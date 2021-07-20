Corydon Capitol State site events
“Homeschool at the Capitol” and a lunch series called “Famous Hoosiers in Politics” are the next events at the Corydon Capitol State Historic Site, 202 E. Walnut St., Corydon.
• Aug. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Homeschool at the Capitol (ages 5-14)
$8/child, 25% discount for Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites members.
Join in an afternoon of discovery and learning at Corydon Capitol. Explore Indiana’s first state Capitol building, play pioneer games, create your own constitution and more. Registration required by Aug. 13 at indianamuseum.org/corydon, by calling 812-738-4890, or at the door pending availability.
• Aug. 21, noon to 1 p.m. Famous Hoosiers in Politics: A Lunch Series (ages 15 and older.) The series will continue on Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.
$5/person, 25% discount for Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites members
Bring your lunch and get ready to learn as we discuss famous Hoosiers in politics. Learn about a variety of governors, senators and representatives who contributed to the Hoosier state while in — and out — of office.
Corydon Capitol State Historic Site is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Visitors can learn about Indiana’s beginnings at the first state capital by touring the Federal-style limestone Capitol building, seeing the Constitution Elm and more.
Corydon Capitol will be open on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
LifeSpan Resources Rides To Go
Lucy Koesters, LifeSpan Resources Chief Business Development Officer, unveiled a new name and a new look for its pick-up transportation services. The transportation service will officially be called “Rides to Go!”
The new logo is similar to the agency’s Meals to Go! brand in keeping with the organization’s corporate look and colors. “We are excited to have this new look to go along with our expanded transportation services,” Koesters said. “We have updated and expanded our fleet of vehicles and can now serve many more in need and make their ability to get to and from the grocery, the pharmacy, and doctor’s appointments, easier, more comfortable and more convenient for them.”
LifeSpan Resources transportation program has been in operation in southern Indiana for more than 35 years. It furnishes transportation to life-sustaining therapies such as renal dialysis, chemotherapy, wound care, radiation treatments, etc., as well as to health care providers, social service organizations, grocery stores, pharmacies, senior centers and other life-enhancing locations.
The LifeSpan Resources transportation team continually strives to accommodate all requests for transportation as the organization aims to be as dependable and efficient as possible while providing transportation that is safe and reliable. All drivers are background-checked, screened for drugs and alcohol and highly trained for safe transport of often frail passengers.
“Transportation has been shown to be one of the most needed services in our area, for seniors and disabled individuals to remain independent,” said Koesters. “LifeSpan Resources is one of a very few nonprofit providers of this service in southern Indiana. Our program offers safe, comfortable, escorted transportation that is door-through-door to your appointments.”
The new Rides to Go! logo will be used on all the vehicles as well as in all promotional material going forward.
LifeSpan Resources serves a four-county region that includes Floyd, Clark, Harrison and Scott.
For more information about LifeSpan Resources, Rides to Go! contact Ramona Miller, Director of Nutrition and Transportation at: rmiller@lsr14.org. To register an individual for the transportation program, call 812-948-8330 and ask to speak to an Options Counselor. Registration is free, does not require a health care provider’s certification and takes no more than 24 hours.
Civil War Program
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will sponsor a program on Civil War Jeffersonville, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at the library, 211 E. Court Avenue.
The small city of Jeffersonville (about 4,000 people c. 1860) played a vital role during the Civil War (1861-1865). The presenter will examine Jeffersonville's unique setting geographically, the importance of Jefferson General Hospital, Clark County troops who fought, cemeteries with Clark Country troops interred, and the experience of contraband and Black refugees during the Civil War.
The presenter, Kraig McNutt is a graduate of Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University Southeast (B.A. Philosophy) where he studied under Dr. Curtis Peters of New Albany. He also holds a Master of Science in Library and Information Science from The University of Kentucky.
McNutt is a historian, author, and frequent speaker and presenter for historical societies, Civil War Round Tables, and local history groups. He specializes in the personal experience of the soldier and civilian during the Civil War, particularly focusing on the suffering and struggles the soldier endured, both on the field, and in the Civil War hospital setting. He collects original letters, documents and images of Civil War soldiers and civilians. He is a member of the Sons of Union Veterans.
