us Learn, 419 E. Market St., New Albany. The Veggie Rescue is a free event.
The vegetables are collected from the New Albany Farmer’s Market, local school gardens and from local home gardens. For more information contact letuslearnky@gmail.com
Floyds Knobs
Floyd Knobs Farmers Market is open on Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 411 Lafollette Station, off Lawrence Banet Road and Hwy. 150, Floyds Knobs. Located next to Landmark Dental Care and across from McDonald’s. The Farmers Market, featuring fresh pasture-raised poultry, seasonal produce, crafts, jams, jellies and much more, will be open every Sunday through Oct. 30.
OTHER EVENTS
Silly Storytime
Silly Storytime will be offered on June 6 and June 20, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue. Are you ready for some silliness? Mr. Mike has just the book to bring out the giggles, and Miss Janet has a craft that will enthuse any creative kid. This program is for students in Grades K – 2. Registration is required.
Get Walk IN’ program
Join a free Purdue Extension email-based Get Walk IN’ program that begins Monday, June 6, 2022. Receive weekly emails with research-based information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages. To participate in this free program send an email to Janet Steffens, Extension Educator, jsteffens@purdue.edu by June 1. Each person who registers will receive a free glow-in-the-dark armband to increase visibility when walking in the evening.
Give a Plant /Get a Plant
From Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m., until Saturday, June 19, at 4 p.m. Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Give a Plant/Get a Plant. The event will be hosted outdoors on the library’s 2nd floor terrace. From the beginning of June until the end of the event, you are invited to drop off excess houseplant starts and garden seedlings that might otherwise go to waste. Best of all, you can browse the plants others have dropped off and take some home, with no obligation to bring an item.
While at the library drop by the seed library for a seed packet and check out the garden programs. The library will provide a limited number of containers and plant labels for participants in the plant swap. To find more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
Floyd County 4-H Fair
The Floyd County 4-H Fair will be June 9-12 at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Rd., New Albany. Entertainment will be provided for the entire family during the four-day event.
Let’s Learn at the library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an hour devoted to the “Fossils in Clark County,” Friday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville, 211 East Court Avenue. These fossil beds date back to the Devonian period and are 390 million years old.
Alan Goldstein has had the pleasure of working at the Falls of the Ohio State Park’s Interpretive Center since it opened in January of 1994. Goldstein has seen many changes over the years, and he will educate and enlighten those in attendance about the fossils in Clark County. Did you know the fossil beds are a small part of extensive limestone deposits that cover a big part of the county? He will also tell us about upcoming programs at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, most notably Digging the Past, the park’s biggest geology event.
In addition to the titles he wears, Goldstein can now claim to be a published author. His debut novel, “The Dragon in my Back Yard,” was released in June 2021. He has also published over 150 periodical articles, two of which won national peer awards.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Chicken Dinner
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor all-you-can-eat chicken dinner, dine in or carry out, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 10 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per meal. A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
Essential Oils Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy, 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 11.
Whether hunting, fishing, working in the garage, barbecuing, working out in the gym, or improving your overall health, essential oils are a great tool. The speaker will cover essential oils and supplements and share some DIY recipes for shaving, mechanic hands cleanser, outdoor sprays, cologne, and more! (Optional: $10 Make & Take)
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609. The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville.
Juneteenth Celebration
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location to recognize Juneteenth.
Vincent Thomas, the library’s Computer Lab and Training Specialist, will present the heroic contributions of formerly enslaved people who settled in Southern Indiana for at least part of their lives. They made a difference through their perseverance, activism, and pioneering work in fields formerly barred to people of color.
The first Juneteenth celebration in the United States took place in 1866 and has occurred on June 19 every year since. The common vernacular was shortened to Juneteenth.
For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Gardening Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program with Jo Ann Hughes and Jett Rose on Growing Herbs in Containers on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. If you love the fragrance of lavender or the taste of fresh basil in homemade spaghetti sauce, this program is for you.
Hughes and Rose, members of the Kentuckiana Herb Society, will present this program. The KYANA Herb Society was formed in 1983 by gardeners from Southern Indiana and Northern Kentucky to further their studies and share their knowledge of herbs. Pre-registration for this event is required.
To pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Morgan Township School reunion
The graduates and friends of Morgan Township High School will hold their annual alumni dinner on Saturday, June 11. The dinner will be at the Morgan Elementary School cafeteria with the social hour starting at 5 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will be catered by LaDonna Mitchell owner of Country Cookin’ in Salem.
The price of the dinner is $13 per person. For information or reservations, please call committee members Anna Book at 812-364-4252 or Ruth Graeter at 812-967-3196.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.